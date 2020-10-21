Throwback Thursday: Canoeists Swept Under Barge, 1 Drowns Mrs. Walle Is Victim; Three Others Rescued

This story originally appeared on Sept. 28, 1934, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
A night canoe trip on the river with her husband and two others ended in death for Mrs. Christian Walle, 29, 278 West Fourth Street, who drowned in the Mississippi at 8 o’clock Thursday night when the canoe struck a barge in the auxiliary lock of the Whitman dam and was sucked under.
The canoe and its four occupants were swept under the full length of the 126-foot barge by the swift current running through the lock.
Her husband, assistant athletic coach at Winona High School, and two other Winona teachers, Philip R. Sauer, 310 East Broadway, and Miss Beverly Kenevan, 111 West Wabasha Street, were saved from the same fate by what they called the heroic rescue work of Earl Schultz, Fountain City, who was tending the lock.
Mrs. Walle’s body is still In the river. Workers on the dam, Winona firemen and police and residents of the community kept up a steady search for the body until 2 o’clock, and the search was resumed early today.
A work steamboat on the nine-foot channel project cruised around through the night with searchlights playing on the surface of the water, while men in smaller boats dragged the river bottom.
The occupants of the canoe were dazed and half-drowned when they came up on the downriver end of the lock. All good swimmers, they were keeping their heads, almost instinctively, out of the swift water when Schultz hauled them into his skiff.
Tells of Experience.
From the moment the canoe went under the barge no one saw anything of Mrs. Walle, nor heard her.
“We shouted for her and looked all around, but no one saw or heard her,” said Mr. Sauer today.
The bereaved husband was with the searchers again today on the river. He had been taken home about 3 a. m. by the Rev. A. W. Sauer, 310 East Broadway, father of Philip, who rushed to the dam in the evening when he was notified of the tragedy.
The two other survivors returned with firemen when recovery attempts were given up for the night.
Workmen at the dam estimate that the river runs at a speed of 20 miles an hour through the auxiliary lock in which Mrs. Walle met her death.
The Mississippi is dammed all the way across the river at this point by the Whitman dam and locks. Main locks, two parallel high concrete walls, run along the river’s edge next to the Minnesota shore, with the water impounded by closed gates at the lower end so the river cannot get through there. Next toward the middle of the river is the auxiliary lock, built the same way except that the look is shorter, and from that point northward the dam runs straight across to the Wisconsin shore.
With the main locks closed, the auxiliary lock open, and a dam across the river the rest of the way, the whole river stream converges and rushes through the open auxiliary lock except for a portion of it which goes through a few of the completed Tainter gates.
It was through the opening in the gate that the canoe came.
Had Been at Cottage.
The Winona party had been at Rev. Sauer’s cottage along Highway No. 61 about two miles above the dam in the early evening and decided to go down the river all the way to Winona in Philip Sauer’s 16-foot canoe. They had made the trip several times before.
They started at about 7 o’clock and had been on the river for about an hour when they approached the Whitman dam and locks.
A wind had sprung up, and as they neared the locks clouds overcast the moon. The river was rough at times but not enough to make canoeing difficult.
“We had been told,” said Philip Sauer today, “that the lock would be clear. The current was swift as we came up to the lock. We got to the dam, and all of a sudden saw a big barge in the lock. We were right on it. The canoe hit the sloping end of the barge, and the water swept us under, canoe and all.
“They told us afterward the barge is 120 feet long, and we went under it the whole way. All of us were about unconscious and half-drowned when we came out.
“A man picked us up in a boat. He was Earl Schultz, and only his heroic work saved our lives. It was a terrible experience. We couldn’t see what became of Mrs. Walle. Nobody saw or heard her. She must have been struck and knocked unconscious when the canoe hit the barge. I doubt whether she ever came up.
Tried to Steer Away.
The men, at the paddles of the canoe, had tried desperately to steer away from the barge when it loomed suddenly in their path, said Sauer, but the current was too strong.
Support Local Journalism
“We were caught in the funnel through the lock, and we were about in the middle of it. I think we had about 15 feet to work in from the time we first saw the barge in the middle of the lock, but the river was so swift we couldn’t get around the barge. I guess we knew we were trapped.”
Schultz, on duty at the lock last night until midnight, heard their shouts and ran for his boat. He had it into the stream racing through the lock in a moment and was on the water in the lower pool back oi the lock almost as soon as Sauer, Walle and Miss Kenevan came up from under the barge.
They could offer him little help, and he had to drag all of them into the boat, and when he got the last one in, the boat was 600 or 700 feet downriver.
Other workmen on the dam and locks were on the water in every boat they could find by this time, but no one sighted Mrs. Walle’s body, although Miss Kenevan thought once that she caught a glimpse of it soon after she was hauled into the lockman’s skiff.
Reflections and shadows on the river from the lights on the dam made sight uncertain, and the moonlight was not good.
The survivors, shivering; in their wet clothes, stayed on the river about two hours looking for Mrs. Walle before they gave up hopes for her.
Had to give up Search.
“We looked and we called, and everyone there was helping us, but we had to give up at, last,” declared Sauer. Then Schultz took them ashore and to the office of Merritt, Chapman & Whitney Corp., contractors, where they got dry clothing and warmed themselves. None of them was ill from the experience, except the husband, suffered from the shock.
Mrs. Walle was wearing heavy clothing, including thick woolen skating or skiing pants, and the husband believes this water-logged clothing cost her her life.
“There was a terrific suction under the barge, and with her heavy clothes she didn’t have a chance,” he said. Mrs. Walle was a fair swimmer, but not so good as the others in the canoe. Even they had a hard time keeping their heads above water because of the weight of boots and heavy clothing. All remembered swimming underwater in a first effort to get out from under the barge, and Sauer recalls that as he reached the lower end the race of water seemed to shoot him up.
Heard Woman’s Voice.
While the occupants of the canoe did not think Mrs. Walle came up. Schultz and another dam worker, Martin Shipstead, think she may have come through the lock and up to the surface. They believe they heard a woman’s voice other than that of Miss Kenevan.
“I think I heard Mrs. Walle after I got out the other woman,” Schultz said today. “It was very faint, and the wind carried sounds around so it was hard to hear clearly.” Both said the sound seemed to come from farther toward the Wisconsin shore than the place where Miss Kenevan was taken out of the water.
It was Shipstead who warned him something had happened, Schultz said. Schultz had gone down some stairs along the lock wall to read a water gauge but had run up again when Shipstead called to him and started swearing because he could not make Schultz hear him.
“There was a strong upriver wind,” said Schultz, “and I couldn’t locate them in the water by their shouts very well.”
Sauer was nearly exhausted when Schultz reached him and hauled him in, but Walle was still swimming and clung to the boat a while, Schultz said. He marveled at the endurance of Miss Kenevan, whom they could not locate for a while. Once, he said, she called out, “I’m all right yet.”
The river has been rising steadily because of heavy rains, and last night the stage at the upper end of the lock was 3.85 and at the lower end 2.55 feet.
Canoe Recovered.
The canoe was recovered this morning, and it was learned then that it had been hung up all night in timbers called “spuds” which are driven into the river bottom to hold work barges of the kind which was anchored in the auxiliary lock last night.
These long timbers go through the bottom of the barge, two at one end and one at the other. As the barge was anchored last night the end with the single “spud” in it was upstream.
A workman today noticed a sound like air being sucked under the barge and thought it might be the canoe. The “spuds” were pulled and the canoe shot out from under the barge.
Search for the body for a time after that was centered again around the lower end of the lock in the belief that Mrs. Walle may have been caught in the canoe, and that when that was dislodged her body was released with it.
Surviving her, besides her husband, are two daughters, Jean, 8 years old, and Joan, 7 years old, and her parents, Dr. and Mrs. James H. Henricksen, Larsen, Wis. She was an only child.
Mr. and Mrs. Walle have lived here for nine years. They were married in Chicago and came here soon after. Mr. Walle is a physical education teacher and swimming coach, starting his ninth year in the Winona schools. Mrs. Walle had just graduated from St. Olaf’s college at Northfield when she married.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Walle are incomplete.
