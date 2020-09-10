Throwback Thursday: Getting natural gas to Winona

This story originally was published in the Sept. 24, 1960, Winona Daily News.
HOUSTON, Minn. — A determined band of Texans, riding trucks and giant earth-moving machines, is struggling through the hills and mud of Looney Valley to lay a 108-mile natural gas pipeline from Albert Lea to La Crosse.
Brush will be cut in the Rushford area for a branch line to Winona. Construction of this line will begin next week.
“Please tell the people we are working as fast as we can to put this pipeline through so they can get natural gas,” said W.B. Williams, general superintendent, C.S. LeNoir Construction Co., Austin, Texas.
His firm is laying pipeline for Northern Natural Gas Co., a wholesaler. Northern Natural will sell the gas to Northern States Power Co., which will serve this area including Winona.
Here are the estimated completion dates of the pipeline projects as announced by a Northern Natural spokesman:
- La Crosse — Within two weeks.
- Winona — Mid-October
The spokesman emphasized that these estimates were made on the assumption that there will be dry weather. If rain continues, this will cause further delays.
About 215 men are engaged in a war with nature to complete the pipeline on schedule. Half of the men are employees of the Texas firm and the others are local.
Williams, a soft-spoken man with a tanned face, pushed back his Stetson and smiled when asked in his firm’s trailer office at Rushford whether the southeastern Minnesota part of the project was difficult.
“The rain is delaying us,” he said.
Terrain is also an obstacle
The superintendent apparently preferred to be outdoors overcoming obstacles rather than just talking about them. But here’s what the LeNoir crews are bucking, as indicated by a Winona Daily News survey of the terrain:
Rain: Weather in the area has been wet about one week. That’s not unusual for this season. Rain is the friend of the farmers through whose pastures the pipeline is going. But rain is an enemy of outdoor construction workers. Rain, you see, brings...
Mud: It’s the gooey kind that clings to boots and doesn’t go easily. It’s the kind that puts a slippery coating on men and machines. Tt’s the kind in which truck tires spin helplessly.
Hills: They’re beautiful to look at but hard to work on. The hills go up and down as far as the eye can see. They’re like a herd of sleeping elephants that has been suddenly roused to fury by intruding Texans and their noisy machines. Since the pipe has to go up and down to follow the hills, this calls for use of a hydraulic machine to bend, the pipe at precise angles. And that pipe isn’t tin. It’s heavy-gauge steel.
Rock: There’s much rock in the area. Rocky soil is hard to dig in.
Woods: Trees and brush have to be cut by an advance crew before anything else can be done. Then, bulldozers must wrench the stumps out of the unyielding earth,
LeNoir crews are strung over a 30-mile area. Here’s where some of them are now (cited in miles away from the Mississippi River in the La Crescent area):
- Right-of-way or brush-clearing crew — practically finished.
- Ditch digging — 2 1/2 miles. Now in the La Crescent area.
- Welding — 9 miles.
- Pipewrapping — 12 miles.
- Lowering-in (lowers pipe into ditch) — 12 miles.
- Cleanup — Right behind lowering-in crew.
Although brush-clearing equipment and a ditching machine have been moved into the Rushford area, work on the Winona branch line hasn’t started yet.
LeNoir can’t proceed with the branch line until more men can be taken off the main line. But rain has delayed work on the main line. It’s expected work will begin on the Winona line within a few days.
There have been casualties in the pipeline war.
While the men and machines tore holes in the earth’s surface, the rain retaliated by causing a truck accident Sunday that injured nine men, none critically.
The men were working on the line Sunday morning in the Houston area when heavy rain forced them to stop work. The workers were leaving the construction site in a truck when the truck skidded off a wet private road on the Earl Flatten farm nine miles north of Houston.
Most of the injured were riding in an enclosure at the rear of the truck. These men were hurled out when the truck plunged into a ditch.
Here’s what’s involved in laying a pipeline:
- The brush crew clears brush and cuts down trees. In marshes, thc crew lays down log bridges so bulldozers and other heavy equipment can get through.
- Bulldozers then push out tree slumps and grade the area.
- Ditching machines dig ditches about 4 or 5 feet deep.
- Dragline and backhoe crews dig ditches by hand in places the machines can’t reach.
- Engineers measure the angles of the hills.
- Bending crews then use these measurements to bend pipe with an hydraulic machine.
- The pipe gang, lines up pipe on the surface of the earth adjoining ditches. The end of the section of pipe already in the ditch is lifted out so this end can be joined to the new pipe.
- Welding crews weld sections of pipe. A portable X-ray machine checks each weld to assure there will be no leaks.
- Cleaning and priming crews clean and prime the outside of the pipe. A mixture of hot enamel and fiberglass is applied to the pipe surface.
- Laminated kraft paper then is applied.
- The pipe with its projective coating is lowered into the ditch. The ditch is covered.
- Finally, the cleanup gang clears the area of debris.
When the main line reaches the Minnesota side of the river the line then will go underwater through the marshes near the northern or upriver side of the interstate bridge linking La Crescent and La Crosse.
A border station already has been installed south of Pettibone Park. The line from the border station to La Crosse also has been installed.
Here’s how the pipe will be installed underwater:
- The pipe, already welded, will be placed on pontoons and weighted. The pipe then will be floated into place above an underwater trench that has already been dug. Pontoons will be removed and the pipe will sink into the trench.
Assisting Williams are two supervisors or “spread” men — C.H. LeNoir, front spread man, and James Keene, rear spread man.
Keene estimated that 12,000 feet of pipeline is being laid, daily.
“The men start work at 7 in the morning,” he said. “They work 12 hours a day or more.”
The Albert Lea-to-La Crosse line starts at a point slightly north of Albert Lea. The line is running due east and will end in the La Crosse city. limits.
The Winona line will start about a quarter-mile north and one mile east of Rushford.
This line will proceed north-northeast for Winona. The branch line will run parallel with Highway 43, following a route about two miles east of the highway. The line will end outside the Winona city limits about l,000 feet west of Glen Echo Road. At this point a 16-inch line to Winona was installed this summer,
NSP has already installed gas mains in Winona.
Twelve flatcars of 10-inch pipe in 50-foot lengths were recently unloaded at Houston for the Winona line.
In reviewing the efforts of the Texans to push thc pipeline through, the Northern Natural spokesman said:
“The rain has really thrown them a curve.”
Postscript from Winona Daily News, Oct. 21, 1960:
More than 500 Winona homes are expected to be heated by natural gas this winter compared with about 200 heated by propane-air gas last winter.
This was announced today by T. W. Smeed, superintendent of the gas department of the Winona Division of Northern States Power Co.
Natural gas service started here Thursday following completion of the Winona branch of the Northern Natural Gas Co. pipeline.
There are now 3,913 gas customers — 3,611 residential, 282 commercial and 20 industrial.
Last year, there were only two commercial heating customers and no industrial. By this winter there will be about 27 commercial and industrial heating customers.
About 15 of the large commercial and industrial customers will use a new interruptible service featuring lower rates.
Under this plan, service can be interrupted for these customers in time of peak gas demand to assure 24-hour service for homes. During the interruption the large user relies on standby heating equipment.
Local manufacturers also will use the new gas service for heat processing of their products.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.