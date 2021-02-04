Throwback Thursday: Newspaper, Library safes cracked in the night

This story originally appeared on June 24, 1932, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Safe-crackers who broke into The Republican-Herald office, the public library and the Springdale Dairy company office Thursday night or early today and got $212, most of it from the newspaper office, were being hunted today by local police.
The Republican-Herald safe yielded $199.75, more than is usually carried in the safe, because no night deposit was made Thursday night. Most of it was in small bills.
Loot at the library, where burglars worked two or more hours breaking through a thick brick vault wall, was $12. The burglars, believed to be two men, got only drinks of milk at the dairy, where they found the safe open and empty.
Two suspects were arrested during the night and are being held in the city jail. Neither had been questioned by police up to noon. They are William Twltty, 36, Marion, Ind., a carnival follower, and Lewis Carlton, 27, Winchester, Ill., a transient cook.
They were arrested on a description furnished by Lloyd Walling, former Winona Taxi Cab driver who lives above the Shelton Beauty Parlor, across the alley from the newspaper office.
Walling said that about 1:45 a.m. he heard two men talking in the alley and believes that he was wakened by the sound of the men working on The Republican-Herald safe.
One of the men, he said, told the other, “We’d better beat it, he’s coming,” and the other replied “Let’s go.” Walling jumped to his window and saw the two men going south through the alley. He dressed hurriedly and ran into the alley and saw Patrolman Frank Michalowski entering the alley near Siebrecht’s Floral Shop. The patrolman and Walling went around to the front of the newspaper office, where they saw the dial had been knocked off the safe. The safe stands under a strong light close to the big front window, in easy view from the sidewalk.
Had Lookout Belief.
Patrolman Michalowski had passed the office 20 minutes before without noticing anything unusual. It is believed that a lookout man had warned the safe-cracker of the patrolman’s approach, and that the man working on the safe had cleared away all indications of his work and retired into a back room until the patrolman passed. The light is believed to have been turned off while the safe was being entered, and then turned on again when the patrolman approached, and also after the job was completed.
The library vault must have cost the burglars at least two hours of hard work before they pounded their way through almost 36 inches of brick wall.
Police found an ax, sledge-hammer, hammer, iron pipes and wrenches which had been used in battering down the vault wall. Numerous cigarette butts lying around the vault indicated the length of time consumed in getting into the vault. The $12 taken at the library was all in small change. A collection of rare old coins donated by Joseph Leicht had been ransacked, but nothing taken.
The burglars knocked a hole in the vault below a place where entrance to the vault had been forced about 10 years ago, when the library was burglarized.
Entrance to the building had been gained by throwing clinkers through a second floor window at the rear of the library, climbing a ladder to the window and going through it to the vault. The rear of the library is well sheltered from view by the L formed by the north side of the Senior High School building and the east side of the high school auditorium.
Made Small Hole.
The hole made in the vault was so small that neither Sergeant Julius Bronk, nor Chief of Police H.C. Ricbau who investigated the burglary today, could crawl through it. They went to the high school swimming pool and got a volunteer investigator, Arthur Siclalf, 573 East Sanborn Street, to crawl through the hole with a flashlight and open the front door to the safe by turning a “tumbler.” The lock to the safe had been tampered with, so that the safe door could not be opened from the front.
Entrance to the Springdale Dairy building at 529 Huff Street had been gained by tearing off a screen at a rear window and breaking the window so that an arm could be thrust through to open the widow.
The burglars found the safe open and empty. They had stopped to drink several quarts of milk before leaving. Police believe the dairy was the first place entered. The attempted burglary was reported by Patrolman Alvin Rahn when he noticed the screen torn at 3 a.m.
The newspaper office was also entered by tearing off a screen over a second floor rear window, the burglar having displayed considerable enterprise in entering the plant.
To get at the window, one of the burglars had to crawl up a fire escape ladder and cut out the screen and break and open the window while hanging to the wall ladder. The window, which opens into the composing room, is hard to get up, and linotype operators say they never open it.
After completing the work of breaking into the safe by knocking off the dial and hammering out the combination with punches placed in the hole under the dial, the burglars had removed every evidence of their work, hoping evidently that the burglary would not bo discovered until daylight.
Roy S. McElmury, attendant at the Riverside Oil Company filling station at the foot of the high bridge, said today that about 1:30 a.m. he heard one hard blow, as if someone hit an automobile rim with a tire tool, coming from the vicinity of The Republican-Herald office. A ahort time later he saw two men emerge from the alley near the newspaper plant and they walked west on Second Street. One was shorter than the other and carried a small black bag, he said, in giving police a description of the pair.
Chief Riebau doubted that the two suspects held in jail are the burglars. One reason for arresting them was that Twitty, the carnival worker, had blood on his arm which police thought might have been caused by a scratch made while getting through the screen at the newspaper plant or at the dairy.
Attempts were made to get finger print photographs from the safe doors, windows and from tools handled by the burglars. Chief Riebau would not reveal what success he had with his finger-print camera.
At the newspaper office police reclaimed a tape-covered heavy hammer and an emptied pint bottle which had contained liquor. The hammer and bottle were found in a back room downstairs near the alley door on the east side of the building. It is through this door the burglars are believed to have left the building. A man standing in the shed entrance to the door would command a good view of the alley and still be shielded from view of anyone in the street or alley. The lookout man is believed to have stood in this entranceway.