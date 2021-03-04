Throwback Thursday: Choate's store, other properties, sold to La Crosse investors

Personally measuring the distances, Hannibal Choate Sr., placed the signs which read “Exactly 3 or 4, 5, 0, etc. miles to Choate’s Cheap Cash Concern” at one-mile intervals along the main roads.

Just when the store began to be referred to as “The Old Store on the Corner” is not known but Charles A. Choate says that It was used during the period his father was active in the management and has been carried on through subsequent years.

After eight years in the Simpson building, Choate purchased the Center and Third street property which formerly had been a site for a grain warehouse and livery stable.

He built a brick store just to the rear of the present Choate Block — now the site of the Gamble Store and operated from this location until the present five-story building on the corner was erected in 1888.

Built at a cost of $50,000, the new store with its stone exterior and the first hydraulic passenger elevator to be installed in the city, was considered the finest retail store building in Southern Minnesota.

At its grand opening, a stock valued at more than $200,000 was made available to the public and the operation was one of the largest in this part of the state.