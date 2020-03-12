Throwback Thursday: In 1870, Winona built a rail bridge over the Mississippi in just 4 days

Carpenters followed the pile driver, sawing off the piles to the desired height and putting on timbers and stringers. Then came the tracklayers with the ties and the steel, and on the winter bridge they were so close behind that when the last pile was driven, the last rail was spiked down a few hours later.

“Eleven hundred feet of bridging commenced on Monday, and trains crossing on Thursday!” commented the Winona Dally Republican of Dec. 29, 1870. “We question if there is a parallel on record.

“The last of the piling for the bridge of the Winona Eastern Connection Railroad at this, point was completed last night about half-past 12 o’clock. The work of putting on the stringers, ties and iron has gone forward today at the same astonishing rate that has characterized the entire work on the bridge since it was begun on Monday last, and the whole was completed and ready for the passage of trains this Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock, at which time the first train crossed in the presence of hundreds of spectators.

“The novel and interesting nature of the work has drawn crowds of sightseers every day, who have simply stood and marveled at that feat of bridge building... It reflects great credit upon General Superintendent Stewart, upon Engineer Jenkins, and indeed, upon all the men who have been under their direction.