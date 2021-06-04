Throwback Thursday: News of the Day, 1911

This story originally appeared on June 1 through 7, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
New house going up
Joseph Chucha is building a two-story modern frame dwelling at 571 W. Third.
Coroner called to Elba
Coroner John Steinbach went to Elba this afternoon in response to report received from there that the body of a newborn baby had been found dropped in a privy vault.
Catfish caught.
Winona fisherman will be interested in learning of a catch of large catfish made in the mill pond at Rushford last Sunday. Three were taken out, one weighing 30 pounds, another weighing 25 pounds and a third weighing 30 pounds.
Horan goes abroad.
Reverend Father Horan of Saint Charles started Tuesday on a trip to his old home in Ireland and will be gone until the early part of September. He was much in need of a vacation and will spend the season very agreeably in County Limerick on the green isle. Father Horan has been in Saint Charles 21 years.
About the same number of licenses.
A total of 28 marriage licenses were taken out during me at the county clerk’s office as compared with 27 during the same month last year.
To enforce speeding ordinance.
The city ordinance forbidding autos to run at a greater rate of speed than 12 mph in the city limits is to be enforced hereafter strictly to the letter by Chief of Police George Kammerer. Numerous complaints have been made at the police station of narrow escapes.
367 dogs licensed.
Wednesday was the last day on which dogs should have been licensed at the city recorder’s office and a total of 367 tags have been dealt out at one dollar each. The police will begin their annual inspection of dogs over six months of age and those without license tags will be shot.
Forger at large.
A clever forger passed off a check reported to have been issued by John Lohse in favor of O.E. Schwan for $21.85. The proprietor of the Victoria Saloon is the victim. The check was a poor imitation of one that had been actually made out and returned to Mr. Lohse through the regular banking channels, the forger evidently having gotten ahold of the canceled check and duplicating it, with the result that he made away with $21.80. Two men who the police had held for suspects were not identified as the passer of the check.
Boys taken for theft.
Three boys are under arrest and will have a hearing in the municipal court tomorrow morning for alleged theft of wheat from a railcar in the Northwestern yards. It is claimed the boys have systematically taken grain for some time. The boys’ names are Felix and George Fockens and Joseph Zabrochni.
First day at baths.
Today the Latsch public baths were open to the public, but the attendance was light on account of the cool weather. The water felt from 72° to 70°. There were about 25 people at the baths the first part of the day, only one of these being a woman. More swimmers were expected to take their initial plungers later in the afternoon.
First auto trip.
The first of the auto trips of the Winona Merchants and Business Men’s Association will probably be held next week if the roads are in good shape.
Crook is a suicide.
Jimmy Bates, the goldbrick swindler who attempted to operate in Winona about a year ago and was foiled by the authorities, has committed suicide in Los Angeles. He had been arrested there but was out on bond.
Plucinnik dies.
Louis Plucinnik, the 16-year-old boy whose neck was broken in a wrestling contest with a friend last Friday evening, died at 1 o’clock Sunday morning. Paralysis spread to the respiratory organs and this caused his death.
Missing Miss Marjorie
Whereabouts of Miss Marjorie Allen not yet learned, but elopement is suspected.
“I have nothing to say in regard to my daughter’s disappearance,” said Mrs. Mary Allen, proprietress of the Dew Drop Inn on Center Street this morning when seen by a Republican Harold reporter. Mrs. Allen’s daughter, Marjorie, disappeared Thursday of last week and it is thought that she left the city in company with John Gaeringen, 24-years-old, who for some time past has driven a bus for a local hotel.
Mrs. Allen reported her suspicions of an elopement to the sheriff, who discovered that the couple left for Minneapolis on the early morning train. The police department at Minneapolis and St. Paul were notified, and a search for the two begun. Today there were no new developments in the case.
Marjorie is not yet 16 years of age. There had been no wedding performed in Winona and by putting the Twin City police on the track of the runaways it is hoped that no ceremony will be performed in either Minneapolis or St. Paul.
Auto hits lamp post
“Bud” Baird, Isabelle Hanson, and Sybil Degnan narrowly escaped serious injuries early last evening when the automobile in which they were riding collided with a lamp post at Wilson and Fifth streets.
The machine, which is owned by the Pioneer Tractor Company, was being driven by Bud Baird down Wilson Street toward Broadway, when a streetcar crossed Wilson Street passing toward the West End. To avoid a collision with the streetcar, Baird swung the automobile to the right, bu,t turning too sharply, struck the lamp post.
None of the occupants were injured in the collision, although Isabelle Hanson in seeing the approaching danger leapt from the automobile, to receive a severe shaking up. The affair was not reported to the police.
The right front wheel and fender of the car was damaged to a considerable extent.
Falls against train.
Halvor Halvorson of La Crosse, age 25, was killed at an early hour this morning by falling against a moving Burlington train and having his brains bashed out. With some friends, he had stepped off the track to let the train go by and it is presumed the motion of the train made him dizzy and caused him to fall against the swiftly moving cars.
Sight is coming back
It was learned today that the young lady at Stockton who was in danger of losing her eyesight on account of the lightning the other night was a Miss Cartwright. Her father runs the eating house in the Northwestern quarry. Miss Cartwright was sitting at the window during the heavy storm and a bolt of lightning blinded her so that at first the loss of her sight was feared. She came to Winona yesterday to consult an oculist and in the evening she was able to see some again, and it is hoped that she will fully recover.
Barn lightning struck, doesn’t burn
The barn belonging to Albert Gaulke on the ridge near Stockton was struck by lightning Saturday night. It entered the top of the barn, ran a short distance, and out again tearing a hole in the wall of the barn. No fire ensued nor were any animals hurt. Mr. Gaulke said he heard a loud report, but did not investigate, and really knew nothing of the affair until he went out to do chores Sunday morning.
Excursions started
The middle of the week excursion from Winona to Fountain City will be inaugurated tomorrow by the steamer Ideal and hereafter these excursions will be run on Wednesday afternoons — the same as on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, these latter excursions having been started several weeks back. The river scenery is now at its best in the thick foliage of early summer. These Ideal excursions furnish a delightful means for Winonans to enjoy a little recreation and to entertain visitors who are in the city.
Hit by automobile.
Frank Ehmcke, 1215 West King St., was struck by an automobile at the corner of Third and Center Street last evening, the machine being driven by William Delke. Ehmcke is said to have stepped directly in front of the car, which was moving slowly. He received a gash in the side of the head.
Put in modern equipment.
The Baker Ice Machine Company have a crew of mechanics here installing the latest and most modern refrigerating equipment in the Schuler Chocolate Factory. In connection therewith, the insulating material manufactured by the Union Fiber Company is being used. After final completion the Schuler factory will be the most up-to-date candy factory possible to erect.
Numerous bums run in.
Judge Somsen will have a fine bunch of drunks and vagrants to whom to deal out justice in the morning. They were picked up downtown in various places and run in by squads of two and five. Several have records to go on, too, one having been arrested 15 times in six months. Chief Kammerer is entertaining 16 in the lock-up this afternoon
Sprinkled with oil.
G. E. McCoy, chief engineer at the city water works, on May 10 used waste oil at the plant for sprinkling the roadway on the east side of the plant leading down to the River Park, and since then, he declares, there has been no dust whatsoever. The road presents a darker appearance than usual, the evidence of the oil. It is nearly a month now since the sprinkling was done and it still holds the dust.