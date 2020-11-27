Throwback Thursday: County's first white settlers

This story originally appeared on Dec. 9, 1962, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

HOMER, Minn. — To Homer belongs the distinction of having the first permanent white settler in Winona County.

Willard Bradley Bunnell located here as a licensed trader with the Sioux of Wabasha’s band Aug. 20, 1849. His home was on the bank of the river at what now is Homer. It was built of logs and served as a trading post.

Soon afterward, in the middle 1850s, he began a fine house of hewn beans and walnut staircase that still stands today in Homer. Some years ago the Winona County Historical Society acquired it and the Society has begun restoring and furnishing it with pioneer furniture pieces.

For seven years prior to coming here, Bunnell had been living on the east side of the Mississippi River. He had been in La Crosse, where he met Myrick and Miller who built the cabin that became the nucleus of that city; he had been at Fountain City, and at Trempealeau, which was settled by James Reed.

Prior to that, Bunnell had been at Green Bay, Wis., with the Menominee and Chippewa Indians. The Sioux on the west side of the river were suspicious of him as a friend of their hereditary enemies, the Chippewas.