Throwback Thursday: Confession solves murder mystery in Trempealeau County

Louis Munson, who has now confessed the crime, was also questioned by the jury and also later by the investigators.

He said on the morning of May 25, 1927, at 6 o’clock, he was standing on a hill overlooking the home of his brother and saw three men running after him. He knew, he said, his brother was being harmed, judging by the noise he heard, but did not offer any help and did not inform anyone because he thought he would be blamed for it.

It was on the basis of this statement that three neighbors of the slain man were later arrested, but released when it was found that no evidence existed against them connecting them with the crime.

Suspicion also fell on others in and near the neighborhood and the village of Eleva, and it was for this reason that the people of the village wanted the uncertainty cleared up and remove any lingering suspicious that the guilt lay anywhere else but where it belonged.

First blamed Klan

According to Mr. Sather, Munson — just before admitting his crime — blamed the Ku Klux Klan for the murder. Then be admitted that his story of seeing three men chasing his brother was false and that he himself had killed his brother. He then told why and how he did it.