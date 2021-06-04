Throwback Thursday: News of the Day, 1911

To enforce speeding ordinance.

The city ordinance forbidding autos to run at a greater rate of speed than 12 mph in the city limits is to be enforced hereafter strictly to the letter by Chief of Police George Kammerer. Numerous complaints have been made at the police station of narrow escapes.

367 dogs licensed.

Wednesday was the last day on which dogs should have been licensed at the city recorder’s office and a total of 367 tags have been dealt out at one dollar each. The police will begin their annual inspection of dogs over six months of age and those without license tags will be shot.

Forger at large.

A clever forger passed off a check reported to have been issued by John Lohse in favor of O.E. Schwan for $21.85. The proprietor of the Victoria Saloon is the victim. The check was a poor imitation of one that had been actually made out and returned to Mr. Lohse through the regular banking channels, the forger evidently having gotten ahold of the canceled check and duplicating it, with the result that he made away with $21.80. Two men who the police had held for suspects were not identified as the passer of the check.

Boys taken for theft.