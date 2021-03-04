Throwback Thursday: Choate's store, other properties, sold to La Crosse investors

This story originally appeared on October 24, 1958, in the Winona Daily News
Winona’s oldest and largest retail store — the 97-year-old H. Choate & Co. — was sold this morning to a La Crosse group that also owns Gateway Transportation Co., and numerous other holdings.
Terms of the transaction were not divulged.
Purchased from the Hannibal Choate Estate and Charles A. Choate, properties figuring in the transaction include:
- The store and its inventory at 3rd and Center streets.
- The assets of the Choate Realty Co.
- Real estate and the building occupied by the Gamble Store just south of the Choate Block.
- The DX Service station property at 4th and Center streets.
- The building housing the Philip Baumann Agency, Inc.. 213 Center St.
New officers of H. Choate & Co. are Donald R. Holley, until today manager of the Montgomery Ward Store in La Crosse, who will serve as president; W. Leo Murphy and E.W. Murphy, president and secretary-treasurer, respectively, of the Gateway Transportation Co., and Bernard Coughlin, also associated with Gateway. W. Leo Murphy will be vice president, E. W. Murphy, secretary-treasurer, and Coughlin, assistant secretary-treasurer of the new firm.
At the employee level, no personnel changes are contemplated by the new management. The store employs about 87.
Since its founding in December 1861 by Hannibal Choate Sr. — father of Charles A. Choate and the late Hannibal Choate Jr. — the store and associated operations have been family-managed. Charles Choate, vice president of the firm since 1923, (Hannibal Choate Jr., was president when he died last January) said today that he will not be affiliated with the store under the new organization but will continue to maintain a residence in Winona.
Back in 1888 when the Choate Building at Third and Center streets was “The New Store on the Corner” it was a showcase for the merchandising; talents of a Yankee retailer who was to establish himself as the “Merchant Prince of Southern Minnesota.”
Twenty-seven years earlier Hannibal Choate Sr. had built a $900 investment and an imaginative, inventive merchandising technique into Southern Minnesota’s largest retail operations.
He was a pioneer in the fixed-price system of merchandising, was the first in this area to use extensive interior merchandise displays, saw the importance of advertising and product promotion and was years ahead of his time in employer-employee relations.
A native of Carthage, N. Y., Hannibal Choate Sr, entered the mercantile business when he was 17 and before coming to Winona after the Civil War had been employed for a time in one of the Chapman Bros, stores in Janesville, Wis.
He was owed $500 in back pay by Chapman when he arrived in Winona and using this as a down payment, on Dec. 11, 1861, purchased the Winona Chapman store — one of seven operated by the brothers — for $900.
This store at 117 Main St. featured groceries, boots, shoes, yard goods, and crockery and a specialty were “Yankee notions.”
In addition to his retail trade, the senior Choate at that time also developed a brisk pork and grain export business with markets throughout the East and in Europe.
The Main Street building was one of the few structures not engulfed in the 1862 fire that leveled most of the business district and for some time Choate’s supplied not only its regular retail trade but furnished goods for other stores burned out in the fire.
The building soon was unable to accommodate the store’s stock and Choate moved his store to the new Simpson building at Second and Center streets, considered one of the infant city’s choice commercial sites, at a time when Third Street was looked upon as a “back street” with only a few scattered business places and residences.
During the 1860s the store’s advertising theme was “Choate’s Cheap Store . . . Terms Cash” and the founder directed visitors to the city to the store with signs spaced exactly a mile apart on all of the main roads into the city.
Personally measuring the distances, Hannibal Choate Sr., placed the signs which read “Exactly 3 or 4, 5, 0, etc. miles to Choate’s Cheap Cash Concern” at one-mile intervals along the main roads.
Just when the store began to be referred to as “The Old Store on the Corner” is not known but Charles A. Choate says that It was used during the period his father was active in the management and has been carried on through subsequent years.
After eight years in the Simpson building, Choate purchased the Center and Third street property which formerly had been a site for a grain warehouse and livery stable.
He built a brick store just to the rear of the present Choate Block — now the site of the Gamble Store and operated from this location until the present five-story building on the corner was erected in 1888.
Built at a cost of $50,000, the new store with its stone exterior and the first hydraulic passenger elevator to be installed in the city, was considered the finest retail store building in Southern Minnesota.
At its grand opening, a stock valued at more than $200,000 was made available to the public and the operation was one of the largest in this part of the state.
The last physical addition to the “Old Store on the Corner” was made in 1895 when the east addition was constructed.
The business was incorporated as H. Choate & Co. Jan. 21, 1913, with Hannibal Choate Sr. as president; Alec B. Patton, vice president, and J.H. Davis Jr., secretary-treasurer.
After the founder died In 1923 there was a reorganization with son Hannibal assuming the presidency and son Charles A. Choate becoming vice president and director.
Harold K. Brehmer, a Winona attorney, was secretary-treasurer and Charles Choate’s son, Harris, became associated with the firm after World War II.
Hannibal Choate Jr. died last January.
“It’s like surgery,” Charles Choate remarked as he spoke of his separation today from the big stone store and the people with whom bo has been associated for nearly 40 years.
Preparing to make a formal announcement to his employees of the sale of the store which his father founded nearly 97 years ago, Choate contemplated the relative advantages of a rather abrupt termination of his association with the firm or a more gradual retirement from active participation in the business operation.
“It’s hard to say whether it’s easier,” he observed, “if amputation is necessary to cut a little off at a time or to go ahead and have one quick operation and have it over. It’s tough either way.”
From a balcony office, he looked out over the main floor of the store in which he has worked in every capacity from janitor to vice president.
“I’ve contemplated for many years tie fact that sometime the store would have to be sold,” Choate said, “This eventuality first came up long ago when I learned that my brother was suffering from a fatal disease.”
During these years preceding the sale which was consummated today, he declared, “I most earnestly can say that I had two main concerns: “First, it was so important to me that if and when the sale was to be made we try to the best of our ability to obtain a good employer for these wonderful people. Management that would ensure that our people could prove their worth.
Then, I wanted to do my best to assure Winona of having a fine store — the kind of a store that we’ve tried to run.
“It may sound corny,” he continued, “but I can say very sincerely that price came third in these considerations.”
In assuming the presidency of the company Holloy — active in retail store operations for more than 30 years, — said today, “This is a great opportunity and a most welcome one. I look forward with keen interest to the continuation of the fine merchandising policies of H. Choate & Co., a store that has been such an integral part of this wonderful community for so many years.”
The new president said that “This store, Winona’s store, so to speak, will continue under the same name and the same personnel will continue to bring the latest fashions, high-quality merchandise and modern retailing to this area.”