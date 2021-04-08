Throwback Thursday: Nine-foot channel a reality: Whitman, Alma pools ordered to be filled

This story originally appeared on April 26, 1935, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

Pools of the Alma and Whitman nine-foot channel dams will be filled with water up to one foot of the highest pool level early in May, Major Dwight P. Johns, district engineer of the War Department, announced today.

The filling of the pools marks the arrival of the nine-foot channel in this section of the river and the practical completion of two of the six dams to be constructed between La Crosse and Hastings. Two other dams, at Winona and Trempealeau, are now under construction, and two more, at Dresbach and Red Wing, are yet to be built. Funds for these structures are expected shortly from the new public works allotment.

In all, there will be 27 dams between Minneapolis and St. Louis. At present, the Minneapolis, Hastings, Rock Island and Keokuk structures are in operation. One at Canton, Ill., will also be put in operation this season.