Here’s a compilation of news items of Feb. 5-7, 1870, from the Winona Daily Republican, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Serious affray
One man seriously stabbed and another badly bruised
An affray occurred on Sunday night, at Bernik’s Saloon, on Walnut St., in which a number of Bohemians (not of the press) took part. Two or three arrests were made this morning, and the whole case will be fully investigated.
Meanwhile the following particulars are given, as received from Mr. Bernik:
John Priegel came into the saloon, and after talking around awhile, called for three hot punches.
The bartender served the punches, and Priegel laid down fifteen cents in payment. Bernik told him the punches were ten cents a glass, and asked for 30 cents.
Priegal flew into a passion and commenced to swear and pound the counter with his fist. Bernik didn’t want any demonstrations of that sort and told him to leave.
“Nix” — he didn’t go.
Bernik then took hold of him and Jo. Miller came up to help him put Priegel out. Frank Tronk came to Priegel’s aid. The fight waxed hot, chairs were smashed over each other’s heads, and at length someone drew a knife and stabbed Jo, Miller in the head. The wound is a pretty serious one, and Miller is laid up.
Priegel is severely cut from the blows of a chair.
The parties in the melee were laboring men and butchers engaged in some of the shops here.
Knock down at the Philharmonic
A knock-down happened at Philharmonic Hall on Saturday night. While the performance of the Scandinavian Society was underway, an unknown colored individual walked into the ball without purchasing a ticket.
After he had been in the hall some time, one of the managers went to him and asked him if he had a ticket.
“No.”
Asked him if he didn’t want to buy one.
“No.”
“Well, then you had better leave,” and the manager coolly collared him and led him to the door.
Just as the intruder was outside he turned and struck the manager a severe blow on the side of the head, and took to his legs.
He ought to be brought up for damages.
Temperance news
On the night of the 2nd, about 30 women of Arcadia and Trempealeau County, entered the saloon of Jessie Williams, late of La Crosse, and broke open and spilled about $700 worth of liquors.
We would suggest to the women that they next “go for” the tea, tobacco and social scandal shops.
Terrible accident
A very distressing accident happened to William Krock, an engineer on the Winona and St. Peter Railroad, yesterday. We give the particulars as we have them from Conductor Warren, of the Rochester accommodation.
The train was going west, and while at St. Charles, the engineer went under the locomotive to look for some leak. While doing so, he broke off the blow-cock, and the hot steam came pouring upon him, scalding, him in a frightful manner.
He managed to get out and run into the station house, but he was very badly burned about the face back, breast and arms. His recovery is doubtful.
He is a single man and has been employed on the road some two years.
Pilferage
On Monday night last, the money drawer of the Tremont House, at Chippewa Falls, was broken up and robbed. The money was in small bills or scrip.
The parties in this transaction were gentlemen of taste and addicted to the small vices, for they cleaned out the entire stock of cigars contained in the case for the purpose of convenience in supplying guests.
Damage to Troost and White’s mill
A serious accident happened at Troost & White’s flouring mill at Minnesota City between Saturday night and Sunday morning last, resulting in damage to the extent of several thousand dollars.
Various rumors have been current upon the streets today, some of which have been wide of the truth and going so far as to state that the large mill itself was undermined.
It is true that the damage is a very serious one, but not beyond the possibility of repair, and a few weeks will see everything all right again.
About eight weeks ago the mill was stopped for repairs and improvements. The race was lowered and a new turbine water wheel for two new run of stone was put in. On Friday last the work was completed, and everything was in order for starting up. The water was let in on the new wheel on Saturday afternoon, and it worked to the entire satisfaction of all concerned.
When the watchman left the mill at midnight of Saturday there was nothing apparently out of order, but in some unknown way the water worked a passage through the bottom of the flume under the bulkhead, carrying that away and rendering it a complete wreck. For a distance of a hundred feet up the flume the bank has been washed out some twelve feet on each side.
The scene presents a picture of ruin, and the whole affair is most deplorable. It will probably cost between $8,000 and $10,000 to put the mill in as good condition as it was before the accident. The late improvement cost some $5,000 or $6,000.
Men and teams were set to work yesterday to turn the course of the stream and avert further disaster, and we hope to record the damage as less destructive than it now appears.
Died
Captain B. P. Inhoff, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, who has been here for his health since about the first of October last, died on Saturday night at the residence of Mr. H. W. Lamberton.
He was a young man, only 28, and his death is a sad blow to his wife, who is left a widow after being married only 20 months.
Relatives of the deceased are expected from his former home, and his body will be taken there far interment.
Match manufactory
Mr. S. Blumer has commenced manufacturing round matches in this city. His matches are well made, and go off on the first scratch, meeting all the requirements of the desirable little household conveniences. Patronize him and encourage home manufactures.
Two or three sheets were stolen from a clothes line on West Second St. the other nlgbt. Small footprints were traced into the neighboring yard, and thence out into the road, where the trail was lost.
Personal. — Mr. J.E. Follett, formerly of this city, is here for a short visit. Capt. Jo. Reynolds, of the Diamond Jo Line, is is town.
The leading feature in the amusement line this evening is the concert by the St. Cecilia’s, at their hall in Wickersham’s Block.
A Winter fog will freeze a dog,” is the old eastern adage. We had the winter fog but not the frozen dog, this morning.
