Throwback Thursday: Bomber raids prove ineffective, says Arthur Donahue

“Apparently the raids are made up for the most part with pilots who are unable to carry out their missions by themselves. They simply follow one leader and if they get separated from him they turn back. No doubt, a few of them got to London, which was the usual objective, but as a rule most of them didn’t. If they weren’t intercepted in view of us, they usually were intercepted shortly after they passed over, for we could see scattered sections of formations and individual machines as well coming back and racing for home long before the time it would have taken them to get to London and back.

“I saw perhaps 15 planes come down during those raids, all but two or three were German. I also saw at least as many more Nazi planes heading for home losing altitude with white smoke trailing behind them — this white smoke was their radiator liquid coming out. All their engines are liquid-cooled. And that’s about all I can tell you of mass bombing raids. No dive-bombing. Believe It or not, I never heard a bomb fall. during daytime except in the distance. Of course, the places they were attacking had it worse than that, but nothing compared with the horrors in Poland, Norway, Belgium, Holland and France. In those countries, there was such poor defense that the bombers practically did what they pleased. The big terror of the German bombing raids was the divebombing, and that is almost completely ruled out here in England. The dive bombers come straight down at their targets and release their bombs at about 1,000 feet. But every city in England is now protected against that by a balloon barrage reaching up to about 5.000 feet. There has been no dive-bombing on London at all. Not only that but the anti-aircraft defenses make it impossible for the bombers to come lower than 10,000 feet with any great hope of getting away. And from above 10,000 feet the German bombing is completely inaccurate. Those two things, the balloon barrages and the anti-aircraft defenses, have cut down the effectiveness of the German bombers to a fraction of what it was in other countries which Germany attacked, where there were little or no such defenses. Of course, their bombing is effective against civilians, so that’s why they concentrated on London. They didn’t have to bomb accurately in order to hit civilians in London, but London was completely prepared with good air raid shelters so that casualties were relatively low. And the R.A.F. was inflicting terrific casualties on the Huns every time they came over so they seem to be letting up even on these attacks.