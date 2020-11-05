Throwback Thursday: Journey from Indiana to Minnesota

This story originally appeared on Oct. 10, 1925, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
With most people these days, a trip from. Indiana to Minnesota would be considered hardly worth mentioning, but it was quite an accomplishment in those days. In later years Mr. Drew wrote a manuscript relating his experience on this journey and his early life on the Minnesota frontier. A copy of this has recently come into the hands of the Old Settlers Association.
Mr. Drew was a member of the Western Farm and Village Association, which in 1852 located a colony in and around Minnesota City, then the largest settlement in the territory of Minnesota west of the Mississippi river.
On May 20 of this same year, there were 90 male members of the association and about 400 women and children at the settlement. At that time a few shanties dotted the ‘ landscape of Wabasha Prairie, now Winona.
The farm members of this association were greatly in the minority, Mr. Drew and his cousins the Caryell Brothers and a Mr. Densmore being the only members of that large colony to move onto a farm or do any breaking the first season.
In three installments The Republican-Herald is presenting a part of the manuscript written by the late Mr. Drew containing many new facts of historical interest relating to pioneer days in Winona County which have never before been published. The first installment follows:
“The following Rollingstone pioneers of 1852 came from the neighborhood of Wabash, Indiana: John Iaams, Winona County’s first sheriff; W. T. Luark, first wagon maker; Elder Cressy, H. Clary, Horace Peters, Isaac Wheeler and myself. All these pioneers were members of the Western Farm & Village Association. The settlement location at Rollingstone was supposed to be secret, to keep outsiders from rushing in and occupying lands to the detriment of the colony. There was to be a pioneer squad of mostly carpenters to build houses for shelter to the families when they first arrived at the settlement this part of the program, unfortunately, was never carried out.
The New York City members of the association were mostly mechanical and tradespeople, unfitted for pioneer duties. They naturally drifted away, most of them back to the towns and cities.
Westward ho!“The first contingent of the Indiana members started April 15, 1852. I had, two yoke of oxen; Clary, two yoke of three-year-old steers, and Wheeler one yoke of oxen. Mr. Luark furnished a wagon but did not accompany us. We traveled through a timbered country and attracted much attention with our five yoke of oxen hitched to a covered wagon marked with red chalk “Minnesota” in large letters, showing well on either side of the clean white cover. Many of the Indiana folks had never heard of Minnesota.
One old farmer seeing our outfit said we reminded him of “Tippecanoe and Tyler too,” times back in Ohio in 1840 when during that political campaign they built a log cabin on a wagon, nailing coon skins to the side of the cabin with a barrel of hard cider handy beside the door. To the wagon was hitched 28 yoke of oxen parading from town to town.
“In a couple of days we came into open country, when I heard prairie chickens for the first time in my life. In every direction was
that lonely — Boo-ooooo.”
Boomtown ChicagoOn our way to Chicago we passed through the Kankakee marshes. Arriving in Chicago, I first went to the post office. At that time all the post office business was done in one room. Found a letter from my cousins, the Coryell brothers. They had just arrived from Michigan and were stopping at a boarding house near the river on the north side nearly opposite old Fort Dearborn which was then standing. Here for the first time I met O.M. Lord who joined our outfit.
Chicago with a population of about 8,000 at that time seemed very dull property. Everywhere there were signs up, “for sale,” but within a few weeks two railroads, Michigan Central and Michigan Southern, were completed into the city. There soon came such a boom as had never been known in this country. The gold spent freely by returning Californians helped a great deal.
We again started, going out of Chicago on the afternoon of April 24, crossing the Chicago River over Lake Street bridge. That day we went to the end of the plank road, 18 miles out, where we found a good farming country.
Mr. Lord accompanied us as far as Elgin, Ill., from there taking public conveyances the balance of the distance to Minnesota. Near Belvedere we passed a man sowing wheat beside the road. I asked him what wheat was worth. He replied that all he could get was 35 cents per bushel. It was a very good grade of wheat.
The first wheat I ever shipped from Minnesota was bought by a dealer in Rock River, Ill., through a buyer in Winona. Freights at that time were high. By the time he had paid commissions, freight, etc., I presume the wheat stood him at least $1 per bushel at his mill. I was paid 80 cents a bushel, $400 for 600 bushels delivered at Winona.
We decided we would need a cow when we reached Minnesota and at Pacatonica Creek we bought one. The cow had never been broken to lead. She had a bulldog disposition, but we finally broke her completely and after she would follow the oxen like a dog. She afterward turned out to be an excellent cow.
On to Minnesota
“On the road after passing Freeport we came upon J. S. Denman and family. He was from near Jackson, Mich. They had a covered wagon and four horses. They had so much fever and ague in Michigan that they concluded to get out and join the Western Farm & Village Association. Denman had his wife, four children and his mother and over a ton of stuff, he said, making a pretty heavy load for the roads he had to pass over.
“Some dozen miles from Galena on our last day’s journey with oxen and wagon, quite a squad of members of our association overtook us, all on foot. The secretary was E.B. Thomas, the father of Augustus Thomas, the famous playwright, and the party included a lot of men, mostly Englishmen and Scotchmen, with dogs and guns. They came from New York by water and rail to the end of the railroad. From there staging and walking the last 70 miles into Galena.
We were in Galena May 2. The morning of May 3 the steamboat Nominee was at the landing in Galena. Its captain was Orrin Smith, a religious man, belonging to the Baptist church. He did not run his boat on Sunday if he could avoid it. He made a trip to St. Paul and back once a week, stopping at his home in Galena over Sunday.
Denman and myself each bought a 16-inch ‘breaking plow, paying $1 an inch. In a few years they were worth $2 an inch.
“The Nominee on her last trip brought down some of the homesick ones who had been to the Rollingstone. Of course, they told some hard stories about the country. The clerk of the boat, a sensible fellow, said to me: “If you folks don’t find what you want where you are going, try some other place. Minnesota is a big country, as fine a country as in America you will find along the St. Peter’s River. The Minnesota River was called St. Peter at that time.
During the afternoon our boat left Galena. The captain said it was the largest load he ever started up the river with. The deck of the boat was so full of livestock, deck passengers and their personal belongings that we had great difficulty in getting at our cattle to feed them.
“The river was very high and rising all the time. Those on the boat who lived at La Crosse stated that they never remembered the water so high at the landing before. Elder Ely, a Baptist preacher, came on the boat at La Crosse. He had come all the way from Ohio looking for a place to locate. He had met several members of the association at St. Louis. Before he reached La Crosse he heard there was no shelter at the Rollingstone.
“He stopped at La Crosse leaving his family with some of his brethren. He was very talkative and full of questions. He had been born and bred in New England. Learning my name and seeing my barrel of potatoes, he wanted to know where I got them and wished he had some. It was about 11 o’clock at night when the boat landed at Wabasha Prairie (now Winona).
The Rollingstone folks and all their goods, stock, etc., were landed there. I don’t know what they all did for sleeping accommodations. There was but one shanty near the landing, perhaps 12x16 feet in size. I suppose that was filled with women and children. We slept in our covered wagon, taking in as many of our friends as possible. The next morning there we were on a barren sandy prairie. It had just been burnt over leaving great stretches of sand and gravel. There was insight on the prairie just three or four small claim shanties.”
