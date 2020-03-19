Throwback Thursday: Confession solves murder mystery in Trempealeau County

This story originally was printed on March 29-30, 1929, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Eau Claire, Wis. (AP) — John Sather, Eau Claire detective, announced today that Louis Munson, 42, Eleva farmer held under observation at the Mendota asylum since December, had confessed that he killed his brother, Harold Munson, two years ago.
Munson did it, the detectives said they were told, “because God had ordered me to,” and because he wanted his brother’s farm and also wanted to marry a school teacher.
Sather and two Eleva men went to the asylum and there obtained the confession. The man’s brother was found slain in a drain ditch at the rear of his home where he lived alone, May 27, 1927. Louis lived on an adjoining farm.
In the opinion of the hospital staff at the Mendota asylum where he has been confined since Dec. 20 last year, Munson is criminally insane and should be confined for life in the hospital for criminally insane at Waupun.
Recommendations to this effect are expected to be made soon to the state board of control of Wisconsin.
At Independence, J.A. Markham, district attorney, said today that as long as Louis Munson was in the charge of the state board of control and believed by the board to be insane, there was no action that could be taken by the district attorney, but that if he is ever declared sane, murder charges will be brought against him.
Chose ‘Bible way’
Dissatisfied with the results of the original investigation; the town board engaged the services of an Eau Claire detective, John Sather, who after long investigation fixed the blame on Louis Munson and had him placed in the Mendota Institution.
There he made a confession one day to Mr. Sather and two Eleva men, John Emmerson and George Tollefson, that he had a dream in which God told him to kill his brother by fire, gun or iron rod, which he said was “the Bible way.”
He said he chose the iron rod. Louis admitted that one reason he wanted to kill his brother was that he could get the latter’s farm and marry a young school teacher of Eleva.
Munson’s confession that he killed his brother, because “God had commanded, his brother was a beast, and was deformed and should be off the earth,” is expected to clear away all suspicion from all on whom suspicion has fallen in the two-year investigation of the crime during which three of the murdered man’s neighbors were arrested, but released after questioning.
Inquest held
The inquest immediately following the murder was in charge of Coroner J. E. Rhode of Whitehall but no verdict was handed down by the jury, which gave much time to the investigation of the case.
Louis Munson, who has now confessed the crime, was also questioned by the jury and also later by the investigators.
He said on the morning of May 25, 1927, at 6 o’clock, he was standing on a hill overlooking the home of his brother and saw three men running after him. He knew, he said, his brother was being harmed, judging by the noise he heard, but did not offer any help and did not inform anyone because he thought he would be blamed for it.
It was on the basis of this statement that three neighbors of the slain man were later arrested, but released when it was found that no evidence existed against them connecting them with the crime.
Suspicion also fell on others in and near the neighborhood and the village of Eleva, and it was for this reason that the people of the village wanted the uncertainty cleared up and remove any lingering suspicious that the guilt lay anywhere else but where it belonged.
First blamed Klan
According to Mr. Sather, Munson — just before admitting his crime — blamed the Ku Klux Klan for the murder. Then be admitted that his story of seeing three men chasing his brother was false and that he himself had killed his brother. He then told why and how he did it.
When Munson was on the witness stand before the jury of inquest, he said that he and his slain brother had operated their farms, which adjoined each other, together, but they had failed to agree and had divided the property and that each lived alone on his respective farm.
Munson’s story of the murder act, according to Mr. Sather, went like this:
On the morning of May 25, 1927, Louis Munson, who lived alone on a farm near that of his brother’s, called at the latter’s house and when Harold came to the door partly dressed, he (Louis) struck him over the head with an iron bar. He said his brother did not fall until he had hit him over the head three times.
Asked what became of the iron, Munson said he threw it away and it is now in the hands of God.
Goes to barn singing
Munson told in his confession how he returned to his own house after committing the murder and was in his barn singing when Halversen (a neighbor) came to his place to put in a foundation for his milk machine.
Louis said he came near asking Halvorsen if he had seen anything unusual around his brother’s house as he passed, as it was then less than an hour since he had given the latter what proved his death blow, but be refrained from doing so.
Ed Hanson, member of a road crew on Highway 93, found the body.
Hanson was walking through the Munson yard when he noticed two feet apparently sticking up out of the ground a short distance from the rear of Munson’s new bungalow home. A closer investigation revealed the body of Munson lying in a ditch partly overgrown with grass. The body was lying face downward.
Later a closer investigation by the authorities showed that Munson’s skull had been crushed in with some heavy instrument. Sand found in the murdered man’s windpipe and nostrils indicated that he had fallen face downward in the ditch, in a helpless condition, and had died a short time afterward. Blood found on the walls of the north side of his house near the door where the attack occurred indicated he had made a desperate struggle to get to his feet
This was later corroborated by John Oien and Clarence Hanson of Chimney Rock, who driving past Munson’s house about 6:30 o’clock that morning — this was some time after the attack by Louis — saw Harold standing with his head against the wall of the house. As their glimpse of him was only a momentary one, they paid little or no attention to it for it appeared as though he was fumbling with the lock on that side of the house. Evidently, then, Harold was not dead when his brother had felled him the third time, as he confessed, but had managed to get up after his assailant had departed and stumbled over into the ditch where he died.
Other bloodstains wore found by county authorities on the door of the silo.
Munson was said to have cashed a check for $125 the day before the crime and one theory was that of robbery. A coroner’s inquest was held several days later but no arrests were immediately made. Several weeks later the board of supervisors of Trempealeau County offered a reward for any information leading to a solution of the murder mystery, but until Louis Munson’s confession, none was forthcoming.