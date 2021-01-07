Throwback Thursday: Lorenz walks into sunshine after 18 years behind bars

Winona County Sheriff George L. Fort denied that any illegal means were used in obtaining a murder confession from Lorenz.

“I didn’t talk to that man for more than a total of five hours about both crimes,” Fort said. “He wasn’t ‘grilled’ or mistreated, the interrogation was not long or intensive and no deception or trickery were used in obtaining either confession.” Fort said Lorenz was originally arrested on an assault charge in the spring of 1950. He said an elderly farmer who lived near Minneiska had been fired upon with a shotgun in his home late one evening. The man was wounded in the face with shotgun pellets and his assailant fled through a freshly raked garden.

Fort said Lorenz said he had committed the assault in order to steal a large sum of cash his victim was known to carry on his person at all times.

Fort said after Lorenz had signed a confession to the assault charge he was asked about his wife’s death in 1933. He said Lorenz told him it was an accident but after talking for a while about it he finally said, “Well, I guess I might as well tell you about that too.”