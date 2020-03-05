Throwback Thursday: 1880s Winona through eyes of of a New York newspaper

She has a magnificent electric light plant, whose towers are next to the highest in the United States. The city has well equipped water-works in operation of a capacity to meet the wants of her population for years to come, and a city government headed by Honorable John A. Mathews, which has no boodlers in it.

The business activity of the citizens is demonstrated by the fact that there is a standing bonus of $40,000 awaiting anyone who will build and maintain a first-class hotel. A $100,000 court house will soon be erected. The official statistics of trade, including general business, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, banking, real estate and building improvements for last year foot up a grand total of $15,124,629.

These figures furnish much profitable food for reflection, and yet the citizens are far from satisfied. There is no limit, in fact, to their ambition.

And why should there be? There is not a city along the river which has reason to aspire to a prouder place in the inland commerce of the country than has Winona. What the citizens most desire now are lines of manufacture which draw to the support of trade the farming interests of the neighborhood. They want linseed-oil works and hold out inducements to whoever will establish the starch and perhaps the amber cane industry for the same purpose.