Throwback Thursday: Heat kills 7 in area as torrid wave hits record 108

This story originally appeared on July 13, 1936, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Another all-time high record was in sight today when the official thermometer of J. R. Johns, local weather observer, registered 108 at 3 p. m.
The unabated heatwave, that shot temperatures Saturday and Sunday to record-breaking high marks, claimed seven lives in the Winona area, three in the city of Winona.
Deaths attributed directly to heat were as follows:
- Larry Fort, 43, 601 1/2 Huff Street, found dead in bed at 6 a.m. July 13.
- Arthur Tribell, 41, 627 East Wabasha Street, found dead on the lawn of his home at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Lars Brunberg, 78, 462 Grand Street, died from heat complications at 2 a.m. Sunday.
- Marian, four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Paulson, farmers near Osseo, Wis., died Saturday at Eau Claire hospital from sunstroke suffered Thursday.
- Robert Pretzer, 70 years old, Lake City, overcome at his home getting out of bed, Sunday. Died suddenly.
- Joseph Munroe, 45, Lake City, found dead in bed in his flat Sunday.
- George Schneider, 83, Arcadia, overcome by heat on the street Saturday evening, died at home of daughter Sunday night.
No break in the torrid heatwave for today or tomorrow could be seen at noon by A. B. Sanial, United States Weather Bureau forecaster at La Crosse.
“Fair and continued warm tonight and Tuesday,” is his forecast. Some possible relief appears for Wednesday.
The storm area that is bringing relief to the Northwest was today passing north of this area. It was moving toward Lake Superior, where rain fell this afternoon.
All-lime temperature records were smashed here Sunday when a reading of 108 degrees was reached at 3:30 p.m., according to J.R. Johns, local weather forecaster. The Saturday high was 107, equaling the highest previous mark attained In history. The former highest reading was on May 31, 1934.
The number of persons being overcome by heat was increasing today. The following cases had been reported up to noon today in Winona:
Sugar Loaf Woman Collapses
Mrs. Marie West, Sugar Loaf, collapsed on Mankato Avenue while walking home from Winona Saturday evening. She was taken to the hospital in the Kelly ambulance at 9:20 for treatment but returned to her home later that night. Her condition was reported today by the attending physician as not serious.
Henry Sensted, 572 1/2 East Wabasha Street, an employee of the J.R. Watkins company, was taken to the hospital this morning after being overcome by heat in the plant. His condition is not considered serious.
Minnie Ofenloch, 618 Center Street, a Watkins employee was treated for heat Saturday morning and taken to her home.
Dorothy Novotny, 111 West Third Street, was overcome by heat this morning at 7:30 at Third and Washington streets, falling to the sidewalk. She was taken to her home, where she was reported much improved this noon.
Suffering Extreme
Suffering was extreme throughout the area over the weekend. Every available cool spot was crowded despite the fact that many residents remained within their homes all day Sunday.
Watering places, such as the Latsch beach, Lake City beach, Mondovi pool, and all the other organized swimming facilities in the area were crowded in the late afternoon and evening. Sandbars along the river were turned into temporary bathing beaches by many persons seeking relief from the blistering sun.
Crop damage is increasing hourly as the predicted rains fail to materialize. Farmers, with ripened fields, were afraid to work in them because of the heat. Horses could not stand the heat.
Harvesting, however, is generally underway today in the seven counties of the area.
Roads were jammed last evening out of Winona up the various valleys by family groups in cars trying to pick up a bit of cooling air. Many families spent the night in the open.
Water Consumption Drops
Water consumption dropped a million gallons Sunday, due partially to the fact it was too hot to sprinkle. On Saturday Winona used 4,130,000 gallons. Sunday’s consumption was 3,300,000 gallons.
At the La Crosse Weather bureau station, new official records were being made hourly today. The reading at 11 a.m. was 101, the highest 11 a.m. reading for July in the history of the La Crosse station. Sunday an official reading of 105.4 degrees was reached, the highest July reading on record. It was only beaten by the reading of May 31, 1934, when the mark of 106.3 was registered here.
Little relief came to Winonans on Saturday and Sunday night. The low mark attained early in the morning was 74 degrees on Sunday morning and 75 early today.
The noon readings were 105 Saturday, 103 Sunday, and 104 today.
The mercury continued to register above the 100-mark in all sections of the Dakotas and Minnesota except the western part of the first two states, but in Montana long-awaited cooler weather covered the entire state.
Red Wing, Minn., topped the list of “hot spots” with 110 degrees yesterday for the second consecutive day.
Duluth missed Lake Superior’s cooling breezes for the sixth consecutive day yesterday, and a southwest wind dropping down over the hills skyrocketed the mercury to 102 for an all-time high mark.
Sunday’s maximum marks included: Minnesota: Campbell 108, Argyle 107, Minneapolis 106, New Ulm, Moorhead, and La Crescent 106, Crookston, Granite Palls, Detroit Lakes and Grand Meadow, 105; Montevideo, Morris, Pipestone and Winnebago 107; Duluth 102, Worthington 101.
42 at Cutbank, Mont
Contrasting with the sweltering temperatures of last week, residents of Cutbank, Mont., started furnace fires last night as the mercury plummeted to 42.
The Cutbank minimum was exactly 44 degrees cooler than the lowest mark reached in the Twin Cities last night. The weather bureau observer said the 86 minimum was one of the highest, if not the highest night low ever registered.
Cooler days coming?
The Minnesota forecast was for unsettled weather Tuesday, with local thundershowers in the northwest portion tonight or Tuesday and in the northeast portion Tuesday. Not so warm along Lake Superior tonight; somewhat cooler Tuesday, except in the extreme southeast portion.
Today’s mid-morning temperatures in most sections of Minnesota were near the century mark, with Red Wing reporting 94; Marshall 96: Little Falls 95, Minneapolis 98, and Duluth an even 100.
Farm Conditions Worse
Crops in all parts of Minnesota are adversely affected by the scorching heat, with the situation described as “getting worse and worse,” farm specialists agreed today.
Rain would go a long way in saving the corn crop but it must come very soon, University farm agronomists said, but grain crops have ripened abnormally and are in “pretty bad shape.”
J.S. Jones, secretary of the Minnesota Farm Bureau federation, said the heat is so intense that the “whole state is affected,” and that with the exception of corn, “the grain crops are pretty well gone.”
University farm experts said at least 16 Minnesota counties, beginning with Traverse and extending northward to Norman and Clay and embracing Stearns and Morrison to the east, are “in very bad condition.”