Throwback Thursday: Letter from Korea: Don't be worried, Mom...

“We sure have been doing a lot of heavy fighting and to this day I can’t figure out how it is that I’m still alive. All I can say is that the good Lord must have been with . . .

“We got our mail this morning and it isn’t even all passed out yet. Already I have a pocketful of letters. Most of it is back mail from when I was in the hospital.

“The word is going around that we will be going aboard ship. Boy, do I ever hope so. These Marines need a rest and bad.

“I’m telling you it was mighty cold up on that mountain and a person spent most of the night fighting. The Chinese would attack at night and the fighting would last usually about all day.

“The first day we were attacked I was under fire from 10 one night until 12 noon the next day. That was the 27th of November. The Reds overran our line. . . .

“Only one of my men got killed and one wounded, but I lost the biggest part of the squad by frozen feet.

“Every night after that it really was rough. Our company was getting smaller and smaller, but the Chinese kept hitting and hitting all the while we fought back.

“I now have the first squad; I’m the only sergeant squad leader left in the platoon.