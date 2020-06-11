Throwback Thursday: City was proud of Lake Winona crossing

The bridge has since been used for this class of service. It was found particularly useful in the summer of 1914, when the Huff street fill was in process of construction, during which work the wagon bridge was removed and this footbridge was the only way of getting over to the cemetery without going around the ends of the lake.

How much longer this bridge will continue safe for foot travelers is stated to be problematical, but it is safe at present and may possibly be kept in that condition for some time to come without heavy outlay.

Pride of Winona

The substantial Huff Street fill, with its brick-paved driveway and concrete walks at the side, and parked grade down to the water line, is at present the pride of Winonans and gives assurance of continued safe and good crossing of the lake in the future without outlay for repairs.

It was in the spring of 1915 that the bricked paving was laid on the fill, but crossing was delayed after that until the concrete span at the center of the fill, connecting the lower and upper lake, was completed.

This fill is now a part of the park system of Winona and is under the control of the park board. A first-class system of electric lighting was installed there last summer.