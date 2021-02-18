Throwback Thursday: County's poor farm and jail 'Gateway to an Inferno' according to inspector

This story originally appeared on January 2, 1900, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The recent visit of Secretary Jas. F. Jackson of the State Board of Corrections and Charities to Winona was referred to at the time. In response to a request from The Republican, Mr. Jackson sends the following interview regarding the institutions visited while here. He says he wishes he might make a different report concerning the institutions of a county in which he has taken so much pride, and which number among its prominent citizens his father’s friends and his own friends. Mr. Jackson paints both the poor house and jail in . the very darkest colors, saying worse things about them than many persons would care to do. The interview follows:

“The Winona County poor house was visited Friday, Dec. 29 in company with Hon. F.L. Randall. The number of inmates was 11 men and three women, substantially the same number as at the time of my previous visit. All the inmates are physically or mentally infirm, the worst being 56 years of age who was without hands or feet. The next youngest was paralyzed. They were obliged to use wheeled chairs and four were over 82 years of age. On each visit, I was impressed with the fact that the inmates of this institution were more infirm than those of any other institution which I have visited in Minnesota.