Throwback Thursday: Headlines reflect, review 1950 in Winona

This story originally appeared on Dec. 30, 1950, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The newspaper headlines of 1950 reflect the progress—and the disappointments—of the year.

For Winonans, the year was highlighted by such civic developments as the formation of an industrial development association and a labor-management-citizens committee; by such structural projects as a new cathedral for the Catholic Diocese of Winona and the long-awaited new Lincoln school; by such tragedies as the death of three in a newly-constructed manhole in West Burns valley.

It was also a year of violent weather—wind, floods, snow and cold.

Some of the big stories of the year, as reflected in Republican-Herald headlines:

January

1—His Excellency, the Most Rev. Edward A. Fitzgerald installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Winona.

8—Hollie Cliff, Zumbro Falls, charged with grand larceny in duping Jack Lowrie, Wabasha, of $12,300. (Cliff later committed suicide and a charge against Lowrie is still pending).

20—Pat Rozek, the 1950 Winter Carnival queen, named Winona district queen.