Throwback Thursday: First automobile grain sales, farmers seize on high prices

Early potatoes were very poor on account of the dry weather, but the rains in the early part of August were just what was needed and brought them along finely. At the present time locally potatoes are retailed at $1.10 a bushel, but are likely to go lower when they come in more plentifully, it being a little early yet for the late varieties to be marketed.

Minnesota has produced this year what s probably the greatest potato crop ever turned out of the soil, although there are no official figures yet available, and coincident therewith the markets have gone up and the combination of good yields and high prices is a winner

In 1909, according to the department of agriculture, Minnesota produced 18,400,000 bushels of potatoes, and at an average farm price of 35 cents a bushel, the crop added that year $6,440,000 to the new wealth of the state. The year before that, in 1908, the crop was smaller, 11,020,000 bushels, but as the price was 46 cents instead of 35, the money value was almost the same, or $6,171,000.

No one knows how much the crop will amount to this year, as, the official figures do not come out until December, nor can anyone tell what the December average farm value will be, but no one in the trade estimates the total at less than 20,000,000 bushels and some make it 22,000,000, 24,000,000 or even 25,000,000 bushels.