Throwback Thursday: Grocery store safe containing $6,700 stolen

This story originally appeared on Aug. 24, 1956, in the Winona Daily News.
Winona police today were pressing an investigation into the theft of a safe containing an estimated $6,700 in cash from the Albrecht Super Fair, 909 W; 5th St., sometime early today.
One of the largest burglaries recorded in Winona in recent years, the theft was made by persons who stole a station wagon from its owner here sometime early this morning and used the station wagon to haul away the safe.
The safe and the stolen station wagon later were found by police abandoned in an old quarry on Stockton Hill.
The safe had been pried open and all of the currency had been taken, Arnold Albrecht, operator of the supermarket, said that he believed that at least $6,700 in cash had been taken. He explained that a large amount of cash was kept at the store in anticipation, of the usual large volume of Friday business.
Checks in amounts totaling upwards of $1,000 were left by the persons who looted the safe. The stage for the burglary —believed by police to have been a professional job — was set sometime during the early morning hours when a station wagon owned by A.H. (Curly) Sievers, 463 E. Fifth St., was stolen from its parking place at the Sievers residence.
Sievers told police that he parked the station wagon at his home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and, awakening at 3 a.m. today, he looked out and found that the vehicle was missing. The report of the theft was immediately transmitted on the police radio network.
Then at about 6 a.m. Walter Woege, 706 Grand St., a salesman/driver for the Federal Bakery, arrived at the Albrecht store with the morning’s supply of bakery goods.
When he drove up to the loading platform on the east side of the building, Woege noticed that the large loading doors at the rear of the store were open.
He went to the home of Albrecht, a short distance away, and informed him that the store was open.
When Albrecht, who usually arrives at the store at about 6:39 a.m., entered the building he found that the safe was gone and he notified police.
Assistant Chief Everett Laak and Detective George R. Meyers went to investigate and found that entry to the building had been gained by prying open a door on the west side of the building.
Inside, the prowlers went to the safe; rolled it to the unloading door on the west side, opened the door and pushed the safe into the rear of the station wagon.
Police Sgt. Edward L. Hittner, after coming on duty at 7 a.m„ told Cap., Albert Thiele that he believed there might be a possibility that whoever took the safe might have taken it to an abandoned quarry nearby.
Hittner searched several areas including Prairie Island and then drove up Highway 14 on Stockton hill.
When he reached the driveway to the St. Peter Martyr Dominican Novitiate, Hittner drove off the highway, traveled about 400 feet up the driveway and, at an old quarry site, found the car and safe abandoned.
The safe had been placed on the ground beside the station wagon and sledges used to pry off the door.
All of the contents of the safe were scattered about, the immediate vicinity of the safe and it was found that all envelopes, boxes and other containers in the safe had been searched carefully for money.
Near the entry to the old quarry, Hittner found a $20: bill that apparently had been dropped by the burglars in their flight.
Laak and Meyers, in searching the safe for fingerprints, found that a few coins from a cash drawer and all of the checks had been left by the thieves.
Also taken were several savings bonds — totaling perhaps $500 — which had been kept in the safe.
When police arrived at the scene the engine of the station wagon was still warm, indicating that the thieves had been at the quarry only recently.
Skid marks on the pavement nearby showed that after leaving the quarry in another car, the burglars apparently drove quickly onto Highway 14, turned west and headed toward Rochester.
Investigation by police revealed that the thieves crossed the ignition wires of the Sievers car to start it at his parking place.
Information was received at police headquarters later this morning that two men had been seen in the vicinity of the quarry Thursday afternoon.
The possibility was being considered that they might have been inspecting the area as a likely spot to open the safe after the burglary, which, apparently had been well-planned in advance.
Both men were described as about 20-years-old, each had a dark complexion, and both were wearing blue jeans.
They were said to be driving a 1953 or 1954 light blue or gray Chevrolet sedan bearing Illinois license plates.