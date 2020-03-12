Throwback Thursday: In 1870, Winona built a rail bridge over the Mississippi in just 4 days

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on Nov. 11, 1936, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
When the first train to cross the Mississippi River above Dubuque, Iowa, steamed into Winona the afternoon of Dec. 29, 1870, hundreds of spectators cheered, for it was a long-awaited event and regarded as a most important step in the progress of “this then very small town,” recalls Orrin F. Smith, 175 West Fourth St., who was a passenger on the train.
Tracks of the Winona Eastern Connection railroad, now part of the Chicago & North Western system, had linked Island Works, now Latsch island, by Christmas eve and the city waited completion of the railroad bridge which would bring the tracks to the Minnesota shore and give Winona and Minnesota their first short all-rail route eastward.
J.H. Stewart, general manager of the Winona & St. Peter Railroad, which came into Winona from the west and is now also a part of the North Western system, was spending much time in Winona superintending the building of the Eastern Connection, which would carry the system’s rails over the river.
Bridged in 4 days
A big crew of men began work Dec. 26 building a temporary winter railroad bridge from the island to Winona, and in four days 1,100 feet of bridging was completed, the rails laid and the first train had crossed.
“My friend W.W. Norton,” said Mr. Smith, “who, with a lot of us boys walked across the river on the ice to Marshland in order to ride back on the first train, well remember hearing Mr. Stewart say: ‘Now we will go over, or go under.’
“Like a lot of the boys, this writer wasn’t near enough to the “brass-collared railroad men” or the influential citizens to hear Mr. Stewart’s statement. “I do know, however, that we went to Marshland quite early in the forenoon and did not get back on the first train until late — 4 p.m. It was a long time between eats, and I sure was hungry when I got home.”
Back to ferrying
“When spring came in 1871, the temporary bridge was taken up and the freight and passengers were brought over on Captain E. C. Bill’s little steamboat, the Buckeye, which was towing stone for the building of the permanent C. & N.W. bridge.”
You have free articles remaining.
Construction of the winter bridge in four days was regarded as a great feat, and the Winona Daily Republican carried stories telling of the progress of the work.
A large force of men and teams was engaged.
First, the ice was cleared and small piling driven to hold the the pile driver, the ice not being strong enough.
The heavy piles to support the bridge were brought up to the pile driver and pounded down through the ice.
Carpenters followed the pile driver, sawing off the piles to the desired height and putting on timbers and stringers. Then came the tracklayers with the ties and the steel, and on the winter bridge they were so close behind that when the last pile was driven, the last rail was spiked down a few hours later.
“Eleven hundred feet of bridging commenced on Monday, and trains crossing on Thursday!” commented the Winona Dally Republican of Dec. 29, 1870. “We question if there is a parallel on record.
“The last of the piling for the bridge of the Winona Eastern Connection Railroad at this, point was completed last night about half-past 12 o’clock. The work of putting on the stringers, ties and iron has gone forward today at the same astonishing rate that has characterized the entire work on the bridge since it was begun on Monday last, and the whole was completed and ready for the passage of trains this Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock, at which time the first train crossed in the presence of hundreds of spectators.
“The novel and interesting nature of the work has drawn crowds of sightseers every day, who have simply stood and marveled at that feat of bridge building... It reflects great credit upon General Superintendent Stewart, upon Engineer Jenkins, and indeed, upon all the men who have been under their direction.
“The bridge has cost about $5,000. It has given employment to over a hundred men, besides several teams. Nearly all the money paid out for it is right here among our laboring classes — a very acceptable feature.
“The deepest water found in crossing the river was 18 feet. The piles are from 25 to 30 feet in length and are driven into the ground from eight to 10 feet. The water freezing up close to them at the surface, forms a solid and strong brace.
“As we have before noticed the bridge is built on a curve, and, as usual, the track inclines toward the inside of the circle to overcome the centrifugal force of the cars under motion. We had supposed that this feature of railroad building was generally understood, but having been asked very innocently, “if we supposed it was intentional to have the track slant in that way,” we make bold to publish the information for general use.
Editor’s notes: The permanent C & NW swing bridge was completed in May 1871, and partially collapsed when the bridge tender failed to secure the swing span on the first day of operation. It was repaired and remained in service until it was abandoned and the swing span removed in 1977.
Orrin Fruit Smith was the second male white child born in the city of Winona on March 4, 1854, to “Aunt” Catherine Goddard Smith, and named for Winona founder Orrin Smith — no relation. He lived his entire life in Winona and was active in the Winona County and Minnesota State historical societies and the Winona Old Settlers Association. He died Nov. 30, 1939, at age 85.