Throwback Thursday: New Bishop named to Winona Diocese in 1949

This story originally appeared on Nov. 23, 1949, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The Most Rev. Edward A. Fitzgerald, D.D., former auxiliary to the archbishop of Dubuque, Iowa, has been named by His Holiness, Pope Pius XII to succeed the Most Rev. Francis M. Kelly as bishop of the diocese of Winona.

The appointment was announced in Washington late Tuesday night by Archbishop Giovanni Cicognani, apostolic delegate to the United States exactly one week after formal announcement was made of the appointment of the Most Rev. Leo Binz, D.D., as titular archbishop of Silyum and coadjutor with right of succession to Archbishop Henry P. Rohlman of -Dubuque. Also announced at that time was the papal appointment of Bishop Kelly as titular bishop of Nasai.

Archbishop-elect Binz, who returned to Winona Monday night after making his ad limina visit to the Vatican this fall, stated today that he will assume his new duties at Dubuque on January 3 and that no date has been announced as yet for the arrival of Bishop Fitzgerald in Winona.

Native of Cresco

A native of Cresco, Iowa, Bishop Fitzgerald received his bachelor of arts degree at Loras college in Dubuque and from 1913 to 1916 attended the Grand Seminary in Montreal and was ordained to the priesthood July 25, 1916.

He has also taken education courses at the University of Chicago and studied history at the University of Minnesota.

He taught at Loras college from 1916 to 1941 and was named auxiliary, bishop of Dubuque and titular bishop of Cantanus August 21, 1946.

Last night’s papal announcement was the first appointment of a bishop for the Winona diocese since Bishop Kelly was selected for the office more than two decades ago.

Famed as an educator, scholar and administrator, Bishop Kelly served as vice-rector of St. Mary’s college from 1918 to 1926 and on March 22, 1926, was named titular bishop of Mylasa and auxiliary bishop of Winona. Following the death of Bishop Patrick E. Heffron in November of 1927, Bishop Kelly assumed the post of bishop of Winona.

Former St. Mary’s Instructor

Bishop Kelly was born in Yucatan, Minn., November 15, 1886, and attended St. Thomas college in St. Paul before entering Bt. Paul’s seminary. He continued his studies at the Catholic University of North America at Washington, D. C, and the North American college and Urban college of the Propaganda, both in Rome.

He received a Doctor of Sacred Theology in Rome in 1913 after having been ordained to the priesthood there the previous year.

Upon his return to the United States, he served on the faculty of St. Mary’s college from 1912 to 1926 during which period he also served at the College of St. Teresa.

The former coadjutor of the diocese here stated this morning that he hopes to celebrate the annual midnight pontifical high Mass at St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral Christmas eve but explained that he was not sure at the present time whether the press of new duties and preparations for leaving Winona would necessitate a curtailment of his usual round of activities here during the next six weeks.

The archbishop-elect officiated at a pontifical requiem mass for the war dead of the diocese of Winona at the St. Stanislaus church here this morning — one of the final solemn ceremonies in which he will participate before assuming the Dubuque office.

Expresses Appreciation

On the eve of Thanksgiving today, Archbishop-elect Binz stated that “this is certainly a most appropriate time to express my heartfelt appreciation for the loyalty and co-operation of the clergy, religious brothers and sisters and laity of the diocese during the past seven years.”

Thinking in retrospect when asked to cite his most satisfying experiences in the bishopric here, the archbishop-elect observed that “it would be difficult to single out any single high point. I really believe that all seven years that I have spent here have been particularly satisfying. “The co-operation of all in the diocese has been so particularly outstanding as to make it humanly difficult for me to make the change from Winona,” he said.

Reviewing the accomplishments realized in the diocese, he pointed out that a sum of $474.114.87 has been secured for the future construction of a new cathedral in the diocese.

“The bishop’s board of advisers, however, has not determined as yet on what site the new cathedral will be constructed,” he continued, “although the present property of the St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral has been deemed insufficient to fulfill the needs for the new cathedral.”

Also not selected at the present time is the site for the proposed construction of a children’s orphanage in the diocese.

$130,000 Raised

Slightly more than $130,000 has been received for the orphanage construction and property in Rochester has been contributed as a possible site for the new structure. No definite construction plans have been made as yet, though.

Of his new office in Dubuque, Archbishop-elect Binz explained that Archbishop Rohlman, at 74 years, is faced with declining health and has been assigned the former Winona coadjutor to assist him in the administration of the four dioceses that comprise the Dubuque see.

In his new capacity, the archbishop-elect will serve as coadjutor with right of succession to Archbishop Rohlman in a see that includes the dioceses of Dubuque, Des Moines, Davenport and Sioux City — an area of 17,404 square miles with a total population of slightly less than 795,000, of which 146,537 are members of the Roman Catholic church.

At Dubuque, he will serve as coadjutor with right of succession as in Winona but will not have the designation of apostolic administrator he held here.

His new office will be something of a homecoming for the archbishop-elect who formerly attended Loras College in Dubuque and was born in Stockton, Ill., not too far distant from Dubuque.

Cites Visit to Anzio

One of the largest combined choirs organized in the northwest participated in the pontifical mass for the war dead of the diocese at St. Stanislaus this morning.

In regard to this observance, Archbishop-elect Binz pointed out that during his visit in Rome, he visited the United States Military Cemetery at the Anzio beachhead at Nettno, Italy, not far from the papal residence at Castle Gandolfo.

The archbishop-elect commented that he visited the graves of 14 servicemen from the diocese who are buried in the Anzio cemetery.

Among the graves he visited were those of Staff Sergeant Irwin J. Eikens of Caledonia; Technician Fifth Grade Elton D. Krueger of Harmony; Private George H. Robinson of St. Charles; Corporal John C. Hill of Winnebago, and Private John C Conrad and Sergeant Orrin McNally of Winona.

