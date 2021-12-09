Throwback Thursday: First word to families on fate of area soldiers on Korean War prisoner list

This story originally appeared on Dec. 19, 1951, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

Release of names of American soldiers held as Red army prisoners in Korea brought the best Christmas present ever to families of three Winona and three area men this morning.

Included in the list of men named as prisoners is the area’s first casually — Sergeant First Glass Henry G. Leerkamp, son of Mrs. Ebba Leerkamp, Minnesota City.

Two Winonans — Private First Class Richard Reed and Corporal Jolm Lubinski — and a former Winonan — Corporal Vernon Henning — are among those listed by the Communists as prisoners of war oh the file turned over to Allies Tuesday at Panmunjom.

The other area men — Corporal Roger L. Shaw, Preston, and Master Sergeant Donald Caturia, Arkansaw, Wis. — are also among the 3,198 Americans listed as being Red prisoners.

There are 22 other area men who have been reported missing or prisoners in the Korean war who have not yet been named on the Communist list.

Private Reed is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Reed, 56 Fairfax St., and Corporal Lubinski’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Felix Lubinski, 611 East Wabasha St.

Corporal Henning’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Henning, live in St. Cloud, but the soldier formerly lived here. His brother, Wilfred Henning, lives at 519 Wall St.

The Preston soldier, Corporal Shaw, is the son of Mrs. Faye Shaw, who is spending the winter in Clarksville, Iowa. Sergeant Caturia’s wife is Mrs. Dorothy Caturia, Arkansaw.

Two Sources at OnceNews of Corporal Shaw’s name appearing on the Communist list came on a noon radio broadcast as a Republican-Herald reporter was talking with Mrs. James Henke, Preston, Shaw’s sister, by telephone.

Her brother has been missing since July 16, 1950, she said. The family has had no word of him since and had not received any government telegram by noon today.

He had previously been named today on a 6 a.m. radio broadcast, Mrs. Henke said. The 24-year-old soldier served with the 24th Infantry Division and has been in the army nearly three years. His brother. Private First Class Lavern Shaw, who has been wounded in action is still serving in Korea.

Leerkamp First CasualtySergeant Leerkamp was the Winona area’s first casualty in the Korean war. His mother, Mrs. Edda Leerkamp received word July 21, 1950, that her son had been missing in action since July 8, the fifth day in which American forces were in combat.

Exactly one month later, the Minnesota City widow received official notification from the Department of Defense that Sergeant Leerkamp was a prisoner of war. Word of his capture was secured through the Red Cross and was never amplified by additional information.

Twenty-nine years old when he was captured. Sergeant Leerkamp enlisted in the Army November 17, 1939, and 28 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor he was manning a machine gun on a merchant marine ship in the Pacific.

Late in 1942, he was assigned to an Air Corps air-sea rescue unit at Hamilton Field, Calif.

He was awarded the Purple Heart and two battle stars during service in the European theater with the 65th Infantry division during World War II and after the cessation of hostilities was on occupation duty in Japan for 18 months. He returned to the United States in 1948 and received his next overseas assignment in April, 1950.

Paper Tells Lubinskis

First word on the listing of Corporal Lubinski as one of the Red prisoners, was received by his parents this morning when The Republican-Herald called to inquire whether the family had received an official notification by telegram.

At noon today, the Lubinskis had not been informed by the government that their son was listed. They, too, stayed up most of the night, with neighbors gathered with them at their home, to listen for their son’s name.

Corporal Lubinski has been missing in action since April 27. A member of the 24th division, he had fought in Korea since early in the summer of 1950. He served during World War II in Europe and was sent to Japan in 1949 on his third period of enlistment.

Henning ListedCorporal Henning had previously been listed as a POW by the Red China radio. Word from him was received by his parents Saturday through a Minneapolis radio station which informed them that they had been notified that he sent Christmas greetings to them via short wave broadcast.

Red China radio at Peking said that he was one of seven prisoners to send greetings to relatives in the States. His parents have received letters from American soldiers in South Korea who have heard the Minnesotan on the Chinese radio.

This is the first information the family has had abour him in months. In April he was named as a prisoner by a broadcast of the Chinese propaganda station. He has been missing since November 27, 1950.

The Christmas-greeting broadcast was picked up Saturday by short wave in San Francisco, according to The Associated Press.

Corporal Henning’s brother and sister-in-law here said today, “We’re so happy. This is the best Christmas present ever. We rather expected him to be listed because we had heard indirectly from him before. Last night we heard his name given on the radio about 11 o’clock. The news is wonderful.”

Henning, a member of the Second Infantry Division, is located at Pyok-Dong, Korea.

Wife Hears RadioThe naming of Sergeant Caturia on the radio Tuesday night was the first word Mrs. Caturia had had of her husband since he was reported missing in action November 30, 1950.

She received a government telegram today, telling her that her husband had been listed but that the report is unverified. Sergeant Caturia is said to be held at Pyok-Dong, Korea, also.

“It’s the best news I’ve heard since the last war was over,” she exclaimed. “Ifs my best Christmas present, but I don’t want to count on it as it will be too disappointing If it’s not true.”

Letters she has sent to her husband have not been returned which gave her some hope that they might have been delivered, she said today.

Sergeant and Mrs. Caturia have three children, one of whom he has never seen. The sergeant, 28 years old, served in the Army from December, 1940, to September, 1945, and re-enlisted in January, 1949. He was sent to Korea in August, 1950, as a member of the Second division combat engineers.

Reeds Listen to RadioMr. and Mrs. Reed maintained a night-long vigil at their radio to receive notification that their son is a prisoner of war.

“I never knew the alphabet was that long,” Mrs. Reed said this morning after listening throughout the night to a relayed broadcast direct from Tokyo, Japan, listing the names of prisoners of war furnished by the Communists.

“They gave all of the names in alphabetical order and It wasn’t until 5:30 this morning that they reached Raymond’s name,” Mrs, Reed explained.

As yet, the Reeds, who have another son, 19-year-old Richard, in service overseas, have not received an official telegram from the Department of Defense informing them of the change in their son’s classification from “missing in action” to “prisoner of war.”

This early morning radio broadcast merely confirmed Mrs. Reed’s long conviction that her son was a prisoner of war.

Soon after receiving word that her son was missing in action since November 30, 1950, Mrs. Reed has had several unofficial notifications which indicated that Raymond was a prisoner of the Reds.

Sergeant Calls“Last September a sergeant home on rotation called and said that the day after the action in which Raymond was found missing, an observation plane was sent over the area and found no evidence of persons on the ground,” Mrs. Reed said, “That seemed to indicate that members of his outfit were taken prisoner.”

There were several reports which told of broadcasts made by her son from radio stations in Communist-held territory.

“Most of these turned out to be from a Raymond Reid who lived in Meron, Ind.,” Mrs. Reed explained. “We found that out when we checked the serial number listed for the soldier on the broadcast.”

The Reeds have written to their son regularly for the past year. They, however, have received no letter from him since last December 5. This letter was written by Raymond on November 25, the day that his unit was scheduled to move up to the front.

Others Missing, PrisonersOther area men who have been listed as prisoners previously or as missing in action by the Department of Defense are: Corporal Merlin L. Cattell, husband of Mrs. Rosemary Cattell, 827 East Mark St., missing since November 28, 1950.

Corporal Glen E Foss. son of Mr. and Mrs. George Foss, Houston, missing since September 1, 1950.

Corporal John Eide, son of Mrs. Ida M. Eide, Kellogg, missing since November 2, 1950.

Corporal George Finstad, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Finstad, missing since September 6, 1950.

Corporal Vernon Johnson, son of Nels Johnson, Alma Center.

Corporal Harold F. Diekman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Diekman, Minnesota City, missing since November 27, 1950.

Private Glenn A. Hovey. husband of Mrs. Beulah D. Hovey, Spring Valley.

Private First Class Francis E. Stutlien, son of Mr. and Mrs. Palmer Stutlien, Blair missing since February 12, 1951.

Sergeant First Class Ervin M. Johnson, son of Mrs. Grace Johnson, Strum, prisoner since February IS, 1951.

Private First Class Ferdinand Blechinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Blechinger, La Crescent.

Private First Class Donald L Dupont, son of Mrs. Tetia Dupont. Alma Center, missing July 16, 1950.

Private John L. Bolster, Chatfield, missing since July, 1950.

Two area men who were prisoners and who were released previously are Private First Class Carl Henningsen. son of Mrs. Lou Henningsen, 555 West Mill St., and Private First Class Merlin E. Lidtke, son of Emil Lidtke, Weaver. Henningsen was missing 28 days and Lidtke about two weeks.

