Throwback Thursday: Headlines reflect, review 1950 in Winona

This story originally appeared on Dec. 30, 1950, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The newspaper headlines of 1950 reflect the progress—and the disappointments—of the year.
For Winonans, the year was highlighted by such civic developments as the formation of an industrial development association and a labor-management-citizens committee; by such structural projects as a new cathedral for the Catholic Diocese of Winona and the long-awaited new Lincoln school; by such tragedies as the death of three in a newly-constructed manhole in West Burns valley.
It was also a year of violent weather—wind, floods, snow and cold.
Some of the big stories of the year, as reflected in Republican-Herald headlines:
January
1—His Excellency, the Most Rev. Edward A. Fitzgerald installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Winona.
8—Hollie Cliff, Zumbro Falls, charged with grand larceny in duping Jack Lowrie, Wabasha, of $12,300. (Cliff later committed suicide and a charge against Lowrie is still pending).
20—Pat Rozek, the 1950 Winter Carnival queen, named Winona district queen.
25—Former County Commissioner August Gensmer, Jr., found guilty of accepting a bribe, collapses in court
February
2—Organization of Industrial Development Association announced.
14—Mississippi Valley Public Service Company lets $475,000 building contract.
15—Winona Catholics announce the building of a new $750,000 cathedral for the diocese.
March
6—Fifteen-year, $2,035,000 school program submitted by University of Minnesota Bureau of field studies to the board of education.
15—$1,300,000, 150-unit rental housing project scheduled for Winona by federal Public Housing Administration; Winona Motor Company employees, on strike since December 28, settle dispute.
25—New Winona State Teachers College physical education building to be delayed until 1951.
25—Root River goes on wild rampage. Ice goes out of Mississippi.
April
17—School board approves record budget of $848,550. Winona governmental expenses, including schools, for 1949 listed at $2,128,000.
21—Mid-Continent Airlines gets air route here.
29—August Gensmer gets 51,000 fine, one year at hard labor, collapses in court (An appeal is still pending),
May
5—Winona battered by 70-mile gale.
8—Board of education begins eviction proceedings of house owners on site of new Lincoln school.
10—City Attorney S. D. J. Bruski resigns at secret session.
13—Winona’s preliminary population figure announced as 24,879.
14—Mississippi falls after reaching 14.1-foot level.
15—Deed to city landmark, Sugar Loaf, given to city by Wenonah chapter of the D.A.R. Harold Streater named city attorney.
16—John Pealofski, Minneiska, narrowly escapes death when unidentified assailant shoots him in face.
21—Charles Lorenz, Minneiska, confesses shooting Pealofski.
23—Lorenz admits slaying wife in 1933. Winona’s official preliminary census total announced as 25.012.
31—Lorenz gets five-10 year term on assault charge.
June
7—New Winona Labor-Management-Citizens committee holds first meeting.
13—Root River goes over banks on five-inch rain.
14—Darrell Prell, 20, Lake Winona swimmer, first drowning fatality of year.
22—Winona county population announced as 39,753.
30—Locks, dams closed to public for security reasons.
July
14—Joan Vollmer crowned Miss Steamboat Days.
22—First area Korean War casualty, Sergeant First Class Henry Leerkamp, Minnesota City, announced as missing Later he was reported as a prisoner of war.
24—Jealous suitor, Raymond Randall, admits shooting Shirley Knutson at Fountain.
2S—Rural-Urban Committee of Association of Commerce formed.
August
8—Joseph Lynch dies of burns suffered in-home fire here August 7.
27—Max Conrad stops here en route to Switzerland in single-engine plane.
30—St. Joseph’s Catholic Children’s home moved here from Wabasha.
September
8—James Leicht, 13, killed in fall into Glen View manhole.
12—L.W. Dernek, and J.R. Keller victors in primary election for state senator. Donald T. Winder to oppose W. Kenneth Nissen for county attorney.
19—$10,000 baseball fund set as aim in city-wide sponsorship of Winona Chiefs.
20—Two Winonans. Mrs. J.R. Eddie and Mrs. Lena Carrier, victims in head-on car crash near Westby, Wis.
October
2—Council adopts $1,319,250 tax budget.
3—Five-week-long strike of coal, lumber and ice drivers ended.
7—Winona welcomes Max Conrad home.
10—Arthur Thurley. Jr., and Robert Kraemer die in same Glen View manhole as did James Leicht.
18—900 delegates arrive for three-day state P.T.A. convention.
November
7—Keller wins state senator race; A. R. Lejk, city representative; Nissen, county attorney; Ray Kohner, second district commissioner.
22—$665,375 cathedral bids awarded.
30—$435,107 Lincoln School contract let.
December
1—Recount confirms election of A. R. Lejk as city representative over Clarence Hartner.
5—Elmer Slifka, Mabel carpenter, held on shooting.
9—Population set at 24,965 for city.
16—Winona National Guard unit called January 16.