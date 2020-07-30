Throwback Thursday: Diary documents hardship of Winona's settlers

Dr. Childs formed a party, chartered the wood-boat, reloaded their goods, got on board and set the bow of the boat down the river along the west bank of the slough and landed near Johnson’s shanty four days after they had passed up. Dr. Childs looks 10 years older than when I saw him five days ago at La Crosse.

Asiatic cholera

“May 28th — It is now a little more than three weeks since the arrival of the first boat, and already our register contains the names of six who have died, and another one is past hope of recovery. The real Asiatic cholera is here. A young man died after an illness of only eight hours.

A little niece of Dr. Childs, a sweet child of about 12 summers, had come 2,000 miles, from New York by way of Cleveland, Cincinnati and St. Louis, and had been out in the woods on the night of the arrival of the first party. The child died of the measles in Johnson’s shanty.

“There is much sickness and suffering in the little shanty, made of a few boards, on the mound at the landing at the foot of the street. (Now Johnson Street.)

For storing goods