Throwback Thursday: Eighteen boathouses swept down river, endangered in ice jam

This story originally appeared on March 14, 1919, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Approximately $35,000 worth of property belonging to members of the Winona Motor Boat Club which includes boathouses, motorboats and accessories, lies in a perilous condition in the middle of the Mississippi River a half-mile below the Bay State mills this afternoon, after having been torn loose from its mooring by an ice jam which was accompanied by a strong wind. The boathouses broke loose from their mooring along the bank of the river adjacent to the Bay State mills shortly after 1 p.m. A half-hour later they had been carried downstream a half-mile and lodged in an ice jam in the middle of the river. At 3 p.m. the boathouses were stationary and an effort was being made to tow them to shore. The rescue work Is dangerous.
Custodian AbsentGeorge Brown, custodian of the club, was not there when the ice jam struck the boathouses: He recently moved from the boathouse district because of the fact that the houseboat in which he lived sank some time ago. It is said that if someone had been in the immediate vicinity when the boathouses broke loose and if ropes had been available the progress the boathouses were making as they floated down the river might have been checked. No one is blamed, however, for the accident as it is said it was entirely unavoidable although it might not have happened if the boathouses had been more securely fastened to the shore.
Some of the best motorboats that ply on the upper Mississippi river are housed in the boathouses which are wedged in the ice in the middle of the river. Boats and boat bouses belonging to Harry Youmans and Dr. B.S. Muir are among those that “ran wild.” Each of the boats represents several thousand dollars and they are said to be the best boats owned by any members of the club.
Mr. Youmans reached the scene of the accident soon after the boathouses broke loose. With the aid of rivermen, be was making an effort this afternoon to save the craft. Dr. Muir is out of the city but friends are attempting to rescue his boat before it is caught in a heavy jam and completely destroyed.
One by one, members of the boat club reached the scene of the trouble this afternoon and each was surprised to find his boathouse and boat among the flotilla in the middle of the river. It struck some of the members humorously while others took the matter seriously and advanced suggestions to how they might corral their trusty old watercraft.
Efforts to Tow Fruitless
Despite the seeming impossibility of bringing the boathouses to shore today, there were several persons who took the matter seriously and were making an effort late this afternoon to carry out their plans. Two men boarded a skiff and rowed to the middle of the river where their boathouses are lodged. This was a perilous task but they emulated George Washington when he crossed the Delaware for they escaped coming in contact with a single piece of floating ice. It was the plan of the men to attempt to start the engines in some of the launches. They met with little success and returned ashore.
In all probability a special meeting of the club will be called late this afternoon and an organized effort will be launched to rescue the boathouses and boats. It is believed that if immediate action is not taken that everything will be lost during another ice jam which may come anytime.
UPDATE: March 15, 1919
The boathouses which became lodged in the middle of the Mississippi River below the Bay State mills early Friday afternoon face destruction for the ice is piling in around the string of buildings and the heavy fog has made rescue work practically impossible. Members of the Winona Motor Boat Club are exerting most of their efforts today toward saving the string of boathouses which have not broken loose from their moorings, but which are endangered by the swift rush of ice down the stream.
Strain Grows
There is little chance of saving the string of boathouses in the channel, according to veteran rivermen, for the rain of the last 24 hours has honeycombed the ice and it is breaking away and coming downstream in great quantities. The boathouses act as a barrier to the ice and it is believed that as the ice piles up the strain will become too heavy on the structures and they will be crushed.
Cable and Tractor Suggested
The only solution to the problem of saving the boathouses is the use of a long cable which could be attached to the boathouses and then attached to a motor truck, or a tractor on the banks of the river. In this way it is believed that the boathouses could be towed to safety. The cable is not yet available, however, and this plan may be abandoned.
UPDATE: March 17, 1919
“There is still hope that the boats and boathouses carried away by the ice last week may still be recovered.”
That was the optimistic statement made this afternoon by one of the men who was in the rescue party which worked all day Sunday. The boats have floated down as far as Blacksmith’s Slough across from Homer.
Four of the craft have been rescued, but the other 14 are still hemmed in by the heavy ice which has jammed in the slough. A party under the direction of Herman Duncan with a powerful launch was doing all in its power this afternoon to save the remaining 14 boats and houses from total destruction.
Because of the heavy jam of ice it has been impossible to remove the boats from the houses. The Hardwick launch has been damaged somewhat, but aside from that, no other losses have as yet been reported.
The reason there is hope retained for the recovery of the boats is the belief that the boom to which they were fastened has lodged against the dam in the slough across from Homer and will remain there even though the ice goes out.
One rescue was accidentally made Sunday afternoon by the boathouse and launch owned by Harry Youmans. After it had floated down to La Moille the craft was captured and the launch was driven back to Winona on its own power. The house was moored to the bank near La Moille. The other boats which have been saved since the boom gave way on Friday afternoon are:
The houseboat belonging to Pau. Kemp, saved by Kemp and a crew Friday evening. The launch owned by Ora Clark aided in this rescue work.
The boathouse and launch of Dr. E. S. Muir brought out of the jam by the crew which aided in bringing the Kemp boathouse to shore.
The boathouse owned by Herman Duncan was saved Sunday afternoon by the rescue party near Homer. Duncan’s launch was not in the house when it broke away.
UPDATE: March 18, 1919
The boathouses and launches which broke away from the bank last Friday afternoon were recaptured when they separated late Monday afternoon.
They were then lodged in Blacksmith Slough across from the village of Homer when the boom to which they were fastened broke into two parts. One section of houses floated away with the wind but was later captured and securely tied by the rescue party near the La Moille quarry. The rest of the houses were fastened near Gibbs Island, almost opposite Trempealeau village.
All day today the rescue party was working to make the fastenings more secure and adjusting the crafts so that no more damage could be done. None of the men who are engaged in the work are expected home until late this evening.