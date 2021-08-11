Throwback Thursday: Early Winona executive lost life in Mississippi

In 1864, when the paper was the Republican, one of its proprietors lost his life in the Mississippi while sleighing from Winona to Trempealeau with his fiancée. He was Sheldon Carey, who had purchased Walter G. Dye's interest in The Republican in April 1864, before he was 21 years old.
Carey had been connected with the paper in various capacities for several years and had eventually become foreman of the composing room. In September 1864, he took charge of the counting room and a man by the name of Col. W.W. Williams succeeded him as foreman.
On Dec. 28, 1864, Carey and Williams took their girls for a sleighride across the frozen Mississippi, intending to go to Trempealeau. When darkness descended they became lost and Carey and his fiancée, Miss Mary Worthington, accidentally drove into open water and Carey drowned.
Tragic Night
One of the best descriptions of the events of that tragic night is found in a newspaper article of many years later, when Col; Williams described both Winona in 1864 and the accident to a Minneapolis newspaper reporter.
In this interview, Col. Williams said:
"Few persons who have not had a personal experience realize the conditions in a small frontier town in the northwest during the long, cold winters when it is isolated from the outside world, as Winona was at the time of Carey's drowning. Thrown largely on their own resources so far as amusements are concerned, everybody got acquainted with everybody. There were no class distinctions.
"During those months, Winona was cut off from the east, save by a daily stage line which ran from La Crosse to St. Paul, so that the Mississippi River was the great artery of commerce in the winters as well as in the summer, prior to the completion of the railroad from McGregor to St. Paul by way of Austin, Owatonna and Faribault. This business assumed gigantic proportions and was immensely profitable.
"Efforts were made to get in all the supplies needed in the Northwest, including Manitoba, while the river was open. But this was not always possible, and the river often froze up with a lot of supplies en route for forts and Indian agencies.
"The supplies were distributed as far as Montana points and consisted largely of groceries, grain, cattle, salt, meat and hay.
Town of 3,500
"At the time of Carey s drowning Winona had about 3,500 population. The only railroad was the Winona & St. Peter, running from Winona to Rochester.
"Carey was engaged to Miss Mary A. Farrington of Winona. Her most intimate friend was Miss Fanny White. Carey and myself being associated together in business and also being friends, the four of us were naturally thrown together a great deal. We had taken several sleighrides together.
"On the afternoon of Dec. 28, we started for Trempealeau. Carey was driving his own horse, a spirited, well-trained animal taught to rely entirely upon her driver, to which fact I attribute his death, as I do not believe that an ordinary horse would have deliberately trotted off the ice into the water as she did.
"We had been driving quite rapidly for some time, and I thought we ought to be near our destination. I was in the lead, and looking across the river I saw some lights, and said to Carey, 'That must be Trempealeau over there.
"He said, 'Why, yes, it is; we have taken the wrong road.'
"'Well,' I said, 'what shall we do?'
"'Pull for the lights,' he replied. I then said, 'I have never been here before on the ice. You were here last Saturday; perhaps you had best go ahead.'
"So he took the lead. We had. driven perhaps half a mile when I saw his horse fall. My first impression was that she had slipped upon the ice, but that was dispelled in an instant by the splash of the water and I knew they were in the river.
"Stopping my horse upon the edge of the air hole I got but to see if I could be of any assistance. It was just getting dark and was very cold. I could see' the horse by the glimmer upon the water. She swam right off across the air hole and then came back, the force of the current carrying her some distance below where she went in.
Girl Rescued
When she came back, Carey was with her. I could not see him, but I could hear him. 'Where is Mary?' I asked.
"In agonizing tones he replied, 'Oh, God, I don't know!'"
"I started to see if I could not get hold of him, when I heard a scream, and looking up I saw Miss Farrington out in the middle of the airhole, rapidly going down stream. Hoping Carey might get out, and knowing that Miss Farrington could not without assistance, I started to run along the airhole and keep pace with her, which taxed my speed to its uttermost. She kept drawing nearer and nearer to the edge of the ice.
"Finally, I came to a point a little ahead of her, where the current seemed to go under the ice. Realizing that if she were saved it must be here, I crawled out to the edge of the ice, and fortunately was able to catch her by the fur cape she had on. But she went under the ice and almost pulled me in with her.
"I got- her head out from under the ice but was afraid to try and lift her out for fear the ice would give away.
"When the accident happened I had shouted for help. Some men in Trempealeau heard me. Seizing a lantern and a pair of lines they came to my assistance. With their help I got Miss Farrington out and placing her in my sleigh, drove to the hotel, where she was put to bed and proper restoratives administered.
"Carey's body was never found. A reward of $500 was offered for it and hundreds of holes were cut in the ice in vain attempts to find it.
"The next morning, I went down to look at the place. I found an air hole, nearly a mile in length and about 100 feet in width, caused by the Trempealeau debouching into the Mississippi so rapidly that the water could not freeze."