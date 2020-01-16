This story was originally published on Jan. 16 and 17, 1942, in the Winona Republican-Herald, predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
He “did it all” to see a Winona girl — whom he did not see — Mervin Nugaarden, 18-year-old Mabel farm youth who broke jail at Preston Thursday afternoon and in the next 10 hours stole four cars and robbed a store, told authorities here Friday evening after his arrest.
Nugaarden was captured in the Chicago & North Western railroad yards near the foot of Winona Street by Sheriff Knute Inglebret and Deputy Sheriff Walter Kruegel of Fillmore County after a short foot race at 4:50 p.m. Friday. Deputy Sheriff Kruegel outran the youth.
The last car Nugaarden had stolen, that of J. H. Lewis of Lanesboro, was located a few minutes earlier by the two Fillmore County officers. It was parked at the foot of Washington Street.
At the police station where he was taken by the officers, Nugaarden made a long statement covering the crimes he committed. He declared the desire to again see the Winona girl he met here in December when he stayed for a few days at a hotel where she was a maid caused him to break jail Thursday afternoon.
Police stated that his acquaintance with the girl was purely a casual one and that “about all she did was smile at him” while he stopped at the hotel where she is employed before continuing his flight from the law.
Headed for prison
Nugaarden was awaiting transfer to the state reformatory at St. Cloud to commence serving a double sentence for car theft when he made his escape by coming down a dumbwaiter shaft into the kitchen of the jail.
He walked out the front door.
He had been sentenced by District Judge Norman E. Peterson of Albert Lea Tuesday to serve up to five years in prison on one car theft charge, and his probation on a suspended one to two years terms was revoked.
Deputy Sheriff Victor Wubbels had planned to take Nugaarden to St. Cloud Friday.
There were no officers or jailers in the jail here Thursday when he made his escape. He was lodged on the second floor in the jail’s general cell with two other prisoners at the time of his escape.
Two watch escape
The two prisoners, Howard Crans, Rushford, and Reuben Affeldt, Wykoff, said Nugaarden crawled into the dumbwaiter shaft and slowly dropped to the kitchen floor below.
He found no one of the sheriff’s office at home. Deputy Sheriff Wubbels was at Rochester attending a state crime bureau defense meeting, Sheriff and Mrs. Knute Inglebret, who reside in the residence part of the jail, had gone to Harmony to get the sheriff’s car repaired, and Mrs. Catherine Peterson, cook and maid at the jail, had gone downtown to do some shopping.
Nugaarden, after entering the jail kitchen, apparently went into the Inglebret quarters and ransacked them, probably seeking money or a gun, but taking one of the sheriff’s coats, authorities said. The quarters were upset when the sheriff returned.
Nugaarden, investigation revealed, left the jail by the front door, walking leisurely across the street to a group of cars parked near a church where a Ladies Aid meeting was in progress.
He selected a car belonging to Mrs. Earl Stoskopf and drove away, heading for Winona.
Heads for Winona
Mrs. Peterson was the first of the staff to return, about 4:30 p.m. The two prisoners, Crane and Affeldt, hearing her come in, pounded on the dumbwaiter to attract her attention and disclosed the escape of Nugaarden.
Mrs. Peterson located Sheriff Inglebret near Harmony, where he had been delayed by a flat tire, and informed him of the escape.
Nugaarden drove south on Highway 52, passing the Sheriff Knute Inglebret car which was parked on the side of the road near Harmony with the flat tire, with Mrs. Inglebret and another woman in it. The sheriff had gone to Harmony to get the tire repaired. This was shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Nugaarden drove to Mabel and then came to Winona over Highway 43, arriving here around 6 p.m.
He drove by the hotel where the girl worked, then was spotted by a Winona police squad car at 6:40 p.m. on West Second Street near Winona Street. The two policemen in the squad car gave chase, with Nugaarden making a sharp U-turn under the new bridge approach, giving him about a four-block start. He was chased across town and lost track of in the Teachers College area a few minutes later.
Steals new machine
Nugaarden abandoned the Preston car and stole one belonging to Kermit Halvorson, 471 Winona St., which was parked a few blocks away. He drove around town and attempted to call the girl by telephone.
Leaving Winona, he headed for Mabel on Highway 48. The car went into the ditch about seven miles north of Mabel about 7:30 p.m. He worked for a couple of hours trying to get the car out of the ditch, using a shovel he stole from a nearby farm.
Finally abandoning the car, he started walking toward Mabel. En route he attempted to steal another car from a farmyard, but was frightened away.
Farther down the road, he found a Model A Ford belonging to B. J. Vigeland, parked beside the road. Nugaarden got into it and drove it to Mabel, parking outside the business district.
Broke into store
Most of the stores in Mabel were closed, he said, and he went to the Chris Erickson clothing store, breaking in through the coal door. Inside he took off all his old clothing and carefully picked a whole new outfit from the stock.
In addition, he packed two suitcases with additional new clothing of his size. He was about ready to leave the store by the front door when a man residing in an apartment on the second floor, whom he knew as “Ole,” yelled down and asked who was there.
This frightened Nugaarden and he dashed out the front door with one of the suits and ran to the car parked two blocks away.
Heads south
He drove south to Hector, Iowa, where he broke the lock on an oil pump of a filling station and put six gallons of gasoline in the car. He then drove to Highway 52 and north through Harmony and Preston to Lanesboro.
Here he abandoned the Ford car and stole the Lewis machine and robbed an automobile of a Lanesboro doctor which was parked in front of a house. He had the doctor’s medical kit bag in the car when he was arrested here.
Driving the Lewis car back through Preston and Harmony and over Highway 44 to Mabel, he passed through the town about 7 a.m. and continued on Highway 43 to Winona.
Arriving in Winona about 9 a.m. Friday, the youth went to an East End grocery store and again attempted to call the Winona girl. Unsuccessful, he drove south on Highway 61 toward Homer and parked for some time.
Returned at noon
He returned to Winona about noon, parked the car near the foundry on Washington Street and slept in it until mid-afternoon. He then drove across the Mississippi River for a short ride. He returned the automobile to the place where it was found shortly before his arrest.
Nugaarden was questioned for several hours by Sheriff Inglebret, Edward Antletz of the state crime bureau, Sheriff Ben Zimmerman and Chief of Police A.J. Blngold at the police station.
Later he, was taken to Preston where he will be held for further court action.
