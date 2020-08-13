Throwback Thursday: How Winona reacted to suffrage passage

This story originally appeared Aug. 18, 1920, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Tennessee today became the 36th state to ratify the federal women suffrage amendment, and the constitutional change thus will become effective in time for the 17 million women of the country to vote in the presidential election in November unless the lower house of the Tennessee assembly rescinds its action of today in adopting the ratification resolution, 50 to 46.
Expressions of delight were made generally this afternoon by representative Winona women upon learning of the ratification of the woman suffrage amendment, which, completely enfranchises women throughout the United States and makes it possible for them henceforth to vote on all questions on equal terms with men.
Across the nation, leaders of the women’s suffrage movement are rejoicing over the adoption of the suffrage amendment. The sentiments of many of them were expressed by Mrs. Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Women Suffrage Association, who said in a prepared statement:
“Our mothers began it. So it came to us as, in a way, a sacred trust. And a great part of our rejoicing today in the hour of victory is compounded of our feeling of loyalty to the past and our satisfaction that we have stood faithful to its trust.
“It was 51 years ago that the women of the National Suffrage Association began what was to be a 50-year long campaign to get the Congress of the United States to pass a federal suffrage amendment. Congress had been importuned for the amendment by the women even before that, but 1869 marked the organization of the “National” with the avowed purpose of securing suffrage by national legislation.
Fight was long
“From that day until June 4, 1919, the maintenance of a congressional lobby in Washington to work for federal suffrage was part of the program of the National Suffrage Association. It meant keeping up an unbroken chain of lobby work at Washington for over half a century.
“It was in 1878 that the amendment was presented to the 46th Congress by the National in the form in which it was finally passed. Twenty-two congresses were to have a chance at it in that identical form. Before 22 congresses the women of the National were to stand and plead for justice. Of those 22 congresses, the Republicans dominated both branches in 11 and the Democrats in four, while in seven the House was Democratic and the Senate was Republican.
“In this revelation of well-divided, long-continued opposition lies, perhaps, the explanation of why women smile somewhat cynically today at all party claims to a monopoly of merit in forwarding the suffrage program. Never was a measure so systematically opposed, never one whose progress was so vehemently disputed inch by inch.
“As with its passage, so with the ratification. Delay and obstacles have been the constant portion of the National Suffrage Association in securing the needed 36 states. Because of the failure of the 65th Congress to pass the amendment, the measure had to go to the state legislatures in an “off” year. Only 10 states could ratify in regular session. Twenty-six special sessions have had to be called to secure the full complement of ratification. To get these special sessions called has been in itself a monumental work for the National Suffrage Association, necessitating an interminable chain of letters, telegrams and special personal emissaries.
“Now that it Is all over, the feeling of ‘ceaselessness’ is probably the sensational uppermost with us all. And perhaps it is just as well that it should be. For women cannot stop. The National cannot stop. With a new purpose, the purpose of making the vote register for an improved citizenship, the women of the National are already lined up under a new name, the League of Women Voters.”
Winona women pledge to go to polls
In Winona, Mrs. J. N. Weir, city chairman, and Mrs. D. E. Tawney, county chairman, of the League of Women Voters, said that the league will do everything in its power to bring out the woman vote at the November election. Arrangements will be made to give instructions in the more technical matters of balloting, and other steps will be taken to teach women who have had no experience with the franchise how.
When Winona women go to the polls in November, one of oldest to cast a ballot will probably be Mrs. Elizabeth McKain, mother of Mrs. H M. Lamberton. Mrs. McKain, who is 87 years old, has been watching the suffrage movement with interest for many years and has eagerly awaited the day when she would be able to vote. She does not intend to miss the first opportunity afforded to exercise the franchise
Some of the expressions of opinion made by Winona women when told that the amendment had been ratified.
What they say
Mrs. J.N. Weir — I’m so glad to learn that the amendment was ratified. We’ve waited such a long time. The League of Women Voters in Winona is compiling a list of all women in the city of voting age and will get in touch with them before the November election. We want to get as many as we can to the polls. The slogan of the league is: “Seventy percent of the women in Minnesota to vote in November.” The league will give instruction in balloting and do other things to aid women to vote effectively.
Mrs. D.E Tawney — It’s wonderful to think that the amendment has at last been ratified. It is impossible now to estimate what percentage of the women in the county will come to the polls in November, but the league will try to bring out the largest possible vote.
Miss Annabelle Ross — I’m delighted that women have at last received the ballot. As far as electing women to office is concerned, there’s plenty of time for that. That isn’t what we were chiefly concerned with, anyway.
Mrs. H.M. Lamberton — It’s almost too good to be true, I was afraid that the amendment might net be ratified at this time. Certainly I’m going to vote and so is my mother, Mrs Elizabeth MoKaln. She is 87 years old, and has been waiting for a chance to vote for such a long time. We’ll both go to the polls in November.
Mrs. O.M. Botsford — I’m very glad that the amendment was ratified. I’ve already registered, so you can count on me to go to the polls in November. I think that every woman ought to vote.
Miss Florence Youmans — It’s simply splendid that women have finally won the ballot. I was almost discouraged when I read yesterday’s reports. The fight for suffrage has been so long and so hard. I shall certainly vote in November if I am in Winona.
Mrs. Ward Lucas — Of course I shall vote in November. It’s just fine that the amendment was ratified.
Mrs. F.E. Higgins — Isn’t it wonderful that woman suffrage has come I’m so glad I’m going to vote in November. I’m sure that women generally will go to the polls.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.