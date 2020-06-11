Throwback Thursday: City was proud of Lake Winona crossing

This story by Ridley F. Wright of the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News, was published March 9, 1918.
From a precarious brush scaffolding plank bridge on Grand Street to the present solid earth fill brick paved roadway on Huff Street, with parked sides, has been the history of transportation across Lake Winona from the city of the living to the city of the dead.
Improvement has been gradual and with the construction of the old streetcar bridge on Dacota Street, later made over into a footbridge, four years ago, two avenues of travel to Woodlawn Cemetery, Bluffside park or points south of Lake Winona are now available.
Comparatively few of the present-day residents of Winona recall the earliest footbridge across Lake Winona.
Undoubtedly, declare residents of Winona in the ‘80s, the construction of this footbridge by the late Captain Matt Marvin, at that time superintendent of the Woodlawn Cemetery, contributed in large degree to the demand for a bridge crossing Lake Winona that in the middle ‘80s became a reality in the construction of the wooden wagon bridge on Huff Street, which continued in service from that time until the summer of 1914, when the wagon bridge was taken out to be supplanted by the present Huff Street fill.
From the earliest days, the need of a bridge across Lake Winona had been felt. While Woodlawn Cemetery had been laid out in the pioneer days, there was no method of getting over there prior to 1881 except by going around the upper end or the lower end of Lake Winona or crossing by boat.
The biggest demand for such crossing came on Sunday afternoon, and on pleasant Sunday afternoons during the summer a row boat ferry was maintained, service on which could be obtained by payment of a small fee. A “Hello” across the water would bring the boat from one side of the lake to the other.
Bridge needed
Supt. Marvin, in connection with his work in charge of Woodlawn Cemetery, conceived the idea that some form of a bridge crossing would be appreciated, and so on his initiative undertook the construction of the brush pole plank bridge.
At that time a good deal of tree trimming had to be done in connection with the cemetery work, the brush was plentiful. As a starter for the, bridge this was dumped for some time across the lake on a line coming out at Grand Street on the city side This work was preliminary to the bridge construction.
In the spring of 1881, Mr. Marvin planted poles down through the brush at regular intervals in pairs, each pair being connected by a cross-bar.
Upon these bars two planks were laid side by side connecting the crossbars and furnishing a footbridge all the way across. In those days, lumber was much cheaper and more plentiful than at the present time, labor also was cheap, and the whole cost of the construction at the time was estimated by Mr. Marvin to have been around $300.
Of necessity the bridge was a little shaky and not particularly dependable. A person crossing ran some risk of getting wet feet, as the brush beneath the crossing planks was not sufflciencly thick to bear the weight of the planks when off their supports. Nevertheless the bridge for a time served its purpose. A notation in the scrap book of Mrs. Marvin states that on Decoration Day, 1881, 500 persons crossed on this bridge to Woodlawn Cemetery.
Vehicle crossing
The demand for a crossing over the lake that could be used by vehicles as well as pedestrians resulted in the building across the lake a few years later of the wagon bridge on Huff Street, which saw service for some 30 years before being replaced by the more solid fill there at present.
The city authorities found the maintenance of this bridge a constant expense, as every once in a while new planking was necessary. Toward the latter end of its existence, piles occasionally had to be replaced and one year the structure was rebuilt above the top of the piles. At the time the bridge was replaced by the fill it had become so badly used up that if the fill had not been provided it is declared a new bridge would have become necessary.
For 10 year, streetcar service was provided across Lake Winona, which was much appreciated by those using the service, but far from profitable to the street car company.
The patronage over the street car bridge, which was erected on Dakota Street in 1901, was never heavy, except on Sunday afternoons during the summer and fell far short of paying interest on the money which had been invested in the bridge.
It was constructed at a time when street car systems all over the country were giving attention to the building up of parks some distance out of the city on their lines and providing attractions that would induce the people to patronize the car service. Moving picture shows and band concerts were tried at Bluffside for a time, but were not found profitable.
In 1911, 10 years after its construction, the streetcar bridge was reported having become unsafe for heavy streetcar travel, and on the ground of safety first the operation of streetcars over this bridge was abandoned. It had been found a poor investment from the start and the company did not care to lose any more money in repairing the bridge.
For several years the bridge was not in use for any purpose except by pedestrians who cared to take the risk in crossing on the ties. In the spring of 1914, agitation commenced by the Woodlawn Cemetery association to plank the streetcar bridge for a footbridge bore fruit.
The streetcar company, glad to get rid of the bridge, deeded it over to the city of Winona for a consideration of $1 and the Woodlawn Cemetery Association and the Winona Park Board jointly paid the expense of planking the streetcar bridge and providing side railings in order to make it safe for crossing by pedestrians. This outlay was in the neighborhood of $700.
The bridge has since been used for this class of service. It was found particularly useful in the summer of 1914, when the Huff street fill was in process of construction, during which work the wagon bridge was removed and this footbridge was the only way of getting over to the cemetery without going around the ends of the lake.
How much longer this bridge will continue safe for foot travelers is stated to be problematical, but it is safe at present and may possibly be kept in that condition for some time to come without heavy outlay.
Pride of Winona
The substantial Huff Street fill, with its brick-paved driveway and concrete walks at the side, and parked grade down to the water line, is at present the pride of Winonans and gives assurance of continued safe and good crossing of the lake in the future without outlay for repairs.
It was in the spring of 1915 that the bricked paving was laid on the fill, but crossing was delayed after that until the concrete span at the center of the fill, connecting the lower and upper lake, was completed.
This fill is now a part of the park system of Winona and is under the control of the park board. A first-class system of electric lighting was installed there last summer.
At the south end of the fill is a small park where pedestrians may rest and enjoy the beauties of nature after crossing the fill. At the north end of the fill is Lake Park, extending east four blocks to Main Street. A fine park has been laid out along this stretch on the shore of Lake Winona, and a little later it is planned to build a bandstand at the Main Street end.
When the Lake Winona drainage plans are completed and the level of the lake lowered this park will be fine meadow land all through the summer, instead of being overflowed in times of high water.
