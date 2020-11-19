Throwback Thursday: No cats in Wabasha Prairie

“When we took the head out of the barrel of potatoes that we brought up the river, out jumped a mouse. It got away and ran under the shanty. It had entered through a hole in the barrel and built a nest. We regretted so much bringing that mouse to our shanty to bother us. It got on the table and shelves, and we could hear it during the night. It went on that way for a couple of months until finally, I succeeded in killing it. We were much rejoiced to get rid of that mouse, but we soon found that killing that mouse made no difference. We devised home-made traps, and with excellent results. We persevered In trapping them until finally, we got the last one. That was along in the fall. According to my recollection, we tallied 89 mice. I never before realized the value of a cat, but no cats were to be bad for several years after our settling in Minnesota.