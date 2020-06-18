Throwback Thursday: Noted Winonan described London during World War II

Ordinarily a pleasant trip of reasonable length, this flight from England took more than 30 hours because of numerous delays and examinations under the most crowded conditions.

“When we reached Galway we were in a state of exhaustion,” said Mrs. Gardner. “We had had one meal in 30 hours and that on the ship crossing the Irish Sea at 4 o’clock in the morning. We had been without washing facilities and looked forward with eager anticipation to a refreshing bath on board the Washington. But what a disappointment. When we arrived on board we found that all the water had been turned off. It was due to the experience of the S.S. Roosevelt with its passengers on a similar trip a week before. The Roosevelt passengers had the same urge for cleanliness we had, and as a result the entire supply of water was emptied before the ship left port. This caused a delay of 50 hours while tenders refilled the tanks.

“I had been in France doing some research in cosmetics and perfumes for our Mary King beauty line when my father cabled me to go over to our English branch. Conditions were becoming more critical even though the French had not yet capitulated. I waited until the last minute, not knowing whether arrangements could be made for passage on the Washington. Finally, late Friday, June 14, I received word to leave.