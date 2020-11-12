Throwback Thursday: From Rollingstone to Minnesota City

If Haddock and Murphy had not been mistaken that Straight Slough was the main channel of the river, I think Winona would share her prosperity with Minnesota City for the latter is six miles nearer the back farming country. As soon as Haddock and Murphy alone left for New York to have the ground platted into city lots. He started out through an uninhabited country, camping out in the dead of winter. He finally reached New York where he had the town plat lithographed showing all the ground, the creek and the lots numbered, containing two acres apiece, including the streets. A copy was sent to each member.

He said there was good rich soil there and was very enthusiastic over their location. He was much, pleased when Rollin, Coryell and I said we would go back with him and see for ourselves. We left Will Coryell at the steamboat landing to get the outfit as far out on the prairie as possible, while we started on foot reaching the slough some two miles out, where a lot of water was running, it appearing to be part of the river at that time. During the high water the upper prairie was an island. Johnson was very accommodating, going with us to show us the best place to cross the slough. Haddock had persuaded Elder Ely to go with us but he soon turned back. It was too much for the Elder. I will here state that of all those who took an acre of ground from the Johnson and Smith townsite, Ely was the only one who stayed it out until he got title to his acre. Denman held on. for four or five months, then came up and took a claim of 160 acres next to and part of the ground of the association on the lower end of Rollingstone Creek. His mother took 100 acres on the prairie.