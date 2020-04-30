Throwback Thursday: Recalling a presidential visit

That year, the “insurgent” faction came into Minnesota in large numbers, and many of them attacked Congressman Tawney’s tariff position. Theodore Roosevelt spoke at the state fair in the fall, Gifford Pinchot spoke at Owatonna, and Francis Heeney, a protege of Roosevelt’s, spoke at Rochester. The famous Winonan was defeated by Sydney Anderson.

Asked by newspapermen why he came to Winona, President Taft said, “I made this speech in Winona because James A. Tawney lives in Winona. When a man stands by me, I stand by him.”

The Republican-Herald’s edition of the following day devoted four complete pages to Mr. Taft’s address and also ran large picture’s of him and Congressman Tawney. The leading paragraph of the story of the president’s speech is as follows:

“In the most important utterance he has made since his occupancy of the White House, President Taft last night, in a statement which is the hotbed of the “insurgent” movement within the Republican party, defended the Payne tariff bill as the best tariff measure ever passed by a Republican Congress and hence the best tariff bill the people have ever known.”

The Winona Independent chronicled the president’s visit here as follows: