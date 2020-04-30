Throwback Thursday: Recalling a presidential visit

This story originally appeared on March 30, 1930, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
September 17, 1909, was a memorable night for Winona, for it was on that night that William Howard Taft, whose death is being mourned throughout the world today, visited this city and made his famous address in defense of the Payne-Aldrich tariff bill.
Probably at no time in the history of the city have larger crowds thronged the streets than that night when the president of the United States came to the hometown of Congressman James A. Tawney and made a speech which marked the turning point in his political career.
With the death of Mr. Taft in Washington Saturday, many Winonans today recalled the occasion of his visit here; of the gaily decorated streets and residential section; of his parade through avenues lighted with red fire from railroad fuses, of his two addresses at the Opera House and the old Philharmonic Hall, of the pickpockets in the crowd who stole between 50 and 75 wallets and of other events in connection with that milestone in the city’s history.
Although he staunchly defended the tariff bill and upheld the policies of Congressman Tawney, many old-time politicians declared that it was President Taft’s address that eventually led to his and Mr. Tawney’s defeat when they came up for reelection in 1912.
That year, the “insurgent” faction came into Minnesota in large numbers, and many of them attacked Congressman Tawney’s tariff position. Theodore Roosevelt spoke at the state fair in the fall, Gifford Pinchot spoke at Owatonna, and Francis Heeney, a protege of Roosevelt’s, spoke at Rochester. The famous Winonan was defeated by Sydney Anderson.
Asked by newspapermen why he came to Winona, President Taft said, “I made this speech in Winona because James A. Tawney lives in Winona. When a man stands by me, I stand by him.”
The Republican-Herald’s edition of the following day devoted four complete pages to Mr. Taft’s address and also ran large picture’s of him and Congressman Tawney. The leading paragraph of the story of the president’s speech is as follows:
“In the most important utterance he has made since his occupancy of the White House, President Taft last night, in a statement which is the hotbed of the “insurgent” movement within the Republican party, defended the Payne tariff bill as the best tariff measure ever passed by a Republican Congress and hence the best tariff bill the people have ever known.”
The Winona Independent chronicled the president’s visit here as follows:
“Winona greeted President William Howard Taft at the Milwaukee station in truly Winona style last night; a surging mass of humanity clogged every highway leading to the Milwaukee depot, where the president was met by the automobiles and taken for the drive through town and around the lake; the crowd that in its moment of frenzied excitement when Mr. Taft was first sighted, could not be held in leash by the guards but surged forward to do honor and homage to the highest officer in the nation.
Cheered by crowds
“After the arrival of the train, a slight delay was experienced before the president made his appearance on the depot platform, to be seated in the automobile, that was to convey him on the trip. As he made his way from the rear end of the train cheers broke out, and as he passed along the line of waiting autos and stepped into his car, the cheering was swollen to a mighty volume, and as the machine of Harry Youmans led the march away from the depot, the president doffed his hat, passing bareheaded through the waiting crowd.
Autos await train arrival
“The committee having the automobile arrangements in charge deserve untold credit for the manner in which the procession moved off. Prior to the arrival of the president’s train, the machines were placed in their respective places in the waiting line, so that the start was made without a hitch. Harry Youmans was chairman and S.H. Somsen and Theodore Wold were the members of the automobile committee who made the arrangements for the drive.
“Eight cars were used for the presidential party, but four or five extra cars were retained for out-of-town newspapermen. The lineup of the automobiles and the men that they carried are as follows:
“H.S. Youmans car — The President, Mayor Archie Butt (who later lost his life on the Titanic) Congressman Tawney, C.A. Boalt and Secret Service officer.
“S.H. Somsen car — Charles C. Wagner, Joseph Murphy, S.H. Somsen.
“John Borth car —Dr. J.J. Prlchardson, Assistant Secretary Mischler, M. G. Norton.
“Charles Horton car — Robert Small, Robert Hazard, Charles Horton.
“H. B. Blair car — B. Fowler, William Hoster and H. Choate.
“Paul Watkins car — Sherman Allen, Harry Dunlop, A. B. Youmans and Edward Lees.
“S.L. Prentiss car — Congressman Martin, Congressman Burke, R. H. Randall, J. A. Latsch.
“F. H. Thatcher car — Congressman Esch, George W. Burton, L.H. Brown.
Reception at Arlington Club
“As the procession moved away from the depot and down Main Street, the red fire was lit in advance of the march. From this side of the lake the procession could be watched with ease as it moved along with only the lights visible. The red lights were on fire from one end of the lake to the other brilliantly setting in the foreground, the moving machines.”
After his address at the two halls, the president entertained at a private reception at the Arlington Club, where he met a large number of influential Winonans and had refreshments. He then went back to his car and left the next morning for the Twin Cities. He came here from La Crosse, where he dedicated the new YMCA building. It was his only visit in Winona.
An interesting sidelight
Albert R. Thrune, clerk at the post office, this morning recalled an interesting event in connection with President Taft’s visit here.
Mr. Thrune was one of the victims of the pickpockets who carried on their work during the height of the excitement. Noticing that his pocketbook was gone, he reconciled himself to the fact that he was $10 the loser.
His surprise was immense when on reaching home he found the $10 bill he had intended to take with him on the piano keys and all he was out was his empty wallet. He had forgotten to put the money in his pocketbook.
