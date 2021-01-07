Throwback Thursday: Lorenz walks into sunshine after 18 years behind bars

This story originally appeared on Sept. 8, 1968, in the Winona Daily News.
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP)—Eighty-year-old Charles Lorenz, breathing the heady air of freedom after 18 years in Stillwater Prison, is getting used to the lights of the Twin Cities these days.
Lorenz was released into the morning sunshine Friday after serving time for shooting his wife to death in 1933. He wasn’t convicted until 1950, since the incident was first termed accidental.
After it happened, Lorenz told authorities he was cleaning his .22 caliber rifle that day in March when the weapon accidentally discharged.
In 1950, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault a neighbor with a gun, and authorities said he “confessed” to Winona County Sheriff George Fort to the 1833s slaying at that time — “because of another woman.”
Lorenz repudiated his confession during the trial.
Three months ago, District Judge Donald France of Wabasha, Minn., ordered a new trial or release of Lorenz. Franke cited a number of reasons, questioning methods used to gain the alleged confession, in light of U.S. Supreme Court decisions of recent years. Wabasha County Atty. Edward Drury said last week that the state had dropped its appeal of the judge’s decision, and Lorenz’ release soon followed.
Winona County Sheriff George L. Fort denied that any illegal means were used in obtaining a murder confession from Lorenz.
“I didn’t talk to that man for more than a total of five hours about both crimes,” Fort said. “He wasn’t ‘grilled’ or mistreated, the interrogation was not long or intensive and no deception or trickery were used in obtaining either confession.” Fort said Lorenz was originally arrested on an assault charge in the spring of 1950. He said an elderly farmer who lived near Minneiska had been fired upon with a shotgun in his home late one evening. The man was wounded in the face with shotgun pellets and his assailant fled through a freshly raked garden.
Fort said Lorenz said he had committed the assault in order to steal a large sum of cash his victim was known to carry on his person at all times.
Fort said after Lorenz had signed a confession to the assault charge he was asked about his wife’s death in 1933. He said Lorenz told him it was an accident but after talking for a while about it he finally said, “Well, I guess I might as well tell you about that too.”
Fort said Lorenz admitted deliberately shooting his wife in their home with a .22 caliber rifle and telling authorities it was accidental. Lorenz said he did it because he had been going with a 19-year-old girl and also because his wife had a $2,500 insurance policy on her life and that he wanted the money to add a building on his property.
The sheriff said both confessions were voluntary and that he never raised his voice to the prisoner at any time during the interrogation. He said there were no “long sessions” of questioning and that aside from the time the actual statements were being taken by a stenographer, no session lasted for more than an hour and a half.
Fort, who has been Winona County sheriff for 27 years, said Franke’s findings in the case were untrue in regard to Lorenz’ confession.
Fort attributed the Judge’s action to recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions which he says have tended to tie the hands of the law enforcement authorities and to give the “breaks” to the criminal element.
Fort said nothing was ever brought out at either court proceeding that Lorenz had been, mistreated or that the confessions had ever been anything but completely voluntary. “I don’t work that way,” he said, “I have seldom over raised my voice to a prisoner and I have certainly never struck anyone or laid a hand on him In order to obtain an admission or confession.”
Lorenz acknowledged that he had talked prison officials into giving him a topcoat as an extra before his release. “They don’t usually give out topcoats until the 15th of October,” he said, “but I told them it was pretty chilly out.” Temperatures were in the low 50s Friday morning.
The old-timer said he plans to do some hunting and fishing now that he’s free again.
“But,” he added knowingly, “I have no town to go back to. The Highway Department built a road right through town.” He used to operate a tavern and restaurant at Minneiska, Minn., along the Mississippi River at the Wabasha—Winona County lines.
Lorenz’ attorney, John Cochrane of St. Paul, was on hand at the prison Friday when the prisoner was released and drove him to St. Paul. Cochrane joked some with Lorenz, offering to buy him a cold beer, although Lorenz replied, “No, I don’t drink.”
Lorenz said that his 18 years in confinement were “fine.” He said he had a job as a mail clerk and never missed a day. “I got to bed early every night and never went out in the prison yard because there are too many people that want to know your business.”
Lorenz and Cochrane talked about the “confession” which Lorenz said he read with the sheriff’s glasses after four days of questioning. “I had an awful cold,” he said, “and I was coughing and coughing.”
He handed around a newspaper campaign advertisement for the sheriff, a paragraph of it devoted to the sheriff’s exploits in capturing Lorenz and persuading him to confess. Lorenz keeps the clipping in an envelope in his coat pocket.
Lorenz said he would “sit and think things over” for a while and that he has no plans for the immediate future.
His release was the culmination of four years of appeals through state and federal courts by Cochrane.