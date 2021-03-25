Throwback Thursday: Hostess house provided tourist information for thousands

This story originally appeared on November 21, 1941, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
One thousand, three hundred and fifty-seven cars, or an average of 15 per day, stopped for tourist information at the Association of Commerce hostess house on Highway 61 at the eastern, limits of the city during the past tourist season.
Literature detailing Winona’s tourist facilities and those of the state of Minnesota — of which Winona is the gate city — were distributed to travelers who arrived on Highway 61.
Eight tourist hostesses, employed by the National Youth Administration, were official greeters. The paid services of these eight girls are supplemented by the volunteer services of a group of Senior High girls who greet the Minnesota tourists much of the time.
Uniforms for the NYA girls consist of red and white shoes, white satin slacks, a red halter top with 1 white satin jacket, and a red and white bellboy hat. Across the halter are three horizontal lines reading Winona Tourist Hostess and on the cap is the one word, Winona.
While these girls wear slacks the volunteer corps of Senior High girls wear flared skirts, but their uniforms are of the same color combination.
Occupants of 40 percent of the cars which stopped at the hostess house, the report said, requested local information, including that pertaining to hotels, cabins, tourist homes, eating places, trailer camps, picnic grounds, campsite and garages.
To the tourists who stopped to inquire, they distributed official maps of all the states, four different pieces of literature boosting Winona, resort folders and leaflets promoting other portions of Minnesota.
One of the pieces of literature which the girls distributed was a folder containing three suggested scenic routes in and about the city of Winona for the tourist and pictures of the High Bridge, Garvin Heights Park, the Winona dam, Sugar Loaf, Indian Head Rock, the new tourist house, the tourist hostesses, several big catches of fish, a long perspective view of the Winona valley and one air view of the city of Winona. Twenty-five thousand of these folders called “Winona Area Recreational Map,” were printed.
This information was presented at a dinner meeting of the city-wide tourist and publicity committee at the Hotel Winona Wednesday evening at which a preliminary draft of the committee’s final report for the season to the association was approved.
“Thus,” the report stated, “it is readily seen that many dollars were attracted to Winona by the tourist program. That tourist spending is on the increase in Winona is verified by hotels, restaurants and merchants.”
Illinois Cars Lead
Committee members said that cars stopped from every state in the Union, together with cars from Canada, Hawaii and Mexico. The largest representation from any single state was from Illinois, with Wisconsin second and Minnesota third.
Chief activities of the committee included completion of the hostess house construction. The committee reported that the state highway department built the driveway and the grounds were landscaped by Charles Siebrecht, president of the park board.
When the hostess house was ready for occupancy, furniture and literature was added and shortly after June 1 an attendant was engaged. Funds did not permit hiring girls, although the hostess corps was used for publicity purposes und members assisted at the hostess house, serving in relays.
The report includes mention of the taking of 700 feet of film for a Fltzpatrick travelogue of Minnesota and other publicity pictures, including those taken by the state highway department and those taken in connection with activities of the Hiawatha Valley Association.
Five Signboards Erected
The report states that the eight signboards previously erected between Madison and Tomah, Wis., were rebuilt into five boards of larger size. They were repainted with new “copy.” A “tourist information” sign was erected 600 feet from the hostess house and three “teaser” signs were placed on Highway 61 between here and La Crosse.
The committee was again active in the program of the Hiawatha Valley Association, members reported. Through this organization and through its own efforts a large quantity of information concerning the Winona area was distributed in pamphlet form.
The financial angle of the report indicates a balance of a little more than $400 in the treasury, but a portion of this money has already been budgeted for next year.
The committee recommends that “every effort be made to not only re-employ a male attendant for the hostess house but to arrange for the services of at least two girls who, by working split shifts with the supervisor, will be able to keep the house open lor a longer period during the day and evening.” The committee urges a continuation of the tourist and publicity program.
Included in the report were excerpts of letters from tourists who visited the Winona area and hostess house. A typical one from a Des Moines, Iowa, resident is as follows:
“Winona can be proud of its hostess house and information service. Too bad there aren’t more like it on the highways of all the states.”