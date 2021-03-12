Throwback Thursday: Dutch elm disease spreading in Winona

The fungus is spread in two ways. In one, a little beetle carries the fungus from tree to tree. There are two beetles — the American elm bark beetle and the European elm bark beetle that spread the fungus. The beetles feed on dead wood in elm bark. When they feed on a diseased tree, the fungus sticks to their body and is deposited on healthy trees when the bug moves.

The second way the disease spreads is through the root system. Infected roots often mingle with roots of healthy trees — especially when the trees are planted in boulevard rows such as many in the city — and the disease is passed on readily and quickly spreads to the entire tree.

Examples of both these transmissions are readily seen on Broadway and on the west end of Lake Boulevard.

What can be done?

Once a tree has the disease there’s only one thing to be done: remove and burn it.

Winona has an ordinance that calls for the removal of a diseased tree within 10 days of notification from the city forester. The law requires all diseased trees to be removed and burned and, if private property owners fail to comply, the city is empowered to do the job and the property owner must pay the expense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}