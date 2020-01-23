This Throwback Thursday feature originally appeared Jan. 5-9, 1922, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The bodies of Miss Frances Bloch and her brother Joseph are likely to repose forever undisturbed in their coffins in hillside graves, side by side, in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in this city, with public curiosity satisfied that they have not been molested, as a result of police action on Sunday in opening the grave of Frances Bloch.
Chief of Police H. C. Riebau, after inspecting the body of Miss Bloch, announced that the story told by Thomas Bloch, her 69-year-old father, a former member of the local police force, to the effect that he had not disturbed the bodies of his children when he and a neighbor, Thomas Kobus, opened the graves over a week ago was correct
Chief Riebau said that he considered it unnecessary to open the grave of Joseph Bloch, adding that he was satisfied that Bloch had told the truth following the verification of Bloch’s story with respect to the body of his daughter.
Rumors set at rest
The re-opening of the grave sets at rest stories and rumors that have been in circulation in Winona for more than a week. Beginning in the neighborhood of the Bloch home, these stories spread and became current in all sections of the city. The rumors were generally to the effect that in the superstitious belief that this action might appease the spirit of Frances, now dead for more than five years.
The superstition which is said to have formed the basis for the reported act is one that is, said to be common among the peasant classes in many sections of Europe.
In families where death claims several, it is sometimes believed that the spirit of the first to die is responsible for the death of the others. By cutting off the head of this body, according to the superstition, and placing it in another part of the casket, the powers of the dead body are ended. The belief varies in different sections of the continent and among various classes of people.
Since the death Of Frances, five sons in the Bloch family have succumbed to an illness which official death certificates characterize as tuberculosis. The last son, Frank, 19 years old, died early Saturday morning and was buried yesterday in St. Mary’s cemetery. Four daughters, married, and living in their own homes, survive.
According to the rumor, Bloch had visited the cemetery at night, exhumed the body of his daughter and decapitated it, placing the head at the foot of the coffin.
After hearing these fantastic stories, Chief Riebau last Thursday began an investigation and in conjunction with cemetery officials it was decided that in order to determine the truth or falsity of current reports, which were stimulated by the announcement of Sexton George Kammerer that both graves had been opened without his knowledge or proper permission, the graves would be re-opened by the police Friday morning.
Bloch makes confession
On Thursday evening Bloch, accompanied bv a few friends, appeared in the office of the police chief and made a full confession of having opened the graves of two of his children
He had been prompted, he said, by the suggestions of superstitious neighbors, in the hope that perhaps his action might save the life of his only remaining son.
On Dec. 27, he said, he and Kobus, whom he hired for a few dollars to assist him, went to the cemetery. The grave of the dead girl was opened. The rough box, he said, was in good condition, but the coffin within was decayed and fallen to pieces. Nothing remained of the girl’s body, he said, but the skeleton, and for this reason the grave was refilled, he declared, without mutilating the body.
“Frankie kept getting poorer and poorer,” Mr Bloch went on. “We knew he was going the same way the others went, and so on Friday, the day before he died, Kobus and I went back. This time we opened Joseph’s grave. Joseph died about four years ago, but there was nothing left of him either but the skeleton. We filled the grave again without doing anything to the body, and the next morning Frankie died.”
“Was just about crazy”
Tears rolled down Mr. Bloch’s cheeks as he spoke, and at times his voice sank to a whisper “I was just about crazy,” he added “and I was ready to try anything to stop all these deaths. They told us that maybe Mrs. Bloch or one of our four married daughters, still living, would be next. One of them is sick now. I didn’t know that it was wrong to open one of my own family graves. I’ll never believe anybody again.”
The statement made by Bloch, with which the opinions of local undertakers clash, was that to the effect that both bodies had been decomposed to such an extent that nothing but the bones remained.
O.P. Munson, sexton of Woodlawn Cemetery, who has exhumed many bodies which have been interred for varying periods of time, stated this morning that he has never in his experience found a body which has been completely decomposed in a period of five years.
“The average body is in a fairly good state of preservation at the end of such a short time,” he declared. “It ordinarily requires from 10 to 12 years for decomposition to be so complete that nothing but bones remain. The location o£ the grave and the soil that surrounds it are factors to be considered, but on a hillside such as Woodlawn or St Mary’s, it should take from 8 to 10 years at least.”
George Hillyer, proprietor of Hillyer’s Furniture Company and undertaking establishment, stated this morning that an ordinary body, with no embalming whatever, ought not to be completely decomposed within a period of five years.
J.W. Jereczek, 300 Mankato Ave., at whose establishment tne bodies of the Bloch children were embalmed, stated also that the bodies should be in a fairly good state of preservation The location of the graves, he said, might hurry decomposition somewhat, but the bodies, he said, should hold their shapes for at least three years, indicating that in his belief complete decomposition has not yet come about.
Police doubt story
These statements led the police to believe that perhaps Bloch had been diverging from the truth when he said that because nothing but bones remained he had not carried out his intention of cutting the heads from the bodies, and it was decided Friday afternoon that the graves would be opened Saturday.
Friday evening, however, legal complications developed in the form of a statement by County Attorney Simpson that no crime had been committed by Bloch even if he had mutilated the bodies of his children. No law could be found in the statute books of the state of Minnesota which designated this particular act as a crime, he said, and because of this, action was again deferred.
On Saturday, however, with public interest aroused not only in Winona but in all parts of the state, Chief Riebau decided again that the graves, or that of Frances at least, should be opened. County Attorney Simpson declared that should the police obtain the permission of Bloch and the cemetery association, the graves could be opened and the bodies inspected.
On Saturday evening the necessary permission was obtained and Kammerer was instructed to open the grave of Frances Sunday morning.
Grave is opened
At 9:30 o’clock Sunday morning, the small party of Twin City and local reporters accompanied Chief Riebau to the cemetery. No public announcement had been made of the plan to open the grave at that time and the mission was accomplished without attracting undue attention.
Hardly four feet below the surface of the earth, the rough box lay and with the arrival of the police chief, Sexton Kammerer proceeded to lifting the boards out of the narrow pit. The top of the coffin, which had not been a substantial one, had fallen away as Bloch described, and the body lay beneath the boards.
The flesh was completely fallen away from tho skull, only a thin mat of hair remaining. The impression of a small white cross showed on the mouth. The white silk waist of the girl was faded yellow but was fairly well preserved nevertheless, and gave the appearance that the body beneath was not completely decomposed; bearing out the opinions of local embalmers.
Body not disturbed
A glance made it apparent that nothing had been done to disturb the last repose of the dead girl’s body, and, after the board top of the rough box had been replaced, the shallow grave was again filled in — as far as fantastic rumors are concerned — to remain so for all time.
Joseph’s grave, which is immediately next to that of Frances, was not touched.
Chief Riebau announced that he was convinced that public curiosity had been satisfied and indicated that the episode was closed as far as the police department was concerned.
County Attorney Earl, Simpson had previously announced that under the Minnesota statutes it was no crime to open a grave, so long as there was no malicious intent, and the matter is therefore considered at an end.
