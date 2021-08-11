Throwback Thursday: Early Winona executive lost life in Mississippi

"I started to see if I could not get hold of him, when I heard a scream, and looking up I saw Miss Farrington out in the middle of the airhole, rapidly going down stream. Hoping Carey might get out, and knowing that Miss Farrington could not without assistance, I started to run along the airhole and keep pace with her, which taxed my speed to its uttermost. She kept drawing nearer and nearer to the edge of the ice.

"Finally, I came to a point a little ahead of her, where the current seemed to go under the ice. Realizing that if she were saved it must be here, I crawled out to the edge of the ice, and fortunately was able to catch her by the fur cape she had on. But she went under the ice and almost pulled me in with her.

"I got- her head out from under the ice but was afraid to try and lift her out for fear the ice would give away.

"When the accident happened I had shouted for help. Some men in Trempealeau heard me. Seizing a lantern and a pair of lines they came to my assistance. With their help I got Miss Farrington out and placing her in my sleigh, drove to the hotel, where she was put to bed and proper restoratives administered.

"Carey's body was never found. A reward of $500 was offered for it and hundreds of holes were cut in the ice in vain attempts to find it.