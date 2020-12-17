Throwback Thursday: Mr. Good Fellow, will you play Santa Claus?

This story originally appeared on Dec. 11-21, 1920, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The Good Fellows will always be remembered in the hearts of many needy children of Winona for helping in brightening their Yuletides of the past are again at work here in their annual effort to bring Christmas cheer to homes which would otherwise be -without their share of the season’s gladness.
Arrangements have now been completed for a short and intensive campaign which will depend entirely on the goodwill and voluntary generosity of the citizens of Winona and vicinity who are in such circumstances as to be able to share a little of their happiness with those who are in need of assistance. Winona has responded wholeheartedly in the past and the Good Fellows this year are confident that the residents of the city and county, in general, will support the movement even more generously than before.
The people of Winona have lived through many great campaigns in the past few years in which charitable organizations have asked for their help The people of Winona have always responded to these campaigns and Winona has almost invariably gone “over the top.” The campaign of the Good Fellows is not a national drive It is close to home. The unfortunate and needy are right among us and the spirit of Christmas giving should extend farther than the home fireside.
A large amount of money will be needed by the Good Fellows this year to carry out successfully the task which they have set before them. This fact has been revealed by the committee of women who have been investigating the conditions among the needy residents of the city during the past few years. Sickness has thrown many fathers out of positions; reductions in factory forces have compelled .others to face a winter of uncertainty and doubt. In some instances, mothers are struggling alone to earn the bread for a large family of children left fatherless.
In order to brighten the Yuletide for all these people who are victims of circumstances, Winonans who have enjoyed reasonable prosperity and health are being urged to contribute liberally to the fund which will be used for this purpose.
We need everything.
“I don’t think we are going to have a happy Christmas this year because we had sickness in our house and my papa is not working for four weeks and my mama can’t afford to buy us anything for Christmas and we need everything “
This is the wistful statement of one little girl in her letter to “Dear Santa Claus” received by the Republican-Herald this morning. The letter is remarkable in that the childish petitioner asks first of all for overalls and stockings for her three brothers and then says that she needs a dress and a pair of rubbers for herself. Last of all the writer mentions the fact that they would like very much to hare some candy, nuts or fruit, “and if we receive anything, my mamma, papa and we children, we will all be very glad and thankful!”
“Anything Will Do”
Another little girl writes, “Please Mr. Good Fellow, if you have anything in line of underwear we would be glad to accept it, if you can’t, why anything at all will do. We are seven children, five girls and two boys.”
Many Appeals Come.
The response to the call for money and provisions are far outnumbered by the painfully scrawled pleas to “Dere Santy Claws” and in most of the cases, genuine hardship and misfortune are revealed. The notes are filled with expressions of anticipation and hope, however, and in most cases the little writers express absolute faith in the Good Fellows or in the sainted personification of Christmas to bring them happiness and comfort on this best-loved occasion of the year.
“Dear Mr. Santa Claus,” writes one 11-year-old boy residing in the east end of the city. “Will you be so kind and visit us this Christmus. Bring us something for my brothers and my 2 little sisters. I don’t think our mama can buy us anything because our papa is out of work for a month all ready and then our papa don’t work steady because he is sick all the time. Our mama was working for a while but even she is laid off She is out of work so I don’t think we will get enything for Chrismus. Please bring us something. I don’t care what it will be as long as we get something.”
The boy then gives a list of the things which he and his large family of four brothers and two sisters are in need of and ends with “So good by Dear Santa Claus. I hope you will visit us this time. Don’t disappoint Dear Santa and if you have some nuts & candy bring us a little too Please, So good by.”
Young Wife Asks Aid
Another letter is from a young wife, whose husband is and has been ill during the past summer. She has evidently undergone many hardships in caring for her two little ones and is asking for help of some kind. She does not wish her identity disclosed for the reason that she does not wish her husband to feel that his illness is making it especially difficult for her.
The investigating committee reports that there are several such cases in the city where pride prevents the family from asking for charity but where it would be greatly appreciated If it were to come.
Winonans are urged to take advantage of the first opportunity and do whatever they can to relieve the conditions in such homes, where, in many cases, so little is needed to bring happiness.
