Throwback Thursday: Remembering the life of Bishop Cotter

The funeral on Wednesday morning will be one in which the full rites of the church customary on such occasions will be exemplified.

Archbishop Ireland will preach the funeral sermon and probably either Bishop McGolrick or Bishop Shanley will celebrate the Solemn Pontifical Mass of Requiem. The Office of the Dead will be chanted by a choir composed of some of the priests of the diocese. The service will be concluded with the ceremony of absolution over the remains. In all it will last about two hours.

The interment will be made in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the lot set apart for the burial of priests of the church. Later it is expected to erect a chapel over where the body lies.

The pallbearers will be both honorary and active. The honorary bearers will be chosen from the priesthood while the active bearers will be representative laymen from the Catholic churches of Winona.

Archbishop Ireland is expected in the course of the next few days to appoint an administrator to look after the affairs of the Winona diocese until a successor to Bishop Cotter is chosen. According to the law of the Catholic church. this administrator will not be eligible for appointment as bishop.

Dates back eight years