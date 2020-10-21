Throwback Thursday: Canoeists Swept Under Barge, 1 Drowns Mrs. Walle Is Victim; Three Others Rescued

It was through the opening in the gate that the canoe came.

Had Been at Cottage.

The Winona party had been at Rev. Sauer’s cottage along Highway No. 61 about two miles above the dam in the early evening and decided to go down the river all the way to Winona in Philip Sauer’s 16-foot canoe. They had made the trip several times before.

They started at about 7 o’clock and had been on the river for about an hour when they approached the Whitman dam and locks.

A wind had sprung up, and as they neared the locks clouds overcast the moon. The river was rough at times but not enough to make canoeing difficult.

“We had been told,” said Philip Sauer today, “that the lock would be clear. The current was swift as we came up to the lock. We got to the dam, and all of a sudden saw a big barge in the lock. We were right on it. The canoe hit the sloping end of the barge, and the water swept us under, canoe and all.

“They told us afterward the barge is 120 feet long, and we went under it the whole way. All of us were about unconscious and half-drowned when we came out.