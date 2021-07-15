Throwback Thursday: Heat kills 7 in area as torrid wave hits record 108

“Fair and continued warm tonight and Tuesday,” is his forecast. Some possible relief appears for Wednesday.

The storm area that is bringing relief to the Northwest was today passing north of this area. It was moving toward Lake Superior, where rain fell this afternoon.

All-lime temperature records were smashed here Sunday when a reading of 108 degrees was reached at 3:30 p.m., according to J.R. Johns, local weather forecaster. The Saturday high was 107, equaling the highest previous mark attained In history. The former highest reading was on May 31, 1934.

The number of persons being overcome by heat was increasing today. The following cases had been reported up to noon today in Winona:

Sugar Loaf Woman Collapses

Mrs. Marie West, Sugar Loaf, collapsed on Mankato Avenue while walking home from Winona Saturday evening. She was taken to the hospital in the Kelly ambulance at 9:20 for treatment but returned to her home later that night. Her condition was reported today by the attending physician as not serious.

Henry Sensted, 572 1/2 East Wabasha Street, an employee of the J.R. Watkins company, was taken to the hospital this morning after being overcome by heat in the plant. His condition is not considered serious.