Throwback Thursday: Island wiped out in H-bomb blast

This story originally appeared on April 1, 1954, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government disclosed today details of the world’s first hydrogen explosion — a searing and crushing fury that wiped out an island in the twinkling of an eye and spawned a gigantic fireball big enough to engulf the heart of New York City.
The official motion picture film of the thermonuclear test in November 1952, conducted by the Atomic Energy Commission and Defense Department at Eniwetok Atoll, was made public — in somewhat censored form — by the Federal Civil Defense Administration.
That agency said it “firmly believes it is necessary for the American public to know the facts about the destructiveness of nuclear weapons.” And it quoted from the speech of President Eisenhower before the United Nations Assembly last December which said, “Clearly, if the peoples of the world are to conduct an intelligent search for peace, they must be armed with the significant facts of today’s existence.”
Awesome as it was, the 1952 test has been described by Eisenhower as only a first step in this nation’s hydrogen weapons program.
There have been two announced thermonuclear blasts in the Pacific proving ground since then, and both have been semi-officially described as much more powerful. One was set off March 1, the other last Friday.
The mushroom cloud from the first hydrogen bomb test, codenamed “Mike,” rose to 40,000 feet-or the height of thirty-two Empire State Buildings. The thermonuclear device created the most destructive effects ever noted from a single explosive weapon.
Test Device
Here are some of the things the motion picture of the 1952 test and the official narration accompanying it disclosed:
The test device was exploded in a “cab,” a small workshop jammed with recording and detonating gadgets, on the islet of Egulab at the northern rim of Eniwetok Atoll.
The island, about a half-mile long and a quarter-mile wide and protruding from the barrier reef of the atoll, vanished. In the place where it stood there was a crater 175 feet deep, a mile in diameter.
Created was the largest fireball of the more than 40 atomic explosions set off until that time — 3 1/4 miles in diameter. The heat at the core of that churning, brilliant man-made star presumably shot to a momentary temperature like the body of the sun.
The picture included an imposition of the fireball on a drawn outline or Manhattan’s skyline. It overwhelmed about one-quarter of Manhattan.
The official estimate was that the area of “complete annihilation” extended outward in a three-mile radius; that severe to moderate damage reached out to seven miles; light damage as far as 10.
The damage as applied to Washington, D.C., would have looked like this:
Horrible Holocaust
If an H-bomb had been exploded at the Capitol, the zone of utter annihilation would have reached west to Arlington National Cemetery (across the Potomac River from Washington.) Eastward it would have touched the Anacostia River. Northward the edge would: have been soldiers’ home, the farm-like place in the heart of modern Washington. Southward it would have engulfed Bolling Field, the Air Force’s base at the national capital.
The motion picture, as well as still photographs taken from it, is to be released next Wednesday. Accounts were to have been withheld until then too, but some broke into print ahead of time.
The New York Times, publishing an account in today’s editions, said it did so because a descriptive review by a syndicated columnist appeared in newspapers a few hours after a special press showing.
In his column in some newspapers today, Drew Pearson noted that “the veil covering the H-bomb will be lifted next week,” and he added: “However, this column is able to give a word preview of the horrible holocaust”
Following the publication of these accounts, the major news services decided to go ahead with their own reviews.
Two factors should be noted about this 1952 test and the theoretical application of them to big cities like New York and Washington:
The 1952 explosion of the “device,” while the mightiest up to then, was of substantially lower order than the shattering, detonation at Bikini Atoll last March 1. The latter is assumed to have been on the order of 16 megatons — the equivalent of energy produced by explosion of 16 million tons of TNT.
The 1952 blast was exploded at ground level, which probably would not be the method used in a wartime attack unless a specific, pinpoint target was the objective. Exploded in mid-air after being dropped from a plane, with the point of burst at several thousand feet altitude the area of total destruction and severe damage would have increased by several multiples. The power of the blast might have been diminished, but the zone increased. The destruction produced by heat and the injury by the intense, instant radiation of the fusion bomb would have been correspondingly increased in area, only slightly diminished in intensity.
Greater Width
The picture disclosed another peculiar characteristic of the hydrogen bomb, a pronounced lateral blast effect. The deadly “base surge” cloud of the bomb and the racing shock front flashed out to far greater width than any standard atomic fission bomb.
Aloft, the sight was equally astounding. The thermonuclear explosion, like any atomic bomb, produced the too-familiar picture of a giant mushroom. But this time the stem of the mushroom grew and grew and grew — until it had poked 25 miles into the stratosphere. Even in the early stages of its development, in the first two minutes, the cloud column shot upward to 40,000 feet.
The lens of the camera couldn’t encompass it all, so an artist’s sketch was displayed to show another fantastic dimension: the mushroom-top portion of toe cloud, on reaching an altitude of about 10 miles, began spreading out laterally near the base of the stratosphere. It eventually attained a diameter of 100 miles.
In this upper air phenomenon, there seemed to be an explanation of the recent troubles of the atomic test force with the spreading radiation from the March 1 test.
In his White House news conference discussion yesterday, Chairman Lewis Strauss of the Atomic Energy Commission attributed most of the trouble to a reversal of predicted wind direction.
But the fact that the 1852 cloud stem blew to the entirely unprecedented height of 25 miles, well up into the stratosphere, suggested that the recent cloud might have pushed up into the region of “jet stream” flow of air and other high altitude air mass movements. Air masses moving in several different directions could have carried segments of the radioactive stem to various points of the compass.