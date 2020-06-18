Throwback Thursday: Noted Winonan described London during World War II

This story was originally published on July 15, 1940, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Experiences in England, the trip to the United States in the overcrowded S. S. Washington and the indescribable sound of the air raid sirens were related here today by Mrs. Mariel Gardner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. L. King, Sr., who is residing at Rockledge since her return to this country.
Mrs. Gardner hopes soon to have seven English refugee children whom she will keep at Rockledge until the end of the war. When they will arrive and whether or not they will arrive is problematical, she said, but she is busily preparing for their reception.
Britons don’t want American soldiers or an American army, said Mrs. Gardner, they want and badly need the airplanes the United States can provide them, and “they need them quickly.”
“What can American women do to help the cause along?” asks Mrs. Gardner. “Contribute to the Red Cross and furnish the Red Cross with needed medical and surgical supplies at once.”
Harrowing 30 hours
Leaving London by day coach Friday night, June 14, in the darkness of the blackout, Mrs. Gardner spent a harrowing 30 hours traveling across England and the Irish Sea to reach the port of Galway for the departure of the S.S. Washington, one of the last refugee ships to evacuate American citizens trapped in the war zone.
Ordinarily a pleasant trip of reasonable length, this flight from England took more than 30 hours because of numerous delays and examinations under the most crowded conditions.
“When we reached Galway we were in a state of exhaustion,” said Mrs. Gardner. “We had had one meal in 30 hours and that on the ship crossing the Irish Sea at 4 o’clock in the morning. We had been without washing facilities and looked forward with eager anticipation to a refreshing bath on board the Washington. But what a disappointment. When we arrived on board we found that all the water had been turned off. It was due to the experience of the S.S. Roosevelt with its passengers on a similar trip a week before. The Roosevelt passengers had the same urge for cleanliness we had, and as a result the entire supply of water was emptied before the ship left port. This caused a delay of 50 hours while tenders refilled the tanks.
“I had been in France doing some research in cosmetics and perfumes for our Mary King beauty line when my father cabled me to go over to our English branch. Conditions were becoming more critical even though the French had not yet capitulated. I waited until the last minute, not knowing whether arrangements could be made for passage on the Washington. Finally, late Friday, June 14, I received word to leave.
“After reaching Galway, we were subjected to a very close examination and search by the British authorities. No one was permitted to take out of the country more than 10 pounds which at the current rate of exchange was $36. Then, after the British authorities were through with their examination, the American authorities started an even more rigorous questioning. They were afraid of explosives and firearms being brought on board ship and there were disquieting rumors that an attempt would be made to plant a bomb in the ship.
Examined harpoon gun
“I was bringing back a harpoon gun as a present for my brother and the word ‘gun’ seemed to interest the inspectors considerably. Although I explained to them that this harpoon gun worked like a bow and arrow, nevertheless, they weren’t convinced until they had taken it completely apart and satisfied themselves that it was absolutely harmless.
“The ship was crowded with passengers who overflowed every possible bit of space. I would say that the Washington was carrying treble the amount of her normal capacity. Even the swimming pool had been converted into a men’s dormitory. We all had to sleep on army cots. My steward told me that where, ordinarily, he would be serving 15 meals, he served 56 meals. There were 18,000 pieces of luggage on board. There were over 400 more people than could be crowded into all the life boats. It would have been a major tragedy of the sea if anything had happened to the Washington.
“Of course, we were all Americans on board the Washington but there were a number of American businessmen who had been in Europe since the Armistice after the first world war and had married abroad. As a result, there were a number of the children coming to the United States for the first time and unable to speak a word of English. One youngster could speak only French. He told me he was an American citizen all right, but he know only one word of English and that was ‘okay.’
Hopes to get 7 children
“The English all think it is splendid of the people in Canada and in the United States to shelter their refugee children for the duration of the war. I hope to get seven English children and will keep them at Rockledge.
“After the submarine incident with the Washington which took place off the coast of Spain June 11, you can be sure that every precaution was taken in crossing the Atlantic to avoid similar incidents. We were all overjoyed when the Washington berthed at New York June 21. When we trod American soil once more and walked up Broadway that night, somehow or other the dazzling lights of the great white way did not bring the usual reaction. Those of us who had been abroad for any considerable time and had become used to the blackout felt, ‘What a shame to waste all this light and power.’
“Since my return here, I find many people are interested in knowing about how we live under war conditions in England, and particularly all about our air raid shelters. I had an air raid shelter in my garden which was built according to the specifications of the air ministry. This shelter was for six people. It was built half underground and half on top. It was of brick construction with a concrete roof six inches thick. On top of this concrete, there was 35 inches of earth and it had sloping shoulders.
“This shelter could seat six people and give each one of them 55 cubic feet of air space. It is rather confining in these air raid shelters and it has been estimated that six people could live there for six hours without fresh air.
Water and food
“In this air raid shelter there were cupboards for food as well as Red Cross supplies. We had hurricane lamps and also a portable radio. There were canteens of water and plenty of canned food. Of course, everyone now carries a gas mask and these masks are taken into the shelters. In case it might be necessary to wear a gas mask while in the shelter, the air ministry advises that the occupants bring along pencil and paper in order that they may be able to communicate with each other.
“The well-dressed Englishwoman now has at least these three costumes in her wardrobe. First of all, there is an air raid shelter suit which consists of slacks and a pullover sweater. Then, there is a complete gas outfit of oiled silk. It includes a sou’wester hat and rubber boots. Finally, there is an incendiary bomb suit made of asbestos and consisting of an apron, hood and gloves.
“And talking about incendiary bombs, I must tell you of the precautions which have to be taken in each home. On every floor you are required to have a pail of sand, a pail of water and a stirrup pump. You get instructions on how to conduct yourself when incendiary bombs start dropping through your attic. One of the instructions I particularly remember is that you are to take your bomb pinchers, gingerly pick up the bomb, dip it in the pail of sand and carry it to the bottom of the garden where it will proceed to burn itself out. The stirrup pump is, of course, used to put out the fire.
Sirens indescribable
“I never will forget the sound of the air raid sirens. They are simply indescribable. Some psychologist must have figured out the proper pitch for these sirens so they will curdle your blood and strike fear into your heart. They sound just like the wail of a hundred thousand lost souls.
“Friends have asked me, ‘How are the British taking it all? What is their morale?’ From my experiences I would say that the most optimistic Englishman doesn’t expect the tight little isle will hold out for more than a month after Hitler launches his blitzkrieg in the Battle of England. Somehow or other, they all seem to have fatalistically resigned themselves to it. Yet, above all, there is the indomitable British spirit to fight to the end. Even though England may suffer and be occupied by the enemy, nevertheless England will never surrender. It is felt that the seat of government will be moved to Canada and that the Dominions overseas will continue to wage the war until the British empire wins the final victory.
