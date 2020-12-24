Throwback Thursday: Letter from Korea: Don't be worried, Mom...

This story originally appeared on Dec. 23, 1950, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Today, The Republican-Herald prints a letter that Gilmer F. Keeler, 21, and a Marine sergeant, wrote to his mother, Mrs. George Keeler, 512 Grand Street, after Marines had fought a retreating battle in Korea. It’s the kind of letter that many mothers are receiving now. It’s the kind of letter that makes mothers wish their sons were home for Christmas.
But, as battle-wise Keeler says, “don’t figure on me for Christmas.” Something remains to be done over there.
December 11, 1950
‘’Dear Mom,
“Suppose you have been worrying about me. If you were you can stop now. We made it back to safety today and what a long hard fight it was.
“It sure is wonderful to get back to take it easy and get hot chow and mail and be able to hit the sack at night and not have Reds attacking you. I’ll sure be happy when these people wise up and stop all this fighting. The Chinese kept hitting us and hitting us, and we kept killing them off by the hundreds, but it would never stop them. They still kept hitting and hitting and losing all their men each time.
“I hope that I’ll never have to shoot another man again.
“We sure have been doing a lot of heavy fighting and to this day I can’t figure out how it is that I’m still alive. All I can say is that the good Lord must have been with . . .
“We got our mail this morning and it isn’t even all passed out yet. Already I have a pocketful of letters. Most of it is back mail from when I was in the hospital.
“The word is going around that we will be going aboard ship. Boy, do I ever hope so. These Marines need a rest and bad.
“I’m telling you it was mighty cold up on that mountain and a person spent most of the night fighting. The Chinese would attack at night and the fighting would last usually about all day.
“The first day we were attacked I was under fire from 10 one night until 12 noon the next day. That was the 27th of November. The Reds overran our line. . . .
“Only one of my men got killed and one wounded, but I lost the biggest part of the squad by frozen feet.
“Every night after that it really was rough. Our company was getting smaller and smaller, but the Chinese kept hitting and hitting all the while we fought back.
“I now have the first squad; I’m the only sergeant squad leader left in the platoon.
“That squad of mine really were heroes, if anybody ever was, and I’m plenty proud of them . . .
“I sure hope we get away from this war pretty soon, at least for a while anyway.
“Don’t be worried about me, because things are mighty fine now ...
“Well, I have to go now, so goodbye for the time being. Don’t give up hope; maybe they will let us go home soon.
“Don’t figure on me for Christmas though.”
All my love
Gil
——————————
Home on leave, on March 28, 1951, Keeler elaborated on his experiences in a story in the Republican-Herald.
U.S. Marine Corps sergeant Gilmer F. Keeler is home in Winona today carrying a five-inch, crescent-shaped scar on his left cheek and another on his left shoulder — reminders of Korea and of the struggle by a band of Marines, surrounded and overwhelmed, to fight their way back to their unit.
Talking to him is much like listening to a reading of “The First Primer in How to Annihilate Communists.” The sergeant could write such a book. He spent seven months as commander of a squad of Marines in Korea and he knows well the sound of buzzing bees” — the whine of small arms fire overhead.
Sergeant Keeler is one of 1.500 Marines who arrived in San Francisco March 22 aboard the U.S.S. G. M. Randall. Thirty-one Marines from Minnesota comprised the group of battle veterans returned on rotation.
Sergeant Keeler relates a harrowing tale of the struggle against Korean cold and Chinese Communists, and he’s not quite sure which of the two was the worse. He cites the time during the height of the winter campaign late in November when his platoon of 43 men was whittled to only eight men left to fight. Five had been killed and the balance either wounded or sent to the rear with severe frostbite.
And he recalls vividly the moment “when I got mine.”
His unit, E company of the second battalion, Fifth Marine division, went ashore at Pusan August 5, 1950. First contact with the enemy was August 7 when North Korean artillery became effective, and contact with infantry units of the North Koreans was made August 8.
Lost Half of Platoon
The “Battle of Bloody Ridge” marked the first heavy fighting for the unit, Sergeant Keeler relates. His platoon was the first unit in line to jump off in assault that morning, and “we lost half the platoon within an hour”
“I just wasn’t careful enough, I guess.” the sergeant says. “My head was up too far and I got hit first in the face by either a machine gun or an M-l rifle bullet. It knocked me off my feet, and I tried to lie on my side to keep dirt out of the wound while I grabbed my battle dressing to apply to the wound and stop the blood.
“In squirming around to fix myself up. 1 exposed my shoulder and got hit again.”
Sergeant Keeler was evacuated to the coast and moved in a British hospital ship to Osaka hospital, Japan, where he spent from August 22 to October 8 recovering. The sergeant was flown to Kimpo airfield in Korea to rejoin his unit shortly after the Marines had regained Seoul and the airport. “A few days later” the unit boarded ship and headed up the east coast for Wonsan.
One of “The Chosin Few”
“The harbor there was plugged tight with floating mines, and we had to wait while the Navy went in to clear the harbor. By the time we landed there was no resistance.”
The Marines were ordered north and there began a series of patrols until the sergeant’s unit had reached far up the peninsula to the Chosin Reservoir where the now-famous Communist Chinese counter-offensive was launched.
“Their big drive began the night of November 27 and the whole Fifth Marine line was hit at once by hordes of Communists.”
Sergeant Keeler describes the strategy employed by the Marine command to hold and fall back, always attempting to retain a line. “The Chinese were fighting to annihilate us and we were fighting to get out — and to kill as many Chinese as we could on the way.”
He describes the night of December 3 when his squad, depleted by killed, wounded and frostbite casualties, broke out of a Communist encirclement without further casualties, leaving 75 enemy dead sprawled on a hillside. And he remembers a few days later when the platoon killed 400 Communists “in a terrific slaughter.”
Army Stayed
“We finally got out,” he explains, “for the simple reason that we stuck by that old rule, ‘United we stand, divided we fall.’ The Royal British Marines were there, and a good part of the Army’s Seventh division. Both those outfits did good jobs but suffered heavy casualties.
“Our outfit finally made its last breakthrough and got to Hamhung December 10. We boarded ship for Pusan while the Army fought the withdrawal.”
Sergeant Keeler credits the U.S. Navy and the Air Force pilots with “wonderful support. Whenever our front was within striking distance of the Navy anchored offshore we really had artillery support, and the Army and Navy fliers were a Godsend.”
For 10 days during the withdrawal from the north, the trapped Marines were serviced by Air Force airdrops from “flying boxcars.” Sergeant Keeler says that “they dropped everything from ammunition, food and weapons to warm winter clothing, and they really saved our hides.”
30 Below
Worst enemy of the Marines was the numbing cold when temperatures at the front dropped to 30 degrees below at night. “We could keep fairly warm in our sleeping bags, but the Communists are night fighters. I would sit up with my M-l and try to keep my legs and feet in my sleeping bag, shooting from a sitting or lying position. I had to be checking my squad so much, though, that this technique never worked for very long. I got so cold at times that I couldn’t even put a clip in my rifle. The only reason I didn’t freeze like a lot of the fellows was that I kept active.”
Sergeant Keeler describes the Chinese Communists as “brave fighters but very poorly equipped. About the only equipment they have which is Chinese-manufactured is grenades, and these are poor ones. They use a concussion grenade much less deadly than our fragmentation grenade.”
The sergeant said the Chinese small arms are usually captured equipment — American, British and Japanese. “Some of their stuff is Russian, but not as much as you would think. Most of the equipment they use is stuff they captured from the Chinese Nationalists.”
Sergeant Keeler has a 30-day leave. He will report to Paris Island. S C.