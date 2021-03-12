Throwback Thursday: Dutch elm disease spreading in Winona

This story originally appeared on July, 14, 1974 in the Winona Daily News.
Ceratocystis ulmi, better known as Dutch elm disease, has become a major problem in cities throughout the country and Winona is taking measures to head off the disease before it reaches epidemic proportions here.
City forester Bruce Fuller heads a program aimed at keeping the disease under control. He has a big job.
Winona is blessed with hundreds of beautiful old trees but many are elms susceptible to the disease.
Now is the time of year when the disease begins to show up in this area and Fuller has recorded 43 cases in the city, plus several others in the immediate area — Goodview, Homer and nearby Wisconsin. Fuller estimates the city will have about 80 cases before the summer is over.
In the last three years, the annual number of cases has doubled in the city, causing concern by local officials.
“If we can keep the number of cases at 100 or less, we’ll have no problem,” fuller says. “That will mean we’re keeping the disease from spreading too fast.”
Dutch elm disease can spread fast and an epidemic could denude some of the older sections of Winona in a matter of months — green canopied Broadway could lose its charm if those giant elms fell victim to the fungus.
The fungus is spread in two ways. In one, a little beetle carries the fungus from tree to tree. There are two beetles — the American elm bark beetle and the European elm bark beetle that spread the fungus. The beetles feed on dead wood in elm bark. When they feed on a diseased tree, the fungus sticks to their body and is deposited on healthy trees when the bug moves.
The second way the disease spreads is through the root system. Infected roots often mingle with roots of healthy trees — especially when the trees are planted in boulevard rows such as many in the city — and the disease is passed on readily and quickly spreads to the entire tree.
Examples of both these transmissions are readily seen on Broadway and on the west end of Lake Boulevard.
What can be done?
Once a tree has the disease there’s only one thing to be done: remove and burn it.
Winona has an ordinance that calls for the removal of a diseased tree within 10 days of notification from the city forester. The law requires all diseased trees to be removed and burned and, if private property owners fail to comply, the city is empowered to do the job and the property owner must pay the expense.
It is also against the law to keep any elm wood: for longer than 30 days without a written permit from the forester. Permits are issued after the wood is inspected and no signs of beetle or disease infestations are found.
Winona’s program for Dutch elm disease, required by state law, is threefold.
Early detection and rapid removal of the trees is the first, step. By finding diseased trees and isolating them, Fuller’s crews can keep the disease in check.
Sanitation is also a big factor. The city carries on a major program of trimming and pruning to eliminate the dead wood that provides homes for the beetles.
The use of the: chemical agent Vapam also comes under the sanitation phase. Vapam is a herbicide that is used to isolate infected trees from neighbors. “Vapam is sprayed between healthy and diseased trees. It kills everything it comes in contact with, sinking down to the roots of the trees and; killing the portions that might come in contact with the disease. A Vapam layer will keep the roots of the trees from spreading the disease but, after a matter of days, grass and. other vegetation can return to normal with no after-effects.
The final phase is removing the elms from the city. Eventually, all the elm trees in the city will be replaced with other, species of trees.
“We are using several different kinds now,” Fuller says, including oaks, maples and ash.
“When we plant boulevards now in new areas, we don’t use just one species of tree like they did when the elms of Winona were planted,” he said. “We do this to protect against a disease like this in the future.
“If there are maples and oaks on a street, planted alternately, a disease that wipes out one or the other won’t leave the street bare,” he adds.
The city program actually has a fourth phase that could be tabbed public assistance. While the forester and his crews constantly look for trees showing telltale signs of the disease, they also rely on citizens to report sick-looking elms.
At, this stage of the summer, the first signs to look for are wilting, drying leaves or perhaps leaves turning bright yellow. These signs, called flagging, indicate that the fungus might be at work.
There are actually three fungi that can affect elm trees and a laboratory test is required to determine Dutch elm disease for sure — locally it can be completed in three days with another confirming test supplied by the University of Minnesota about a week later.
As soon as a tree is suspected of having the disease, people in the area should contact the Winona Park-Recreation Department so the forester can make the necessary tests. From then on the action taken depends on the test results — a positive test means the tree must go.
At present, there is no cure for the disease and prospects aren’t good for one in the near future. The disease has ravaged Europe for years and nothing has been developed either there or in this country that is practical.
Programs throughout the country are similar to Winona’s in trying to isolate cases and keep the spread of the disease from epidemic proportions. With diligent efforts by the local foresters and assistance from Winona residents, the program has a better than even chance of success.
Editor’s note: Within a few years Dutch elm disease virtually wiped out elms in the city. A large number of American ash were planted to replace the fallen giants only for them to fall victim to the emerald ash borer as they reached maturity nearly 40 years later.