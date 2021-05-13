Throwback Thursday: Record-breaking crowd for opening game

“This will be due not to any particular change in the league personnel, but to the fact that baseball is becoming more and more popular in the various cities of the league and to increased facilities for advertising this popularity to the baseball enthusiasts around the circuit. Not only are the home papers of the respective cities making preparations to cover the games in a more thorough manner than ever before, but the publications of the larger cities outside of the league are evincing an interest that is resulting in columns on Minny league baseball dope where previously little recognition could be obtained. I have found the morning and evening papers of the Twin Cities particularly friendly and while the publication of news by these papers does not increase the attendance greatly from Twin City fans, still it must help in the long run to an immeasurable degree. In baseball as in everything else the right kind of advertising is the thing that produces a winner and before the year is over we hope to have every baseball man in the northwest interested in and conversant with affairs of the Minny league.