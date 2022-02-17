Throwback Thursday: Modern age too fast for the drinking man, Dr. Mayo says

This story originally appeared on Feb. 9, 1927, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

Development of the automobile and other means of rapid transportation and modern machinery have carried the world right by the time when man can drink and still safely be a part of community life, said Dr. Charles H. Mayo, of Rochester, in a talk before more than 600 men and women hero at the annual banquet of the Winona Association of Commerce.

Elaborating on this thought, which was evolved in a discussion of the growth of modern civilization. Dr. Mayo said that the drinking man is a danger to the community and would better be living in a wilderness or desert where he could not endanger the lives of others.

Briefly introduced by Arthur I. Roberts as “our own Dr. Charlie,” the famous surgeon launched a barrage of facts and figures that in a little more than an hour swept the high points of the world’s early history, and science.

Dr. Mayo pointed out the surprisingly few who are directly responsible for progress in discussing the development of man as a thinking animal.

“We all,” he said, “claim a share in the radio, the telephone and the electric light, because we use it, but how many of us contributed to the discovery and development of these things?”

Pointing out the high rate of insanity and feeble-mindedness in the United States, Dr. Mayo warned against the “danger to our civilization of poor stock and careless breeding.”

He declared that the restrictions recently placed on the flow of immigrants to this country was one of the most commendable acts of Congress in the last decade.

Light In Cure of DiseaseThe use of light In the cure of disease was given a large place in Dr. Mayo’s talk. In this discussion, he referred to the sun as “Old Doctor Sol, The Greatest Healer in the World,” and said that “ono hour in the outdoors is worth 100 hours indoors as far as the benefit to life and health is concerned.

It is surprising to note, he said, that 65 percent of the growing children of the land havo defects of one sort or another in their vision. This is due, in a large measure to artificial light, and lack of use of the eyes for the purposes for which they were originally intended. “We have become dwellers in city canyons,” he said.

Pays Tribute to Women.

He paid a tribute to women as fearless workers for the good of a community. “Men,” he said, “are too much concerned with business and money and before enrolling in any reform move are prone to ask themselves ‘do I do business with those affected?’”

Medicine, averred the speaker, has made remarkable additions to the length of life by checking plagues and epidemics, in the last, 75 years having increased the average life from 40 to 58 years.

He declared that the world’s science has received 95 percent or its contributions within the last century and that about 75 percent of this advance in scientific knowledge has been attained in the last 50 years.

New problems have arisen in the remarkable change in the manner of living. The old problem of primitive man in producing enough to make a living has been converted into one of consuming what he produces. Use of man’s leisure-time is now one of his major problems, he inferred.

That the correct solution has not been arrived at is shown, he said, by the fact that 75 percent of those arrested in this country for crime last year were boys less than 25 years old. Another comment in this connection was that there is prevalent two and a half times as much insanity now as 30 years ago.

“No Longer Melting Pot.”

Dr. Mayo indicated that America no longer is the “melting pot” but rather has been in danger of becoming the dumping-ground for Europe’s undesirables. This, in connection with the fact that the old law of the survival of the fittest no longer operates, because medicine and sanitation allow many more of the unfit to live, and that the tendency is marked for the less desirable to have the largest families has tended to create here a decided lowering of the ideals and standards of American life, he said.

Getting back to his sketch of the growth of man, Dr. Mayo said: “We develop along parallel lines. We should quit all this silly discussion of man descending from monkeys — it’s rot!” Modern man, Dr. Mayo suggested, developed from primitive man.

Unscientific Confused.

This stand on the evolutionary question was later in his talk emphatically restated in the expression “It is a terrible mistake to discuss the development of man as coming from the monkey.” The confusion of the unscientific mind regarding the evolution of man, it was suggested, comes from the close resemblance that types of primates have to humans. Using the gorilla as an example, Dr. Mayo said that this primate has practically the same hand and feet markings that certain African tribes have.

What man in a short time has been able to do with the race horse and the cow by breeding should help to explain, he pointed out, the development of man through untold centuries. The importance of breeding, in which the primitive strain is always the strongest, is shown, he said, in the history of this and that nation that has risen to culture, power and wealth, acquired slaves, intermarried with the slaves and has gone down again in ruin because the result of careful breeding was lost again in the primitive.

“Only by a combination of intelligence and education is there produced thought,” he affirmed in expression conveying the thought that some of the Filipino tribes, for instance, are not yet ready for self-rule and independence because they are not old enough in breeding to be pulled ahead by education. “If you took these people of the Philippines and educated them for two or three generations you could not bring them ahead 12,000 or 15,000 years,” he said.

Energy From Light.

The announced subject matter of Dr. Mayo’s talk, “Light, as Radiant Energy,” was rapidly covered in a survey of the all-pervasive quality of light or, energy, and the curative properties of light.

Dr. Mayo’s explanation of light was tied up closely with his preceding expressions on evolution by a history of the evolution of the eye from its simplest and most primitive form to its highest, as seen in man. Man still has, he said, a gland that is the remnant of what was once a third eye, now unused for, untold generations.

“It is surprising,” remarked Dr. Mayo, “how few people nowadays get their information from the most authoritative sources, choosing rather to get their information from newspapers. Editors themselves do not realize what an influence they are wielding through the daily news.

Sensational News Read.

“It seems,” he continued, “that such a wonderful bit of news as the discovery of a new element is not regarded by editors as important news — unless in the discovery two people should be killed — but how many are there who will read the report of such a discovery in preference to the story of a killing or a sensational death?”

The large crowd that listened intently to the famous surgeon’s expressions rose at the conclusion of his talk to applaud him with sustained hand clapping.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0