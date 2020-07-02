Throwback Thursday: How Winona celebrated the Fourth in the 1800s

This story originally was published on July 5, 1865, in the Winona Daily Republican, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The Fourth of July, 1865, in Winona may be described in very “short metre” — for example: “ Quiet as a Sunday.” A few guns and a few firecrackers, occasionally disturbed the serenity of the atmosphere, but otherwise all was still. Everybody that could find a way of escape went out of town. Fortunately, the morning opened bright and pleasant, and the day continued fair throughout.
The principal excursion party of the day was that which started up river on the Favorite, concerning which one reporter furnishes the following: At 8:30 the party, to the number of about 125, were aboard the boat. The bell rung her signal, and we were under way with the brightest prospects for enjoyment and pleasure. When some three miles from Winona, however, the machinery became disordered and the boat was obliged to stop. Few persons are sufficiently endowed with the characteristics of the patriarch Job to endure delay quietly, on such an occasion, and so the music and the dance had many patrons.
The Milwaukee came along as the Favorite had again started, though in a disabled condition, and an arrangement was immediately perfected whereby the excursionists were suddenly transferred to the Milwaukee for a trip down stream. Much credit is due the managing committee for the change thus made. The voyagers were soon at Winona again — just in good season to witness the arrival of the Eleventh Regiment. Cheers and huzzas, long and loud, rent the air; salutations were exchanged between the soldiers and the excursionists; and then the Milwaukee, her passengers highly elated by this pleasant incident, started anew on her course.
The best of feeling prevailed, and dancing and music were resumed. The party disembarked in a pleasant grove near Trempealeau, on the banks of the Mississippi, when the white cloths were spread upon the grass, and soon, by the provident care and bounty of the ladies, the choicest eatables ware spread before the hungry multitude, and for more than an hour was there a feast of good things to cheer the appetite, and an overflow of wit, humor and jollity seldom surpassed on any similar occasion.
While it was very generally regretted that no organized celebration was held in town, yet there was a disposition on all hands to make the best of the opportunity, such as it was, and accordingly there were but few who did not find some satisfactory menus of enjoyment for the day.
July 5, 1876
Winona Daily Republican
The Centennial Fourth was a fine day and a glorious time in Winona.
The noisy clanging of bells which awoke the slumbering denizens of Winona as the midnight note pealed forth upon the silent air proved the precursor of a beautiful day.
Many an anxious eye had scanned the clouds on Monday fearful that the fickle weather might dampen the day’s proceedings, but all fears were let at rest when morning broke. The sun rose on a cloudless sky. The air was warm but delightful, and everybody felt joyous under the inspiration of the auspicious day.
At an early hour teams began to arrive from the country bringing delegations from every adjacent valley and hillside. Added to this crowd was the outpouring of the city’s populace.
The streets presented a gay sight on the national festival. Much had been done in the way of decoration. Many of the business houses and private residences were decked out with flags and designs of wreaths, festoons and bunting. Never was a time when the material for patriotic decorations so abundant, so varied, so attractive and the result was manifested in a lavish display fully in accord with the importance of the Centennial.
The business houses were, as a general rule closed, though a few kept open doors for a short time tn the morning to accommodate their customers. All the hotels were full and did a thriving business.
Refreshment stands were numerous and the thirsty and hungry were afforded every opportunity to get rid of their small change. Firecrackers kept up a lively fusillade and the sensation was fully impressed upon the most crusty and phlegmatic individual that the great American bird was soaring aloft; that Young America himself was let loose and was liable at any moment to tell the aforesaid crusty and phlegmatic individual to pull down his vest and hurrah for the Fourth of July.
July 5, 1890
Winona Daily Republican
The clerk of the weather as if to make up for the roast of last week gave blue skies, cool winds and everything desirable yesterday for a proper observance of the Fourth of July.
People generally were astir early, and by 10 a.m. a large proportion of the population had left the city in search of recreation and enjoyment.
The whole south side of Lake Winona was turned into one long picnic ground, with parties dotting it from end to end. Row boats were at a premium throughout the day, and the livery stables did a lively business.
The picnickers mostly returned home early, tired, but well pleased with the way the day had been spent.
The city was rather quiet and the streets presented a deserted appearance. The ball games and horse races were liberally patronized.
In the evening there were many small displays of fireworks, and for an hour or two the rockets and Roman candles ascended skywards in great numbers.
This morning only tired people and streets littered with exploded firecrackers remain to tell the story of yesterday’s pleasures.
July 4, 1900
Winona Daily Republican
The weather today has been nearly all that could be desired for the glorious Fourth of July. The heavy rains of the past few days have removed nearly all danger from fire as a result of the celebration and to a certain extent have cooled the temperature. The only parties who could possibly kick are the picnickers, yet even for them sun soon dried out the damp grass, and they have had a pleasant day.
The severe rains last evening prevented much cracker firing during the earlier hours, but after the worst of the storm was over the celebrators got out and things were kept lively for the rest of the night, greatly to the disgust of many who were unable to sleep on account of the noise, but even those bore the infliction philosophically, remembering that the Fourth comes only once a year and that Young America must be given a chance to show its patriotism.
The little folk were astir early this morning and throughout the day there has been an incessant cannonade of crackers and torpedoes. The various excursion parties got off early, and as the stores were generally closed the downtown streets have presented a rather deserted appearance during the day.
Quite a number of private displays of fireworks have been arranged for this evening, so that the day will close in a blaze of glory.
Notwithstanding the heavy rains of yesterday and last night, the various excursions which left this morning were crowded to their utmost capacity.
The principal one of the day was on the steamer Lion and barge to Riverside park, Trempealeau, given under the auspices of the Woman’s Union of the First Congregational church. The boat and barge were prettily decorated with flags and bunting by the committee, and refreshments were served both on the boat and at the grounds.
Two large displays of fireworks will be sent off after dark, one at the corner of Third and Lafayette streets, where about $100 worth of fireworks and balloons, purchased by some of the businessmen in that section, will be displayed, and the other at the Meadow Brook Golf Club.
The latter display will follow the golf tournament, which is taking place this afternoon on the course. The first event was to qualify for the Marshfield loving cup contest and was hotly contested. Following this there was a gentlemen’s driving contest and a ladies’ putting contest. Music will be furnished during the evening until the fireworks are displayed, and after the latter dancing will be enjoyed for the rest of the evening and refreshments will be served.
