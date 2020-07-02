Throwback Thursday: How Winona celebrated the Fourth in the 1800s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally was published on July 5, 1865, in the Winona Daily Republican, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The Fourth of July, 1865, in Winona may be described in very “short metre” — for example: “ Quiet as a Sunday.” A few guns and a few firecrackers, occasionally disturbed the serenity of the atmosphere, but otherwise all was still. Everybody that could find a way of escape went out of town. Fortunately, the morning opened bright and pleasant, and the day continued fair throughout.

The principal excursion party of the day was that which started up river on the Favorite, concerning which one reporter furnishes the following: At 8:30 the party, to the number of about 125, were aboard the boat. The bell rung her signal, and we were under way with the brightest prospects for enjoyment and pleasure. When some three miles from Winona, however, the machinery became disordered and the boat was obliged to stop. Few persons are sufficiently endowed with the characteristics of the patriarch Job to endure delay quietly, on such an occasion, and so the music and the dance had many patrons.