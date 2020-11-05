Throwback Thursday: Journey from Indiana to Minnesota

We were in Galena May 2. The morning of May 3 the steamboat Nominee was at the landing in Galena. Its captain was Orrin Smith, a religious man, belonging to the Baptist church. He did not run his boat on Sunday if he could avoid it. He made a trip to St. Paul and back once a week, stopping at his home in Galena over Sunday.

Denman and myself each bought a 16-inch ‘breaking plow, paying $1 an inch. In a few years they were worth $2 an inch.

“The Nominee on her last trip brought down some of the homesick ones who had been to the Rollingstone. Of course, they told some hard stories about the country. The clerk of the boat, a sensible fellow, said to me: “If you folks don’t find what you want where you are going, try some other place. Minnesota is a big country, as fine a country as in America you will find along the St. Peter’s River. The Minnesota River was called St. Peter at that time.

During the afternoon our boat left Galena. The captain said it was the largest load he ever started up the river with. The deck of the boat was so full of livestock, deck passengers and their personal belongings that we had great difficulty in getting at our cattle to feed them.