Throwback Thursday: County's poor farm and jail 'Gateway to an Inferno' according to inspector

This story originally appeared on January 2, 1900, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The recent visit of Secretary Jas. F. Jackson of the State Board of Corrections and Charities to Winona was referred to at the time. In response to a request from The Republican, Mr. Jackson sends the following interview regarding the institutions visited while here. He says he wishes he might make a different report concerning the institutions of a county in which he has taken so much pride, and which number among its prominent citizens his father’s friends and his own friends. Mr. Jackson paints both the poor house and jail in . the very darkest colors, saying worse things about them than many persons would care to do. The interview follows:
“The Winona County poor house was visited Friday, Dec. 29 in company with Hon. F.L. Randall. The number of inmates was 11 men and three women, substantially the same number as at the time of my previous visit. All the inmates are physically or mentally infirm, the worst being 56 years of age who was without hands or feet. The next youngest was paralyzed. They were obliged to use wheeled chairs and four were over 82 years of age. On each visit, I was impressed with the fact that the inmates of this institution were more infirm than those of any other institution which I have visited in Minnesota.
“I was glad to notice that at least one bathtub had recently been placed in the building. It is especially needed for those who lacked the desire and ability to use primitive appliances .It is pleasant to be able to say that the superintendent and his wife appear to be considerate of the welfare of the inmates and to give them as good care as can be expected under the circumstances. All the inmates spoke pleasantly of the management, one of them saying: ‘The folks is all right. No one could do better.’
“In spite of the above statements, this is without question, the worst poor house in Minnesota. A poor house is intended for the care of people who are unable to care for themselves. In fact, it should be closely akin to a hospital in construction and management. It should provide separate and distinct quarters for the overseer’s family, for the male and female inmates. In this instance the overseer lives quite a distance from the building and communication may readily be had between the departments for the sexes.
“It should be two stories in height, with the dining room on the first floor, and easy stairs from the first to the second story. This building has the dining room in the basement with stairs that are difficult for well people to ascend. A poor house should be provided with facilities for heat, light and ventilation adaptable to the infirm character of the inmates. The rattletrap building has no facilities for ventilation except one-half window in rooms provided with one, and sometimes two beds.
“It is said that this poor house was constructed for a barn. It might have been fairly well built for that purpose, but the old, vermin-infested affair is the least adapted to its purposes of any poor house which I have visited in Minnesota. It is an abomination and a disgrace to the county of Winona.
“After leaving the poor house we proceeded to the county jail. Although it was a bright, beautiful morning we found an electric light burning in the prisoners’ corridor and it was necessary to strike matches to inspect the cells. The jail was erected years ago before anything was known of adapting jail construction to the purpose for which it was intended.
“There are 28 box cells; 14 on each floor, being placed seven on a side, back-to-back. The addition of a bathtub since my previous visit is a decided improvement and should be followed by other improvements which will provide light, sanitation, separation of criminals serving sentence and the classification of degrees of crime and age, and a proper place for witnesses.
“We found all the prisoners had the opportunity of freest intercourse. Although it was the middle of the forenoon, a number were on their cots in the dark cells. Such a jail is distinctly demoralizing and is an effective school of crime.
“The form of construction as such that it is necessary to heat the entire cell room although there might be few prisoners. Whereas a properly constructed jail would permit the heating of only such parts as might be needed, and the care of prisoners under such conditions would tend to improve rather than demoralize society.
“It is interesting to know that the fame of this jail has spread throughout the Northwestern States and the petty criminal cases are not unwilling to go to Winona and board on the county. A new and properly constructed jail would effect an economy in heating, saving in the cost of commitments and the board of those prisoners who seek commitment. It would also be a saving to Winona County to cease the education of criminals to prey upon the persons and property of its inhabitants.
“We found the cells properly provided with mattresses, blankets, sheets and pillowcases, all of which were in good condition. The ironwork in the walls was in more wholesome condition than on the occasion of my last visit. There was no indication that the prisoners were not well cared for by the sheriff, except that there might have been some advantage in classification if the second tier of cells were used for some of the prisoners but an effective classification is not possible in the one cell room of the Winona jail. The jail, in its way, is as disgraceful as the poor house, and more demoralizing.
“As a native of an adjoining county, I have been proud of Winona, its men. its public buildings and its parks. It was for us the ‘Gate City,’ but anyone visiting the jail and poor house only, would believe it to be the ‘Gateway’ to an inferno rather than to a garden spot of America.”