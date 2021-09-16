Throwback Thursday: Leader and benefactor Paul Watkins dies suddenly, 1931

Mr. Watkins received his early education in the public schools of Ohio, where he was born. At the age of 19 he entered the grain business in Toledo. In 1885 he moved to Columbus, Ohio, becoming purchasing agent for the Columbus and Hocking Coal and Iron Company. He later became secretary and treasurer of the Central Ohio Natural Gas and Fuel Company, which position he held until he came to Winona in 1892.

He married Florence E. Henderson at Columbus, Oct. 16, 1889.

The Watkins family, one of the pioneer families of Ohio, was founded in America in the latter part of the seventeenth century, coming from Wales. Tobias Watkins was born in America in the early part of the eighteenth century and spent his entire life in New Jersey. His son, James, born in 1764, was one of the pioneers who moved into Ohio in 1800, settling in the western part of the state. He was active in the development of that section of Ohio. He was a blacksmith by trade. Of his son, the Rev. B.U. Watkins, members of the Watkins family here are direct descendants.

Mr. and Mrs. Watkins began their extensive travels about 15 years after coming to Winona. They made more than a dozen trips to Europe and Mr. Watkins was an authority on European affairs and art. He visited practically every section of Europe.

Art Collections Notable.