Throwback Thursday: Dr. Guy E. Maxwell, Teachers College president, dies of pnemonia

This story originally appeared on Jan. 4, 1939, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Dr. Guy E. Maxwell, 68, president of the Winona Teachers College for nearly 35 years, died suddenly at Winona General Hospital Tuesday shortly before midnight after a relapse in illness from pneumonia for the last week.
Dr. Maxwell had been ill at his home with a cold and when his condition became worse he was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning. He developed a high fever in the afternoon but improved slightly in the evening until he suffered the relapse at 11:45 p. m. and died shortly thereafter.
He had been suffering from diabetes and heart disease for many years but always had been active in his office as president of the college and in Winona civic affairs.
His death, coming unexpectedly, brought his long tenure as president of the college to a close six months before his retirement was to have occurred under the state laws next June. Applications for the presidency of the college for a successor to Dr. Maxwell were asked Saturday and will be received during January. A successor is to be named by the State Teachers College Board from applications being accepted by Dr. John G. Rockwell, state commissioner of education, on March 14.
President Maxwell’s death deprived him of the pleasure of seeing the dedication of his latest achievement for the college he served, the new $100,000 Winona Teachers College library building at Sanborn and Washington streets, which his efforts brought about. The library building is nearing completion and dedication probably will take place this spring or summer.
Greatest Growth
For almost half of the life of the 78-year-old Winona Teachers College, President Maxwell has been its guiding head and it was during those latter years that the school enjoyed its greatest growth.
Achievements which loom large in his administration are varied and range from an extensive building program to the acquisition of an athletic field, complete with lighting for night events, seating facilities and fencing. The athletic field was named Maxwell Field in his honor in 1935. His plans for extension of the plant and the construction of a fieldhouse in the future when funds permit were intended to make the Winona Teachers College one of the most advanced schools in the state for the preparation of physical education and health instructors.
All the brick structures, including the library, which now house the college have been built or acquired largely as a result of Dr. Maxwell’s efforts. When the library building appeared beyond hope because of lack of funds, Dr. Maxwell enlisted his efforts with renewed vigor to make the realization of his dream for an enlarged school come true. Through his efforts $50,000 was obtained from public-spirited Winonans for the building.
Provided Scholarships.
It was his ideas and organizing ability that made possible the $32,000 memorial organ installed in the present College Hall as a joint memorial of all graduates in place of memorials left by the various classes which were destroyed when the old college main building was burned in 1922. This is a unique feature among teachers’ colleges of the country.
Dr. Maxwell also was responsible for the accumulation of college scholarships and loan funds, the expansion of the curriculum and the raising of the level from that of a high school to full college accreditation.
Paralleling the tangible achievements are others, less tangible, including impressions made on thousands of students who during more than a third of a century have lived and worked from one to four years under Dr. Maxwell’s dynamic, spirited regime.
Dr. Maxwell became president of the college on August 1, 1904, after having been associated with the college for four years prior to that time. He succeeded Jesse F. Millspaugh.
Dr. Maxwell’s election to the presidency of the institution was unanimous, and a tribute from the Historical Sketch Book of 1910 paid him this respect: “We are yet too close to President Maxwell’s administration to pass judgment on it, but in a quiet and effective manner much has already been done.” The intervening years have borne out the promise of the man who even then was highly esteemed in educational circles for his advanced ideas on college education, and Dr. Maxwell today is among those educators recognized in Who’s Who.
Studied at Hamline.
Support Local Journalism
He was born at Forest City, Ill., on September 10, 1870, the son of Henry Clay and Mary Barnett Maxwell. He received his bachelor of arts degree at Hamline University at St. Paul in 1893, and an honorary doctor of education degree in 1929. His master’s degree was achieved at Columbia in 1899 and he was awarded a doctor of philosophy degree by Miami University in 1920.
He began his career as an educator as principal of the Herman, Minn., schools from 1893 to 1895 and was principal of the Marinette, Wis., High School from 1895 to 1898. From Marinette, he came to Winona as principal of the elementary department of the Normal School where he served in that capacity from 1900 until 1904 when he was selected as president.
He was president three times of the American Association of Teachers Colleges and its predecessors, was a delegate to the general conference of Methodist churches at Des Moines, Iowa, in 1920, a member of the national council of Y. M. C. A. associations, and a life member of the National Education Association in his career of national service.
Dr. Maxwell was a member of Central Methodist Church of Winona since he first came to Winona, and for 15 years he was superintendent of the Sunday school early in his residence here. For more than 20 years he was a member of the board of trustees of the church and had been president oi the board for many years.
He was president of the Winona Association of Commerce in 1921 and a charter member of the Rotary club. For the last few years he had been an honorary member of Rotary. He was one of the oldest members from the standpoint of length of membership in the Saturday Night Club and notices sent to members in Tuesday’s mail stated Dr. Maxwell was to have read the paper at next Saturday’s meeting.
He became affiliated with the Winona Masonic Lodge No. 18, A. F.&A.M. here in 1908 and had been active in its affairs during his life membership, being a 32nd degree Mason.
During the summer of 1936, Dr. Maxwell was a delegate to the international education conference in Japan, and his’ projected trip into China following attendance at the conference was prevented by the outbreak of the Japanese-Chinese war. The previous year he had taken a cruise over the North Cape route to the Scandinavian countries and northern Russia.
Survivors.
Dr. Maxwell married Jeanette R. Evans of St. Paul on June 24, 1896, and his wife and three sons and his mother survive him. His mother is residing at Marshall, Minn., where Dr. Maxwell motored to spend last Thanksgiving day. Sons are Robert Evans Maxwell of Chicago, and Richard Barnett and Eugene Everett of Winona.
Also surviving are two sisters, Mrs. Harry Simon of Marshall and Mrs. Owen J. Clark of Amarillo, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are not complete but services will be conducted at the Central Methodist Church, with Dr. H. D. Henry officiating, Friday at 3 p. m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Classes at Winona Teachers college were excused today in tribute to the memory of the late president and will resume tomorrow. School will be closed Friday afternoon, however, because of the funeral.
Tribute by Sauer.
The Rev. Alfred W. Sauer, resident director of the Winona Teachers College, paid tribute to Dr. Maxwell in the following brief statement:
“As resident director, I have been associated with Dr. Maxwell for over a year and have found him to be a man of splendid character, excellent training and high ideals. He is recognized among the schoolmen of the state as a prominent professional and educational leader. Under his administration, the Winona Teachers College has become one of the outstanding schools of the state. It has been a pleasure for me to work with him as resident director.”
Dr. Samuel L. Parish, pastor emeritus of Central Methodist church, said of the late Teachers College president: “Dr. G.E. Maxwell was a superb friend, a safe and sane counselor, a superior churchman, and a dependable spiritual leader, and characterized in his whole life the noblest personality. “
The Rev. H. D. Henry, pastor of the church, said: “In the passing of Dr. Guy E. Maxwell the entire community is stunned with sorrow. No more eloquent tribute can be paid to any man. When we have a little time to recover we shall find an irreparable loss in the life of the college, city and church. Dr. Maxwell was a life we cannot replace. He had earned the large affection which this community bestowed upon him through his sterling character, his quiet unassuming bearing, his extreme faithfulness to any responsibility. His handiwork will be everywhere. His immortality will be assured for years to come through his services to youth in college, and his participation in every good work in the city. Dr. Maxwell will need no eulogy. His life in this community constitutes a service so well done that no one dares add or subtract. It lays a heavy responsibility on all to be worthy of his investment in the entire city and state.”
