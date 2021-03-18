Throwback Thursday: Eighteen boathouses swept down river, endangered in ice jam

Some of the best motorboats that ply on the upper Mississippi river are housed in the boathouses which are wedged in the ice in the middle of the river. Boats and boat bouses belonging to Harry Youmans and Dr. B.S. Muir are among those that “ran wild.” Each of the boats represents several thousand dollars and they are said to be the best boats owned by any members of the club.

Mr. Youmans reached the scene of the accident soon after the boathouses broke loose. With the aid of rivermen, be was making an effort this afternoon to save the craft. Dr. Muir is out of the city but friends are attempting to rescue his boat before it is caught in a heavy jam and completely destroyed.

One by one, members of the boat club reached the scene of the trouble this afternoon and each was surprised to find his boathouse and boat among the flotilla in the middle of the river. It struck some of the members humorously while others took the matter seriously and advanced suggestions to how they might corral their trusty old watercraft.

Efforts to Tow Fruitless