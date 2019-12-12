This story was published on Dec. 12, 1931, in the Winona Republican-Herald — predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Times were bad for the “Smith” family a year ago, just before the youngest of their three children was born in a little houseboat pulled up on the bank of the Mississippi along windswept Eskimo Avenue, but they are much worse this year.
The family lacks nearly all the comforts of life and most of the things more fortunate people believe to be necessities.
The youngest, the girl who missed being a Christmas baby by a day, hasn’t even a coat, or shoes or stockings, so that she cannot be taken out for fresh air and sunshine unless she is wrapped in a blanket.
The boy, 5 years old, needs shoes, overalls, overshoes and mittens, “and would like some candy,” and his 4-year old sister needs underwear, shoes and overshoes and dress goods her mother will make up into dresses.
That is only one of the many pathetic appeals reaching The Republican-Herald daily in scores of letters from children of the poor and in information from welfare workers, who are depending on the Good Fellows of the city to contribute enough to the 1931 fund to bring at least some measure of cheer and comfort into every Winona home this Christmas.
Contributions tardy
Contributions to the fund are far behind what they were at this time last year, and the need this year is greater than ever.
The money sent in by Good Fellows will be spent wisely in purchases of warm clothing, and for fuel and groceries in cases of extreme need. Every cent of the fund will be accounted for.
Good Fellows of previous years are asked to make their contributions as early as possible, so that the necessary purchases can be made soon, and new recruits to the army of Good Fellows are sought.
Among those writing to the Good Fellows and Santa Claus today is a 7-year-old boy who’s “sorry my father doesn’t care for me. I don’t know where he is right now.”
His Dad has worked only three weeks in the last 13 months, writes another little boy whose prospects for a Happy Christmas are poor.
“Mamma would like a coat and a Angora cap, because she hasn’t any coat or cap to wear to church,” is the worry in the mind of another young letter writer.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the other appeals are as follows: “Please, Santa Claus, you won’t forget us, cause we need those shoes very bad and bloomers or some muslin to make them with. Dad ain’t been working only two months and mother can’t get nothing to do either.”
“We will be happy if you don’t turn us down, and if you do we shall cry. Our ages are 12 years and 11 years and nine, and we would like some mittens too, if it won’t be too much of a load for you, Santa, to carry.”
Daddy sick In bed
“Dear Santa: I am 6 years old and I go to the Jefferson school. My daddy hasn’t worked for eight months. He has been sick In bed for five months. I have a little baby sister that is 15 months old and needs shoes and stockings and mittens. I have a little brother 4, and he wants stockings and overalls. Then I have a little sister that is almost 3, and she is in a hospital, so don’t forget her. Then we would all like some candy and nuts and fruit. So please don’t forget us Santa.”
“Dear Santa Claus: Just a line, as we haven’t very much money to spend for Christmas this year. My father is dead and my mother hasn’t any work. I have a little brother that needs overshoes, size 6 1/2, and he’s 2 1/2-years-old. We all need some clothes. We like nuts and story books very much. If you have enough. We wash dishes and carry in wood every night after school for Mamma.”
“Dear Good Fellows: As my father has no work at present, hope Santa Claus will remember us this Xmas day as we have no money to buy things with.”
“Dear Santa Claus: Please bring us some food for Christmas. Mother says we can go without candy and nuts. But we must have some food or go hungry, for she cannot buy nothing, for our Daddy isn’t working. There are eight of us in the family. I am a boy 11 years old and I would like some overalls and stockings and my brother, 10, would like shoes he needs bad and overall pants. My other brother eight, would like some overall pants. Bring my little brother and sister some toys and stockings, please, and a happy Christmas to you.”
“Dear Santa Claus: Could you please send me a pair of shoes, size 12, and some underwear and some stockings? The shoes I need the worse. I go to school and my shoes are well gone. Dear Santa Claus, send me something.
“I have a father, but I don’t know where he is right now. He don’t care for me nothing, and in this home just one of us working; for the unemployment, but a week in a month.
“My mother is sickly and can’t work. I am sorry that my father don’t care for me. I am 7-years-old. We need so many things, but I am not going to ask for any more, but, Dear Santa, try to send me those things. Would you please send me a little candy and nuts? Be so kind, please.”
1958
1962
1965
1968
1971
1971
1972
1972
1972
1972
1973
1973
1973
1975
1976
1978
1980
1982
1984
1986
1988
1988
1990
1994
1995
1998
What person, place or thing do you value most in the Winona area? What landmark do you show off to visitors? What local food do you brag about…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.