Throwback Thursday: How Winona reacted to suffrage passage

When Winona women go to the polls in November, one of oldest to cast a ballot will probably be Mrs. Elizabeth McKain, mother of Mrs. H M. Lamberton. Mrs. McKain, who is 87 years old, has been watching the suffrage movement with interest for many years and has eagerly awaited the day when she would be able to vote. She does not intend to miss the first opportunity afforded to exercise the franchise

Some of the expressions of opinion made by Winona women when told that the amendment had been ratified.

What they say

Mrs. J.N. Weir — I’m so glad to learn that the amendment was ratified. We’ve waited such a long time. The League of Women Voters in Winona is compiling a list of all women in the city of voting age and will get in touch with them before the November election. We want to get as many as we can to the polls. The slogan of the league is: “Seventy percent of the women in Minnesota to vote in November.” The league will give instruction in balloting and do other things to aid women to vote effectively.

Mrs. D.E Tawney — It’s wonderful to think that the amendment has at last been ratified. It is impossible now to estimate what percentage of the women in the county will come to the polls in November, but the league will try to bring out the largest possible vote.