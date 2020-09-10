Throwback Thursday: Getting natural gas to Winona

Williams, a soft-spoken man with a tanned face, pushed back his Stetson and smiled when asked in his firm’s trailer office at Rushford whether the southeastern Minnesota part of the project was difficult.

“The rain is delaying us,” he said.

Terrain is also an obstacle

The superintendent apparently preferred to be outdoors overcoming obstacles rather than just talking about them. But here’s what the LeNoir crews are bucking, as indicated by a Winona Daily News survey of the terrain:

Rain: Weather in the area has been wet about one week. That’s not unusual for this season. Rain is the friend of the farmers through whose pastures the pipeline is going. But rain is an enemy of outdoor construction workers. Rain, you see, brings...

Mud: It’s the gooey kind that clings to boots and doesn’t go easily. It’s the kind that puts a slippery coating on men and machines. Tt’s the kind in which truck tires spin helplessly.