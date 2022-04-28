THROWBACK THURSDAY: 'News of the City' in 1862 includes account of local Union soldier

A Gallant Officer

The following notice of Lieut. Peebles of this city, who was wounded in the battle of Pittsburg, we find in the Daily Ledger, New Albany, Ind.:

Among the wounded at the Upper Hospital in this city. is First Lieutenant Ferd. E. Peebles, of the 1st Minnesota battery. At an early hour in the engagement of Sunday, the Captain of the battery was severely wounded and carried off the field.

Lieut. P. immediately assumed command, and though wounded himself, severely, continued in command until 5:30 o’clock in the evening, when he received a second bullet through the neck and jaws, the ball entering on the right side and penetrating through and lodging near the base of the ear on the left side of the neck.

Although severely wounded, Lieut. P. is doing quite well.

The 1st Minnesota battery did fearful execution on the enemy. Charge after charge waa made upon it by the rebels, but its iron messengers of death, at each charge, broke the serried columns of the enemy and compelled them to flee in dismay. Several rebel batteries were brought to bear upon Lieut. P.’s command, but his gallant “North Star” boys, nothing daunted, maintained their position to the last.

All honor to them and their chivalrous young Lieutenant.

Passing Counterfeit Bills

A man named Henry Knudson, a Norwegian, was arrested on last Saturday by Sheriff King, on the charge of passing counterfeit bills of the denomination of $2. Henry began a very thriving business in this line at the village of Enterprise, and being encouraged by his success there he next came to Winona, where he hoped to push his fortune with still greater energy.

Here he succeeded in passing some three or four of the counterfeit bills, when his career was checked in the very bud of prosperity, and Henry was, on Tuesday, brought before Justice Cole to answer to the serious charge of imposing upon credulous people with bad money.

Henry looked very sleepy, and very innocent, but the Justice thought he detected a devil in his eye, upon the strength of which, and the more tangible evidence against the accused, he committed him to jail, in default of $200 bail, to await trial at the next term of the District Court.

River Items

The river is slowly falling opposite this place, having receded two inches since yesterday. Our latest advices from above state that the river is falling at St. Paul, and that the St. Croix, which has been very high, was at a stand.

The Sucker State, Pomeroy, Frank Steele and Northern Light arrived from below since our yesterday’s report. The Sucker Slate was heavily loaded with passengers and freight. She landed over 100 tons of goods at this place. The Pomeroy had over 30 tons of goods to discharge here. She is receiving a large cargo of wheat today for La Crosse.

The Itasca arrived from St. Paul last evening, received a large shipment of wheat for Prairie du Chien. The G.W. Wilson went down last evening having in tow two barges of wheat and about 4,000 bushels in addition, amounting to 15,000 bushels. For one boat that is pretty fair business.

Take Warning

It appears some persons have been in the habit of appropriating railroad ties for their own use, without any leave of the Transit Railroad Company or “any other man.”

A number of these tie thieves were brought before Esquire Cole this morning, convicted, and made to pay a heavy penalty for their wrong doings. It is expected there will be use for the railroad ties lying on the bank of the river other than for firewood.

Recovering

Capt. Munch, of the First Minnesota Battery was a passenger on the Sucker State yesterday on his return home. In the engagement at Pittsburgh Landing he received a very severe wound, which, it is hoped, will disable him for only a short time.

Grain Trade

Street transactions in grain have been rather limited today, there being but a few loads in from the country. Shipments to Milwaukee are constantly going forward, the amount being about evenly divided between the La Crosse and Prairie du Chien routes. The spirits of dealers here begin to revive a little, as they are informed by telegraph that prices have been steadily advancing at Milwaukee the past three days. They are now in hopes of realizing cost for their wheat, whereas since the opening of navigation they were unable to figure up less than 3 to 4 cents loss per bushel.

Prices today for wheat are firm at 60 cents for No. l, and 58 cents for No. 2. Freights remain steady at 15 cents to Milwaukee and 10 cents to St. Louis.

In the Countryside

Roads interior are getting in passable condition, but our farmer friends are too busy sowing for next season’s crop to spend time to market the surplus they have on hand.

The weather is now excellent for all kinds of farm work, and it is being actively employed by the farmers throughout the State, in plowing, seeding, and performing all the other work incident to this season of the year.

The season has been quite backward, and vegetation has scarcely started as yet, but there is no reason to fear, therefore, that Minnesota farmers will be troubled with short or defective crops. The experience of this State has not been such as to give rise to any apprehension of this kind.

The worst result of backward springs in Minnesota is the crowding together of the various kinds of work which, for convenience, would be better done each in its season. As for the rest, our warm summers, and quick, productive soil, will “do the business.”

The Township of Winona

At the recent session of the Legislature, an act was passed creating all that portion of the original township of Winona outside of the city limits into a separate town, having no further political connection with the city in a township capacity, as heretofore. The residents of the town, thus set off, neglected, at the proper time this spring, to hold an election, and the town is therefore without local officers.

Unless an an election shall be held therein soon, it will become the duty of the County Commissioners to meet in special session and appoint the necessary officers to administer the affairs of the township, collect the taxes, etc.

The visits of the tax-gatherer cannot be escaped this year, even where the people seek to avoid them by refusing or neglecting to elect the proper officers for that and other purposes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0