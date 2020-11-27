Throwback Thursday: County's first white settlers

This story originally appeared on Dec. 9, 1962, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
HOMER, Minn. — To Homer belongs the distinction of having the first permanent white settler in Winona County.
Willard Bradley Bunnell located here as a licensed trader with the Sioux of Wabasha’s band Aug. 20, 1849. His home was on the bank of the river at what now is Homer. It was built of logs and served as a trading post.
Soon afterward, in the middle 1850s, he began a fine house of hewn beans and walnut staircase that still stands today in Homer. Some years ago the Winona County Historical Society acquired it and the Society has begun restoring and furnishing it with pioneer furniture pieces.
For seven years prior to coming here, Bunnell had been living on the east side of the Mississippi River. He had been in La Crosse, where he met Myrick and Miller who built the cabin that became the nucleus of that city; he had been at Fountain City, and at Trempealeau, which was settled by James Reed.
Prior to that, Bunnell had been at Green Bay, Wis., with the Menominee and Chippewa Indians. The Sioux on the west side of the river were suspicious of him as a friend of their hereditary enemies, the Chippewas.
In order to gain their confidence he learned the Sioux language and adopted their style of dress while spending weeks with them on the Root River and its tributaries. He was the first white resident of this locality to explore the country back of the bluffs.
Following Bunnell’s death in 1861 at the age of 47, the splendid new house was occupied by his brother, Dr. Lafayette H. Bunnell, who had accompanied Willard to the area but had spent his time traveling extensively.
The present village of Homer, laid out in 1855 by the first settler, was first known as Bunnell’s Landing. But Bunnell changed it to Homer for his birthplace, Homer, N.Y. A post office was located in Bunnell’s house.
Preceding Bunnell, Francois de Chouquette also had located at the present village. It is believed he came soon after 1830. He had learned the blacksmith trade and thought he could be of use to soldiers and pioneers. Owing to raids of the Sauk and Fox Indians on the Sioux, he moved over to the head of what became known as Blacksmith’s Island, where he served the Wabasha Indians.
In the early 1840s, however, he became frightened by Indian raids. He took only his lighter effects, leaving forge, and anvil on the island, and fled to Prairie du Chien. Mention of him is made in the 1883 history of Winona County History in the writings of Dr. Bunnell.
Downriver from Homer, in Richmond Township, George Catlin, famous painter of North American Indians; left evidence of his stay in 1835 by painting his name in large red letters that could be seen for years afterward. The spot was called Catlin’s Rocks, afterward known as Richmond’s Landing. The painter had been stranded here by obstructing ice and was forced to winter in his boat.
Other settlements in the area, which soon disappeared as such, were Johnson’s Landing, about a mile below Homer, and Minneowah, where the first town election was held in 1853.
Homer once had a newspaper. The editor was Bob Norton.
In later history, a U.S. Fish Hatchery was built here in 1910. Hatching was in progress a short time but because of seepage difficulties, it was discontinued and instead the hatchery was used to hold rescued fish. That project was abandoned in 1953. During the rescue work, about 100 men operated out of Homer, a boon to the village. Fish were taken from the river and backwaters and kept in the tanks here until shipped, out for stocking purposes.
W. S. L. Christensen purchased on bid the 32 acres occupied by the hatchery and workmen’s cottages. The hatchery now is being converted to a St. Mary’s College experimental project.
The town hall where Homer Township people vote is located in Homer. The building- was originally the village school. When the new school was built the building was sold to the Woodmen lodge, then to the Social Club which held parties and dances, and subsequently to the township. An unsuccessful effort was made to move the town hall to a more central location in Cedar Valley some years ago.
