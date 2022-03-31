Throwback Thursday: News of the city and surrounding locales

Roads in bad condition; mud is hub deep in placesThe number of farmers who have visited Winona during the past few days have been very few, and consequently the receipts of grain and other farm products have been exceptionally light. One of the local dealers stated today that he hadn’t made any purchases during the past few days and expected to see very little change in the situation for at least a week. The prevailing state of affairs is directly due to the impassible condition of most of the roads leading from the rural sections to Winona.

The heavy snowfall during the past winter has done considerable damage in placing tho roads in a condition which has not been witnessed for years. In places the mud is hub-deep so that it is practically impossible to travel with a light team and rig and there is no possible chance tc get through with a heavy load. The local dealers are not expecting any unusually heavy receipts of grain when the roads again become passable, but many of the nearby farmers have some seed which they expect to dispose of before the season opens.

At present, with the undependable weather conditions, it is hard to state as to when any of the spring work will be commenced on the farm. The tiller of the soil is at present engaged in studying the condition of his seed, but as yet there is no telling when the frost will disappear out of the ground and the seeding season open, although it may be by the second week in April.

Arctic Springs have been sold

The famous mineral Arctic Springs near the head of Lake Marinuka at Galesville have been sold by G.Y. Freeman, their owner, along with a few acres adjoining them, to Attorney A.T. Tweeme, who represents a syndicate which proposes to pipe the water from the spring to Galesville and there carbonate and bottle it.

At one time the plan of piping the water from these springs to Winona was somewhat seriously considered, but was allowed to fall through, as there could not be had sufficient water to meet Winona’s needs. It is possible that in addition to the water to be bottled arrangements will be made whereby the Galesville water supply will be taken from these springs.

A recent analysis by one of Wisconsin’s state chemists indicates that the water from the Arctic Springs is fully equal to that taken from the famous springs at Waukesha.

For many years the remains of the Indian princess after whom Lake Marinuka was named were buried close to these springs, but last fall they were moved to a little distance away to a more retired spot.

Barn moved

A rather novel method of moving a large red barn attracted considerable attention in the lower section of the city today. A Pioneer “30” was hitched to a barn which had been placed on four wheels. The result was that the tractor moved away with the structure as though a wagonload of coal was being hauled.

Switchboard to be installed

The switchboard for the Tri-State long distance telephone exchange in Winona has been received and it is expected that considerable work in the way of installation of the plant here will be done next week.

Car axle broken

An electric car operated by Mrs. J.W. Lucas was slightly damaged this morning by having one of the front wheels broken from the body of the car. Mrs. Lucas was running rather close to the curbing on Third near Main Street and accidently struck the stone with on of the front wheels, resulting in the breaking of the steel axle.

Eight-hour day

The employees of the Northwestern shops are now working but eight hours per day, the change having gone into effect in compliance with an arder received from the Chicago headquarters.

Weary Willies

Last evening the Kammerer lodging rooms, located at the police station, wre fairly well filled up, there being eighteen members of the “Weary Willie” type at the station. The annual migration of these people has commenced in full swing, and regular nightly lodgers are expected at the police station for some weeks to come.

New church in town

A certificate of incorporation of St. Mary’s Church of this city has been filed with the Register of Deeds, W.L. Szawlowski. The following are the incorporators: Bishop Patrick R. Heffron, Edward H. Devlin of the city of Austin, Francis T. O’Connor, Paster, John H. Eggert and Thomas A. Starkey of Winona.

Fire escape installed

Work has been started in placing the fire escapes on the Choate building according to the recommendation recently made by the fire committee. The system will consist of three large balconies to be hung on the Center Street side of the building. The balconies will be able to accommodate about one hundred persons. Steel ladders are to run down the side of the building to the street below. A similar arrangement will be made at the rear of the building.

Feed mill fire in Rollingstone

A bad fire was experienced at the village of Rollingstone about 4 o’clock this morning when flames broke out in the electric feed mill there, owned by Miss Meyers. The whole village was aroused and men turned our readily and helped fight the flames.

It looked at one time as if the home of Frank Jung nearby would burn also. Most of the paint was scorched off and fire started on it several times, but hard work saved the building. A barn and shed on the place of Nic Kimmer were burned.

The loss on the feed mill is placed at $1,200, with insurance of $750. The fire is believed, to have been of incendiary origin and a careful investigation is being made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0