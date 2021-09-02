Throwback Thursday: First automobile grain sales, farmers seize on high prices

This story originally appeared on Aug. 31, 1911, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The first consignment of grain ever brought to Winona by automobile was received here this week. It was brought in by a farmer residing two miles south of Ridgeway on the ridge.
On the big farms further west, it is not an uncommon sight to see the big tractor engines hauling strings of wagons to market loaded with grain. Around Winona, this is hardly practicable. on account of Winona being in the valley and most of the farms around here on the ridge the grades and curves in the road would make it almost impossible to handle a train of wagons loaded with grain. Then again, the farms are, for the most part, smaller here than further west and operations are not conducted on so large a scale.
The load of grain that was brought to market here by automobile was in an ordinary machine of the type intended for country use with solid instead of pneumatic tires.
Barley Marketed Fast.
Barley is being brought to Winona In large quantities at the present time, particularly from Wisconsin, and it is claimed that immediately across the river from here nearly the entire barley crop will have been marketed in the next two to three weeks.
Barley is bringing an excellent price at the present time, being quoted up to $1.12 a bushel, while some of the especially fancy bring $1.13.
The farmers are apparently afraid the present high quotations will not hold and desire to dispose of the grain while they can get the best price for it.
Much of the I-barley being brought in almost directly as it is threshed from the shock.
There is still some threshing to be done in this section, although estimates place it as more than three-quarters done. Most of the threshing still remaining is where the grain was left in the shock. The barley left in this manner has deteriorated in quality on account of the fall rains.
Corn Cutting and Plowing.
Corn cutting is in progress, although it can hardly be said to have become general as yet. Practically all the corn is now out of danger from frost so far as the ears are concerned, but a hard frost now would damage the value of the stalks for use as fodder.
Quite a little fall plowing is now being done and in a week or more this work will become general. Some farmers are holding back on this, believing that the later the plowing is done the more will insect pests be likely to be destroyed.
Big Potato Yield is Had
The farmers around Winona will share with those of the state at large is enjoying an exceptionally fine potato crop this year.
Early potatoes were very poor on account of the dry weather, but the rains in the early part of August were just what was needed and brought them along finely. At the present time locally potatoes are retailed at $1.10 a bushel, but are likely to go lower when they come in more plentifully, it being a little early yet for the late varieties to be marketed.
Minnesota has produced this year what s probably the greatest potato crop ever turned out of the soil, although there are no official figures yet available, and coincident therewith the markets have gone up and the combination of good yields and high prices is a winner
In 1909, according to the department of agriculture, Minnesota produced 18,400,000 bushels of potatoes, and at an average farm price of 35 cents a bushel, the crop added that year $6,440,000 to the new wealth of the state. The year before that, in 1908, the crop was smaller, 11,020,000 bushels, but as the price was 46 cents instead of 35, the money value was almost the same, or $6,171,000.
No one knows how much the crop will amount to this year, as, the official figures do not come out until December, nor can anyone tell what the December average farm value will be, but no one in the trade estimates the total at less than 20,000,000 bushels and some make it 22,000,000, 24,000,000 or even 25,000,000 bushels.
The latter figure may be a little high, but one thing is certain, there is a bumper potato crop in Minnesota.