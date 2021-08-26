Throwback Thursday: Grocery store safe containing $6,700 stolen

This story originally appeared on Aug. 24, 1956, in the Winona Daily News.

Winona police today were pressing an investigation into the theft of a safe containing an estimated $6,700 in cash from the Albrecht Super Fair, 909 W; 5th St., sometime early today.

One of the largest burglaries recorded in Winona in recent years, the theft was made by persons who stole a station wagon from its owner here sometime early this morning and used the station wagon to haul away the safe.

The safe and the stolen station wagon later were found by police abandoned in an old quarry on Stockton Hill.

The safe had been pried open and all of the currency had been taken, Arnold Albrecht, operator of the supermarket, said that he believed that at least $6,700 in cash had been taken. He explained that a large amount of cash was kept at the store in anticipation, of the usual large volume of Friday business.

Checks in amounts totaling upwards of $1,000 were left by the persons who looted the safe. The stage for the burglary —believed by police to have been a professional job — was set sometime during the early morning hours when a station wagon owned by A.H. (Curly) Sievers, 463 E. Fifth St., was stolen from its parking place at the Sievers residence.