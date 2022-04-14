THROWBACK THURSDAY: Power line kills Winona man flying kite for his children

Flying a kite for his children cost Leo Hazelton, 26, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Hazelton, 913 1/2 West Fifth St., his life Sunday about 6:40 p.m.

He was killed by electricity, dying almost instantly when he pulled a kite which had a copper wire for a string under a high voltage wire near a temporary home he had built just north of Tower station of the Milwaukee railroad in the West End.

The copper wire came in contact with a Mississippi Valley Public Service Company lino, which runs north past the Tower station to Dam 5A and carries 11,000 volts.

Mrs. Hazelton, watching her husband and children and waiting for them to come in to supper, said there were a few sparks along the wire and her husband dropped to the ground.

He spoke to her when she came running, she said, and "called me by name, Luella, Luella, Luella, three times, and then died."

Warning

Death of Mr. Hazelton, said Edgar H. Finkelnburg, assistant, general manager of the light and power company, carries a warning which should be heeded by parents of children flying-kites, "for even had the string been an ordinary string instead of wire, and the string was even slightly wet, such high voltage would kill."

Dr. P.A. Mattison, Winona County coroner summoned by police to the scene of the accident, said Hazelton had been dead some time before he arrived. Death was plainly accidental, he stated, and there, will be no inquest.

Forty or 50 persons had already gathered at the scene, and Mr. Hazelton was lying with the kite wire across his body, having dropped the wire.

Kite Drops to Ground

Further danger to persons coming in contact with the kite wire had been removed, however, said Coroner Mattison, because as soon as Mr. Hazelton suffered the shock he fell to the ground and the kite, with no one carrying it along, dropped to the ground and far away from contact with the high voltage line. Had the kite fallen on the power line from above, he pointed out, the contact would have continued unless the kite wire burned off.

The Hazelton family had gone for a ride in the afternoon, and in the course of the trip the children saw other children flying kites and asked their father to make them one when they got home.

The family came home some time before supper, and Mr. Hazelton. at once began making the kite. Having no string, he unwound the fine copper wire from an automobile coil and used that.

Went to Higher Ground

Then he and the children went to higher ground near their home, where the wind was better, and Mr. Hazelton began running with tho kite to put it up in the air.

He had flown the kite two times, said a brother, Eben Hazelton, and was about to go in for supper, "but the kids wanted him to fly it once more, so he did, and was killed."

Mrs. Hazelton said she did not know at first what had happened to her husband, and attempted to carry him home, but could not.

She sent Rachel, her five-year-old laughter, after Roy Pickart, who lives near them, and then Mrs. Hazelton ran to the Tower station and asked the operator to notify police and get a doctor.

Mr. Pickart and a number of persons who came to the scene when they noticed the police car arrive, warned of moving the body, having learned by this time that Mr. Hazelton was probably killed by the power, but when Dr. Mattison arrived he authorized removal of the body and pointed out that there was no longer any danger.

Lived Here 11 Years

Mr. Hazelton was born in Trempealeau, Wis., October 9, 1911, but had lived in Winona for 11 years.

His wife is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Squires, 909 Gilmore Avenue, and Mrs. Hazelton and the children are staying now with her parents.

Mr. Hazelton, said his neighbors, knew of the high voltage wires, but apparently forgot about the danger of a contact with them through the kite wire.

He was running west and looking back at the kite as it rose in the air, they thought, and did not realize that he had run under the power line and that the rising kite would carry the kite wire against the power line.

Rubber-Soled Overshoes

Others thought he may have believed that rubber-soled overshoes he was wearing would protect him.

Coroner Mattison also thought for a time that the rubber-soled shoes had protected him and a wire lying on the ground which Mr. Hazelton stepped on and which came in contact with his leg had furnished the path through which the fatal charge of electricity traveled.

He thought this, the coroner said, because the electric charge, after passing through Mr. Hazelton's body, came out in a small charred spot near the knee, where the wire on the ground had come in contact. The charge entered the body at the right hand, in which Mr. Hazelton had been carrying the kite wire.

Finger Charred

"The charge," said the coroner, "entered the body at the index finger of the right hand and came out near the right knee. There was a deep burn into the bone at this finger, and the finger was charred and blistered. The burn was not bad at the knee."

Mr. Finkelnburg warned today that ordinary rubber gloves or shoes have no value as protection against the higher voltages and that wet string of a kite, combined sometimes with wet ground or pavement, will form a perfect circuit from a high voltage line to the kite flier's body if the string comes in contact with a power line.

"In the case of Mr. Hazelton," he said, "as soon as his copper wire hit the power line a perfect path for the electricity was formed through his body to the ground. Even had the charge been only 4,000 volts, Mr. Hazelton's rubbers would not have saved him. People who rely on rubbers, rubber gloves or on the insulation on the wires are mistaken about the value of these as protection against high voltage. Of course workers with electricity wear rubber gloves as protection, but they know how much they can rely on them. We can't put enough insulation on a high voltage wire to make it safe."

