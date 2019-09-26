This story originally appeared March 16, 1946, in the Winona Republican-Herald, the earlier name of the Winona Daily News.
Immediate completion of the Lake Winona development and beautification project, started in June of 1939 and suspended in 1942 because of the war, is another of the important points in The Republican-Herald and Radio Station KWNO postwar program for this city.
A beautiful lake with parked and landscaped shorelines nestled in the shadows of the towering and picturesque Mississippi River hills is an asset few cities can boast.
Lake Winona has often been referred to as Lake No. 1 of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes — land of enchantment and the vacationists’ paradise.
The program advocated by this newspaper and Radio Station KWNO calls for early completion of the dredging of the east end of the lake, parking and landscaping of the filled-in areas around the shorelines, construction of hard-surfaced drives on the sand fills which have been dredged for this purpose and dredging arid cleaning out of the west end of the lake area.
The north side of Lake Winona is bounded by U. S. Highway 61, the principal Chicago and Twin Cities route, Lake Park and residential areas. The south shore, with a backdrop of the colorful hills, consists of lakeside residential areas, beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery and Bluffside Park.
Overlooking Lake Winona is famed Garvin Heights Park atop the 500-foot bluffs. A panoramic view, second to none, annually brings hundreds of visitors to this point.
Started in 1939
Inaugurated as a WPA project in June of 1939, dredging of the silt and weed-filled east end of Lake Winona got under way as a joint effort of the federal government and the city of Winona through the board of park commissioners.
Under the plan. the government-owned dredge, the Rube Goldberg, paid for most of the labor cost since it was part of the relief program throughout the nation, and gave it partial supervision.
The city, through the park board, paid a small amount of supplemental labor costs, purchased land which was filled in and will be used for park purposes, bought supplies for the dredge and maintained and kept up the dredging equipment.
As many as 125 men were employed on three shifts during the first year of the operation of the project, but this number was gradually reduced as the project progressed.
City given land
Actual dredging operations took place in 1939, 1940, 1941 and 1942, although during two of the years dredging was suspended at an early date because of the necessity of dredge repairs or labor conditions.
Land along the south side of Sarnia Street, with the exception of an area about a block square at the southeast corner of Sarnia and Franklin streets, was presented to the city for the lake development by E. L. King Sr., with the stipulation that it be used only for part purposes. Other pieces of property along the east boundary of the lake were purchased from the Cieminski estate, John Wantock, Henry Kowalewski and the state of Minnesota. The old Great Western Railroad right-of-way along the south shore was given to the city by the railroad, as were several other small pieces of property along the south shore. Mr. King retained ownership of the Sarnla-Franklin corner.
When the project was suspended by the government in 1942, the dredge, in which a new $15,600 diesel engine had been installed in 1941, was sold to the city of Winona for $5,550 and with all its accessories is now the property of the park board.
Survey made
To date, about 1,500,000 cubic yards of silt have been removed from the east end of the lake. A recent survey by City Engineer Carl Frank indicated that to dredge the lake in such a manner as to prevent future weed growth and to provide healthy conditions for fish life, about 1,200,000 yards remain to be taken out.
Under Mr. Frank’s plan, about a third of the lake would be dredged out to a depth of seven or eight feet and the other two thirds would be dredged to 20 to 25 feet — down to a sand or gravel bottom. This, Mr. Frank has been informed, is the best condition for fish life, for the fish will feed in the area dredged only to seven feet.
The survey shows that under the same plan in the west end of the lake, about a million yards of silt would have to be moved. The dredging in the West End will give the city a larger, but slightly narrower, body of water than at present.
To date the east end of the lake has been dredged to between seven and eight feet. The WPA project removed an average of two feet of silt from the lake area proper and another million cubic yards of dirt was removed from the swamp areas in the far east end to provide more water area.
Subdivision possible
Silt removed from the west end of the lake would be pumped onto land which could be subdivided and made into building lots for the future expansion of the city.
When the project has been completed, more than 200 acres will be provided for park purposes or subdivisions.
One suggested plan calls for the removal of Westfield Golf Course from its West End location to the lakeshore area from Franklin Street to Mankato Avenue and around the lower end of Lake Winona. This would provide opportunity for the erection of a city stadium and recreational field on the present Westfield site. There would be space for a short nine-hole golf course around the lower end of Lake Winona including water hazards.
Winona Park Board President Charles W. Siebrecht is doubtful if any large structures such as a stadium or field house could be erected along the south side of Sarnia street between Franklin Street and Mankato because of the added cost of pilings to support them on “made” ground.
Insofar as recreation areas along the east shore development and west of Mankato avenue are concerned, Mr. Siebrecht said the board would be open to any suggestions.
Asked about a suggestion that the area along the west side of Mankato Avenue be platted for residential lots, Mr. Siebrecht said that would be up to the citizens of Winona. “It is simply a question of beautification or commercialization,” he said.
“We have no definite plan for the west end of the lake other than to clean up the water and get the silt and mud out,” Mr. Siebrecht. said. “It is not our intention at present to create any more parks or drives. If the area onto which the silt is pumped is desired by the city for building lots, that is up to the city council.”
Mr. Siebrecht also discussed the possibilities of the use of DDT, new insecticide, in mosquito-infested areas which would open more pork areas to public use at all times. Future use of DDT might eliminate for all time the mosquito menace, he said.
Editor’s note: The dredge project was finally completed in August 1952 – more than 13 years after it was first approved.
In June 1997, the city of Winona was granted a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to re-dredge portions of east Lake Winona. The next year, Winona voters approved a 0.5% city sales tax to finance the project and Oct. 25, 1999 dredging was begun. The project was completed in 2002.
