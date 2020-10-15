Throwback Thursday: Dr. Guy E. Maxwell, Teachers College president, dies of pnemonia

“As resident director, I have been associated with Dr. Maxwell for over a year and have found him to be a man of splendid character, excellent training and high ideals. He is recognized among the schoolmen of the state as a prominent professional and educational leader. Under his administration, the Winona Teachers College has become one of the outstanding schools of the state. It has been a pleasure for me to work with him as resident director.”

The Rev. H. D. Henry, pastor of the church, said: “In the passing of Dr. Guy E. Maxwell the entire community is stunned with sorrow. No more eloquent tribute can be paid to any man. When we have a little time to recover we shall find an irreparable loss in the life of the college, city and church. Dr. Maxwell was a life we cannot replace. He had earned the large affection which this community bestowed upon him through his sterling character, his quiet unassuming bearing, his extreme faithfulness to any responsibility. His handiwork will be everywhere. His immortality will be assured for years to come through his services to youth in college, and his participation in every good work in the city. Dr. Maxwell will need no eulogy. His life in this community constitutes a service so well done that no one dares add or subtract. It lays a heavy responsibility on all to be worthy of his investment in the entire city and state.”