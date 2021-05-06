Throwback Thursday: Dakota man, 82, claims to be the oldest settler of Winona County

This story originally appeared on October 23, 1926, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Who was the first white settler of Winona County?
History gives attention to Nathan Brown and Willard Bunnell, each having settled in what is now Winona County in 1849.
But James Doville, residing in the Village of Dakota says his father, John Doville, was the first white settler of Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, and Winona County, Minnesota, and he has facts to support his contention. This discovery was made through the efforts of Paul Thompson, local historian.
John Doville was a Frenchman born In France, who know only his native tongue and therefore could converse with but French-speaking people. He came to this country, and later in 1838 with his wife and young child, journeyed up the river from Prairie du Chien and settled in Trempealeau. Ten years later, in 1848, with his family of five children, he crossed the Mississippi River and located on a piece of land in Cedar Valley, some two miles back from the river. Here the family made its home for 18 years, until two years after the death of the father in 1864.
On this land in 1848, with but one horse to plow and cultivate with, they raised from 20 to 30 baskets of sod corn, most of it being squaw corn which they made into hominy. The next season, in 1849, they raised some 20 bushels of wheat.
Home Here Since 1848
So James Doville considers Winona County his home since 1848 when his father brought him to Cedar Valley when he was but a boy of four years of age. This, Mr. Thompson says, makes him the oldest living settler in the county of Winona. Many of his friends consider him the oldest living pioneer in Southern Minnesota.
Since his boyhood, he has been a pilot on the river, tracklayer, and in late years a barber. His health is good despite his advanced age of 82.
Born In Trempealeau 1844.
James Doville’s grandfather, James Reed was of Scotch descent, a Kentuckian by birth. In 1836, of four years previous to his settling in Trempealeau, he located on the Minnesota side of the Mississippi River, near where Reeds Landing is now located. (He was no relation of Charles Reed who afterward founded Reeds Landing.) Here James Reed hunted, trapped and traded with the Indians. Afterwards he built a shanty at the mouth of the Zumbro River, stopping there but a short while.
In the early forties, he was United States farmer to the Wabasha tribe and as Custodian built a log house to store their supplies, the first house built by a white man on Wabasha Prairie.
James Doville himself was born in Trempealeau in 1844. His mother, Elizabeth, a quarter breed, was a daughter of Reed’s first wife. She was also a cousin to the wife of the famous Indian chief, Decorah.
An Early Experience.
James Doville relates how a half-breed Sioux chief, Curly Morgan, gave him his infant daughter, when James wan but a little tot.
“Chief Morgan came to our house saying his little girl was hungry. Mother got something for her to eat and placing it on a plate asked me to hand it to the little girl, which I did.
The chief, pointing to me, then said to mother that his daughter should be mine to be my future wife. Afterward, the girl often referred to me as her man. Years passed — when I was in the army, a man by the name of Nash, accidentally (he claimed) shot and killed this girl while she was threshing out wild rice into a canoe on the Trempealeau bottoms. Nash was given 24 hours to leave the country.
Whites Lived Like Indians.
“In the early days, the whites lived in about the same manner as the Indians. Up to the time I was seven years old, I understood only French and Indian. Now, after all these years, I have about forgotten my French and Indian, at least how to talk it.
In the later fifties, with my Uncle John, the only son of grandpa Reed, I made many trips up the Black River in Wisconsin hunting deer, bear and other game, then very plentiful. After the Civil War John had a sad accident. He was resting the butt end of his rifle on the stump of a fallen tree when it slipped and struck the ground. The gun discharged, the ball entering his thigh, passing up and around his body and lodging near the spine. He lived about three months. I am satisfied he could have been saved by modern surgery.
Fought Under Sherman.
“In 1863 I enlisted in the 30th Wisconsin Regiment and was mustered out October 1865. Our regiment was part of the 17th Army Corps, under Sherman. We hung 17 guerillas on the Commons of Louisville and captured their leader, the notorious outlaw Quantrell with two other officers in a tobacco shed near Bowling Green, Kentucky. Quantrell was wounded at the time. I was one of the guards over him while there and at Louisville. I waited on him and often conversed with him. My brother Oliver was fatally wounded in the battle of Nashville at the time the 7th Minnesota captured a battery, one of the guns being the cannon that exploded at a Fourth of July celebration at Trempealeau. It is now an exhibition at the Levee Park in Winona.
“Shortly after the war while on a hunting trip in the Arkansas River country, we stopped at a log cabin. A woman came to the door — I asked her if we could get a dozen or so of eggs. The woman laughed and spit tobacco juice, kept on laughing and spitting. Finally, she said, “Eggs! Why we never see eggs here, except in the spring when the wild turkeys build their nests.”
Found Giant Skeletons.
“In 1866 I started to ‘run the river’ and in 1867 was made pilot on floating rafts, afterward was second pilot on the Latrone, Kit Carson, Frank and other boats.
“In 1872 I quit the river and went to -work on the grade and at tracklaying for the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad. While working on the grade through the village of Richmond they uncovered some giant skeletons of the Mound Builders or Indians. A scientist from St. Louis who heard of the discovery came to Richmond. I worked with him gathering up and helping sort the bones. He claimed it was a Mound Builder’s cemetery. The bodies were buried separately and in regular rows. Two giant skeletons were from seven to eight feet long, their jaws at the wide part being from seven to eight inches across. Besides stone hammers, flint spearheads and arrow points, we found a piece of hard copper of diamond shape with sharp corners. It was one-eighth of an inch thick and 6 inches long. Where it came from and what it could have been used for was not known.”
Plays the Fiddle.
“For five years I farmed on the ridge, where my wife, Ann Donehower died. For 36 years I have lived in the village of Dakota, 20 years of that time a barber. For many years I have played the fiddle and at the age of 82 still play for Saturday night dances. In my day I could fiddle some, even if I do say so myself.
“Old-timers tell me that I am the earliest living pioneer of Southern Minnesota. Since 1848 I have considered Minnesota and Winona County my home.”
Editor’s note: Doville died October 29, 1935, at his home in the village of Dakota at the age of 91.