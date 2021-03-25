Throwback Thursday: Hostess house provided tourist information for thousands

To the tourists who stopped to inquire, they distributed official maps of all the states, four different pieces of literature boosting Winona, resort folders and leaflets promoting other portions of Minnesota.

One of the pieces of literature which the girls distributed was a folder containing three suggested scenic routes in and about the city of Winona for the tourist and pictures of the High Bridge, Garvin Heights Park, the Winona dam, Sugar Loaf, Indian Head Rock, the new tourist house, the tourist hostesses, several big catches of fish, a long perspective view of the Winona valley and one air view of the city of Winona. Twenty-five thousand of these folders called “Winona Area Recreational Map,” were printed.

This information was presented at a dinner meeting of the city-wide tourist and publicity committee at the Hotel Winona Wednesday evening at which a preliminary draft of the committee’s final report for the season to the association was approved.

“Thus,” the report stated, “it is readily seen that many dollars were attracted to Winona by the tourist program. That tourist spending is on the increase in Winona is verified by hotels, restaurants and merchants.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Cars Lead