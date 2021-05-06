Throwback Thursday: Dakota man, 82, claims to be the oldest settler of Winona County

Fought Under Sherman.

“In 1863 I enlisted in the 30th Wisconsin Regiment and was mustered out October 1865. Our regiment was part of the 17th Army Corps, under Sherman. We hung 17 guerillas on the Commons of Louisville and captured their leader, the notorious outlaw Quantrell with two other officers in a tobacco shed near Bowling Green, Kentucky. Quantrell was wounded at the time. I was one of the guards over him while there and at Louisville. I waited on him and often conversed with him. My brother Oliver was fatally wounded in the battle of Nashville at the time the 7th Minnesota captured a battery, one of the guns being the cannon that exploded at a Fourth of July celebration at Trempealeau. It is now an exhibition at the Levee Park in Winona.

“Shortly after the war while on a hunting trip in the Arkansas River country, we stopped at a log cabin. A woman came to the door — I asked her if we could get a dozen or so of eggs. The woman laughed and spit tobacco juice, kept on laughing and spitting. Finally, she said, “Eggs! Why we never see eggs here, except in the spring when the wild turkeys build their nests.”

Found Giant Skeletons.

“In 1866 I started to ‘run the river’ and in 1867 was made pilot on floating rafts, afterward was second pilot on the Latrone, Kit Carson, Frank and other boats.