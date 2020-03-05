Throwback Thursday: 1880s Winona through eyes of of a New York newspaper

Editor’s note: This story initially appeared in the Winona Daily Republican on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1887, and was reprinted from the Scottish American (New York).
A familiar story in these columns has been taken up and rehearsed elsewhere — Winona, as the future metropolis of Minnesota by reason of her unexcelled advantages — seven railroads and the Mississippi River, her superior inducements to merchants and manufacturers, her lovely location and perfect climate.
Although Winona, Minn., has at present four great railroad lines connecting it with Lake Michigan, one with St. Louis and two with St. Paul, still, it is thought by The Daily Republican of that beautiful city that the great barrier in the way of its rapid development, progress and prosperity is the want of additional railway connection with the great West and Southwest.
From that vast territory, Winona ought easily to draw sustenance to build up a city of at least 50,000 inhabitants within five years. Between Winona and that vast territory, however, there is a great barrier of bluffs and broken ranges that renders railway building so difficult and costly as to exclude private enterprise.
So an appeal has now been made to Winona, and to other towns along the proposed line, for aid to construct the desired railway.
The appeal is meantime being favorably entertained, and, it is to be hoped, will be generously responded to. The sum of $100,000 is asked from Winona, and has been duly granted by an overwhelming vote of the people, and probably the people there could not more profitably invest that amount.
Of all the cities in the country whose good fortune has located them upon that natural highway which leads to all the ports of the commercial world, the Mississippi River, none — says a writer in the Chicago Times — combines so many and varied advantages as those enjoyed by Winona, Minn.
Situated 100 miles south of St. Paul and protected from the bleak northwesters by the hills which lie between, the climate is milder, while retaining all the bracing effects for which that of the capital of the state is noted.
The environment of Winona is mountainous without being rugged and, while not densely timbered, the hills are covered with natural groves. The Mississippi at this point abounds in charming scenery.
The leisurely resident whose income is derived, perhaps, from vessel traffic and commercial relations with the river metropolis of the south does not need to seek other waters for his pleasure cruises. The bosom of the Mississippi is broad enough and her banks beautiful enough to beguile him during as many weeks in midsummer as he can spare from his business.
The capitalist, therefore, who wishes to invest his means in some manufacturing interest, and who finds Winona exactly adapted to his needs as a location, is not obliged to look elsewhere because of unhealthy or dismal surroundings and a lack of social and educational advantages which would prohibit the bringing of his family hither. He would find that these advantages exist in a no less satisfactory degree than those which attract him from a business standpoint, and the industrial capacities of Winona are unexcelled by any city of its size in the world.
One proof of this is its rapidly increasing population, which now numbers very nearly 25,000 souls, and will be doubled within five years if the same ratio of increase is maintained which has prevailed for the past half-decade.
Another proof, and a stronger one yet, is the remarkable dearth of business disasters to be found in the history of the place.
The commercial agency of E. G. Dun & Co. reports for the last five years fewer failures in Winona, considering the amount of capital invested, than in any other city in the United States.
No better evidence than this can be offered in support of the statement that legitimate business investments in Winona are safe and desirable above almost any others that can be found.
The transportation facilities of Winona are hardly excelled by those of any seaboard metropolis.
In addition to her river route to the Gulf of Mexico, a short distance by rail brings her into communication with the Great Lakes and the Atlantic.
No less than seven railroads enter the city. They are the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul, the Chicago and Northwestern, the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy, the Winona and St. Peter, the Green Bay, Winona and St. Paul, and branch lines which connect her with all the great roads of the west and north and south. Through the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul she has direct connection with the Northern Pacific system.
She is situated in the midst of an agricultural district of unparalleled fertility.
Perhaps the easiest way to convey an idea as to the amount of business done in Winona in the course of a year is to give the total of freights paid by her manufactories in a year. For the year ending Sept. 1, 1885, this footed up to the immense sum of $1,510,662.
Lack of space makes it impossible to name all of the large commercial and manufacturing enterprises in Winona, but, without intending to make any invidious comparisons, the following are named as samples and the number of carloads of goods shipped during the year 1885 set opposite them:
The Winona Mill Company, 4,800 cars; Laird-Norton Company, 4,000 cars; Winona Lumber Company, 3,500 cars; Empire Lumber Company, 3,000 ears; L.C. Porter Milling Company, 2,310 cars; Winona Wagon Company, 400 cars; Winona Harvester Works, 375 cars; Winona Plow Company, 250 cars. Of coal, wholesale groceries, and miscellaneous freight in car-lots only, 7,500 cars were shipped.
It must be remembered that this was two years ago, since which time there has been a large increase in population and the volume of trade transacted.
The Winona Mill Company has the second largest flour-milling capacity in the world.
It may be mentioned in this connection that this enterprising town is well abreast with the larger cities of the country in the way of conveniences which might be called luxuries.
She has a magnificent electric light plant, whose towers are next to the highest in the United States. The city has well equipped water-works in operation of a capacity to meet the wants of her population for years to come, and a city government headed by Honorable John A. Mathews, which has no boodlers in it.
The business activity of the citizens is demonstrated by the fact that there is a standing bonus of $40,000 awaiting anyone who will build and maintain a first-class hotel. A $100,000 court house will soon be erected. The official statistics of trade, including general business, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, banking, real estate and building improvements for last year foot up a grand total of $15,124,629.
These figures furnish much profitable food for reflection, and yet the citizens are far from satisfied. There is no limit, in fact, to their ambition.
And why should there be? There is not a city along the river which has reason to aspire to a prouder place in the inland commerce of the country than has Winona. What the citizens most desire now are lines of manufacture which draw to the support of trade the farming interests of the neighborhood. They want linseed-oil works and hold out inducements to whoever will establish the starch and perhaps the amber cane industry for the same purpose.
A bonus has recently been passed to the Winona and Southwestern road, which will probably make Winona the hub of several new railroads now building and others that are projected. A line from the Sault St. Marie to Omaha is regarded by the Northwestern managers as very necessary to the best interests of that road, and there is no reason to doubt that Winona will have her share in the work and the advantages which shall accrue.
With this and other additional great roads in prospect, and considering the immense territory they will open up to new business, the prophecies of enthusiastic citizens that Winona will have a population of 50,000 within five years do not appear to be much exaggerated.
The educational advantages of Winona are not equaled by many a larger city. There is a good system of public schools and an excellent State Normal School. The school houses are well built and arranged, and great pains are taken by those in authority that the best teachers shall be employed that the country affords.
The city has 16 churches, including Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, Congregational, Episcopal, Lutheran and Roman Catholic. There are also several Lutheran and Catholic parochial schools.
The citizens enjoy the use of a public library of well-chosen volumes. It is open Saturday afternoons and every evening in the week except Sunday. A fine building for its accommodation will be erected shortly at a cost of upwards of $15,000. There is one daily and four weekly papers.
The social advantages of Winona are unsurpassed anywhere in the West. In all the essentials and elegancies of a refined and cultured society, this beautiful city is pre-eminent, and offers every reasonable inducement needed by those who would seek a quiet, healthful and happy home.
The death rate is exceptionally small compared to that of other American cities. A serious epidemic of any disease has never been known here. The most important cause of the healthfulness of Winona is the character of the soil and substrata on which the city is built, together with the abundant supply of pure water. The number of births in the city during 1885 was 646, against 201 deaths.
The near future of the city is full of promise and encouragement. Many strangers have, during the past season, settled here and others are constantly arriving — attracted for the most part by the city’s manufacturing and commercial facilities.
And no stranger fails to remark that, however pushing and enterprising tbe citizens are, they still find time to devote to the amenities of life. Their homes are beautiful, are situated on well-kept streets, and contain the same evidences of refinement that are to be found in eastern homes of people of like worldly circumstances. The stigma of rowdyism, which has become a fixture in the case of other western cities of greater age and wealth and greater pretensions, finds no foothold here.
Winona has not been “boomed” in the common use of that term. Her citizens do not lack in public spirit, bnt they do not seek to appreciate the value of their real estate by the objectionable means which obtain elsewhere.
No such mushroom prosperity is desired for Winona by her citizens. There have been no financial crashes nor any significant backsets in the value of real estate.
The history of the city has been one of uninterrupted progress, and the enthusiasm of her citizens is yet in no wise abated. They are well enough informed to know that the large manufacturing interests of this country are steadily moving westward, and are sufficiently well acquainted with the requirements of such interests to know that there are not many instances where Winona can not have the first bid if she so desires.
Every time there is any public agitation concerning the greed of railway monopolies, the old Mississippi River comes in for an additional amount of attention from all who have goods to be transported from the great Northwest to the ports of Europe.
It is not much to expect that some day a strong realization of the value of natural navigable waterways will result in the connecting of Lake Michigan with the Mississippi River by canal. This would not injure the prospects of Winona.
To tell the truth, her prospects appear to be based on as solid a foundation as the bonds of our government.