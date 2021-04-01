Throwback Thursday: Island wiped out in H-bomb blast

The 1952 explosion of the “device,” while the mightiest up to then, was of substantially lower order than the shattering, detonation at Bikini Atoll last March 1. The latter is assumed to have been on the order of 16 megatons — the equivalent of energy produced by explosion of 16 million tons of TNT.

The 1952 blast was exploded at ground level, which probably would not be the method used in a wartime attack unless a specific, pinpoint target was the objective. Exploded in mid-air after being dropped from a plane, with the point of burst at several thousand feet altitude the area of total destruction and severe damage would have increased by several multiples. The power of the blast might have been diminished, but the zone increased. The destruction produced by heat and the injury by the intense, instant radiation of the fusion bomb would have been correspondingly increased in area, only slightly diminished in intensity.

Greater Width

The picture disclosed another peculiar characteristic of the hydrogen bomb, a pronounced lateral blast effect. The deadly “base surge” cloud of the bomb and the racing shock front flashed out to far greater width than any standard atomic fission bomb.