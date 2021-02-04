Throwback Thursday: Newspaper, Library safes cracked in the night

One of the men, he said, told the other, “We’d better beat it, he’s coming,” and the other replied “Let’s go.” Walling jumped to his window and saw the two men going south through the alley. He dressed hurriedly and ran into the alley and saw Patrolman Frank Michalowski entering the alley near Siebrecht’s Floral Shop. The patrolman and Walling went around to the front of the newspaper office, where they saw the dial had been knocked off the safe. The safe stands under a strong light close to the big front window, in easy view from the sidewalk.

Had Lookout Belief.

Patrolman Michalowski had passed the office 20 minutes before without noticing anything unusual. It is believed that a lookout man had warned the safe-cracker of the patrolman’s approach, and that the man working on the safe had cleared away all indications of his work and retired into a back room until the patrolman passed. The light is believed to have been turned off while the safe was being entered, and then turned on again when the patrolman approached, and also after the job was completed.

The library vault must have cost the burglars at least two hours of hard work before they pounded their way through almost 36 inches of brick wall.