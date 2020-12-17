Throwback Thursday: Mr. Good Fellow, will you play Santa Claus?

A large amount of money will be needed by the Good Fellows this year to carry out successfully the task which they have set before them. This fact has been revealed by the committee of women who have been investigating the conditions among the needy residents of the city during the past few years. Sickness has thrown many fathers out of positions; reductions in factory forces have compelled .others to face a winter of uncertainty and doubt. In some instances, mothers are struggling alone to earn the bread for a large family of children left fatherless.

In order to brighten the Yuletide for all these people who are victims of circumstances, Winonans who have enjoyed reasonable prosperity and health are being urged to contribute liberally to the fund which will be used for this purpose.

We need everything.

“I don’t think we are going to have a happy Christmas this year because we had sickness in our house and my papa is not working for four weeks and my mama can’t afford to buy us anything for Christmas and we need everything “