Throwback Thursday: Confidence in the calendar; 1932 dawns with firm footing, high expectations

This story originally appeared on Dec. 31, 1931, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.

The dawn of 1932 finds business in Winona more confident that the coming months will see a gradual upward trend more than at any time in 1931. A common feeling of optimism is reflected in the answers to questions asked business leaders here today in the annual business survey of The Republican-Herald.

Throughout the city and the surrounding communities, there is a decisive falling off of discussion of depression and a growing atmosphere of confidence. Business generally in December, as shown by bank debits and confidential reports, was on a par with 1930 and 1929. The volume of transactions by a number of large stores in Winona exceeded that of 1930, although the cash value of sales was less.

The year of 1931 has had a marked leveling effect throughout business. Price adjustments have been made, with extensive losses in some lines of business. In other fields, such as agriculture, there has been a slight strengthening of prices in some lines, while others have sunk to levels below the normal cost of production. The trend, however, has been gradually toward stabilization with a slight upward tone.

Manufacturers Hopeful.Manufacturers generally look hopefully toward better business in 1932. Surplus stocks have been marketed at a loss and the growing needs for replacement articles and new goods, they contend, should during the early months of the new year create an improved buying market from retailers. Volume buying has been more pronounced in recent orders for delivery after Jan. 1.

In the construction and building fields conditions still are uncertain. There is less winter building in the region this year than in any recent winter and there are but few large projects planned or announced.

Public construction, principally highways, leads by far the announced undertakings for 1932. The biggest of these in the immediate Minnesota territory are the paving of Highway No. 7 from The Arches to Eyota and the completion of paving on Highway No. 20 from Preston to the Iowa line. Grading work in the immediate territory includes the Stockton hill project. In Wisconsin, only one major highway project in the nearby counties, the bridge across the Chippewa River at Nelson, has been announced. The county program will be slightly curtailed In most nearby counties.

The possibility of extensive river transportation improvements in 1932 largely hinges on the action of the present session of Congress. Work on the $3,000,000 nine-foot channel dam at Alma has been, at least temporarily tied up by a railroad injunction. This project and another dam would doubtless get under way during the coming year if Congress should take favorable action.

Prices Adjusted.

In the transportation field, it is the general belief that much depends oa the outcome of the present wage conferences between railroads and railroad employees. The volume of repair work that has accumulated since the railroad shops have been operating with a skeleton crew would be sufficient to give employment to large crews. Manufacturers of automobiles during the past two months, have more than doubled their working forces and authorities in the motor world are predicting a large volume ol business for 1932.

In the retail field 1931 has seen marked adjustment of prices. There has been a steady downward trend until the buying power has been reflected in the report of bank debits for the year, which is approximately $14,000,000 less than in 1930. However the total debits of $72,000,000 in 1931 probably had a purchasing power equal to the total debits ot $96,000,000 in 1929, bankers explain.

Building permits for 1931 sunk to a new low record but contractors and dealers in building materials are looking forward to a revival of building, especially of homes in 1932. Present low real estate values, decrease in cost of materials and more favorable credit and financing inducements are pointed out as favorable to this type of construction.

Unemployment in Winona, the survey reveals, reached its peak early in October and there has been a slight increase in work since that time. Relief measures taken here have tended to stabilize employment and the purchasing power of the unemployed. Weather conditions have also been favorable to employment. There has also taken place during the past 12 months considerable adjustment In occupations. Many instances of men formerly employed in specialized fields going into business or obtaining other forms of work were revealed in the survey. There has also been some shifting of population from city to rural communities and farms.

Efficiency Increased.

A factor in the employment situation that cannot be discounted is the adoption of more efficient methods and the general curtailment of overhead by business. Many labor-saving adjustments have been made so that the downward trend of competitive prices can be met. Increased volume of work has also been performed by the same or a smaller number of employees in many instances. Production costs have also been reduced in manufacturing plants by utilization of former waste and by more efficient methods.

Adjustment of this type has come more slowly in agriculture than in industry and retailing and as a result farming generally has been hardest hit in 1931. However, such adjustments as took place in many businesses in 1930 are now gradually taking place in agriculture. Overhead costs are being reduced, production cut, and more efficient methods of marketing adopted. The volume of hogs, for instance, hauled to the Interstate Packing Co., by truck during the year more than doubled. New crops have also been added. The tobacco acreage, for instance, in Fillmore County has doubled and methods of improving its grade adopted.

Interest in improved farm methods has run high during 1931. The enrollment in 4-H Club work throughout the Winona territory exceeded any former year. Home projects among adult members also show a marked increase.

Educational and religious activities of 1931 did not. suffer seriously from the depression period. In fact, there has been a favorable trend toward these important phases of community life.

